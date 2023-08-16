The prices for players can change over time, so be sure to use the most up-to-date values to determine who you can afford to bring to the bench.

With the game having only been released just recently, we won’t keep you waiting any longer - as there is all-American Football at stake!

Read on to get all you need to know for quicksell values in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.

Madden 24 Platinum quicksell values

Platinum cards in Madden 24 Ultimate Team have a rating ranging from 78 to 86, and unlike lower-tier cards, which can be sold for training points, these Platinum cards can get you coins instead when you quicksell them.

The amount you get is dependent on the cards’ rating and rises quickly from 82 Overall onwards, with the top-rated Platinum players fetching a cool 225,000 Coins.

Below is a handy table showing how many coins you’ll get for quickselling every Platinum card.

78 Overall – 6,000 Coins

– 6,000 Coins 79 Overall – 9,000 Coins

– 9,000 Coins 80 Overall – 14,000 Coins

– 14,000 Coins 81 Overall – 23,000 Coins

– 23,000 Coins 82 Overall – 36,000 Coins

– 36,000 Coins 83 Overall – 57,000 Coins

– 57,000 Coins 84 Overall – 90,000 Coins

– 90,000 Coins 85 Overall – 143,000 Coins

– 143,000 Coins 86 Overall – 225,000 Coins

Madden 24 quicksell training values

Unlike Platinum cards, Silver, Gold and Elite cards sell for training instead of coins. Below is a guide of what class of card will get you for quickselling them.

Silver and Gold cards

68-70 Overall – 1 Training

– 1 Training 71 Overall – 2 Training

– 2 Training 72 Overall – 3 Training

– 3 Training 73 Overall – 4 Training

– 4 Training 74 Overall – 7 Training

– 7 Training 75 Overall – 11 Training

– 11 Training 76 Overall – 18 Training

– 18 Training 77 Overall – 28 Training

– 28 Training 78 Overall – 44 Training

– 44 Training 79 Overall – 69 Training

Elite cards

80 Overall – 110 Training

– 110 Training 81 Overall – 170 Training

– 170 Training 82 Overall – 270 Training

– 270 Training 83 Overall – 430 Training

– 430 Training 84 Overall – 680 Training

– 680 Training 85 Overall – 1080 Training

– 1080 Training 86 Overall – 1700 Training

– 1700 Training 87 Overall – 2700 Training

