First making its way to Japan before arriving in different territories, the expanded edition of Metal Gear Solid offers plenty of different tweaks and customisation options that make the decision of which version to play that little bit more complicated.

Since Integral is set to feature in the new Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection, it's useful to know what exactly Konami has added and, in some cases, changed.

With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about Metal Gear Solid: Integral, including all of the differences and which version is worth playing.

What is Metal Gear Solid: Integral?

Metal Gear Solid. Konami

Metal Gear Solid: Integral is an expanded version of 1998's Metal Gear Solid for the PlayStation.

It was originally launched in 1999 for Japan only, before coming to PC in other regions. Konami similarly released expanded expeditions for its sequels in Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence.

The Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 will feature content from Metal Gear Solid: Integral.

What are the differences in Metal Gear Solid: Integral?

The biggest change in Metal Gear Solid: Integral is that the voice acting is now in English instead of Japanese, alongside offering players the option between Japanese and English subtitles during cutscenes and CODEC conversations.

Further changes include:

A "Sneaking Suit" for Meryl is made available on a third playthrough.

"Very Easy" difficulty is added, which arms Snake with a suppressor-equipped MP5 submachine gun that has infinite ammo

Two new CODEC frequencies: one with developer commentary (140.07) and another with hidden music tracks (140.66)

The ability to play in first-person, known as "1P View Mode", is unlocked on completion

Alternative patrol routes for enemies on second or further playthroughs

Downloadable PocketStation mini-game

The torture event against Revolver Ocelot has been reduced in difficulty

Johnny Sasaki underwear is now kept on after being undressed by Meryl Silverburgh

The VR missions have been removed from the main menu and moved to their own VR disc

Should you play Metal Gear Solid: Integral instead of the original?

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1. Konami

Essentially, Metal Gear Solid: Integral is the definitive version of the game with a few more options in terms of camera controls, difficulty and customisation.

There are no drastic changes between Integral and the original, though, so playing either won't hinder your experience in any way.

Just take a quick look through the new additions and see if any of them are important to you then jump in.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 1 is now available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Head to Amazon to secure a copy in time for the weekend.

