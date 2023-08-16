Madden 24 quicksell values: Get coins & training for Ultimate Team ratings
A quick look at quickselling.
If trying to find the quicksell values for your players has sent you on a mad, maddening Madden 24 Ultimate Team quest then you have come to the right place - as we have all the Madden 24 quicksell values, with how much your Ultimate Team player ratings are worth in coins and training values.
We’ll be covering Platinum, Silver, Gold and Elite cards so that you can work out the best way to fund training your Ultimate Team as well as buying new players.
The prices for players can change over time, so be sure to use the most up-to-date values to determine who you can afford to bring to the bench.
With the game having only been released just recently, we won’t keep you waiting any longer - as there is all-American Football at stake!
Read on to get all you need to know for quicksell values in Madden 24 Ultimate Team.
Madden 24 Platinum quicksell values
Platinum cards in Madden 24 Ultimate Team have a rating ranging from 78 to 86, and unlike lower-tier cards, which can be sold for training points, these Platinum cards can get you coins instead when you quicksell them.
The amount you get is dependent on the cards’ rating and rises quickly from 82 Overall onwards, with the top-rated Platinum players fetching a cool 225,000 Coins.
Below is a handy table showing how many coins you’ll get for quickselling every Platinum card.
- 78 Overall – 6,000 Coins
- 79 Overall – 9,000 Coins
- 80 Overall – 14,000 Coins
- 81 Overall – 23,000 Coins
- 82 Overall – 36,000 Coins
- 83 Overall – 57,000 Coins
- 84 Overall – 90,000 Coins
- 85 Overall – 143,000 Coins
- 86 Overall – 225,000 Coins
Madden 24 quicksell training values
Unlike Platinum cards, Silver, Gold and Elite cards sell for training instead of coins. Below is a guide of what class of card will get you for quickselling them.
Silver and Gold cards
- 68-70 Overall – 1 Training
- 71 Overall – 2 Training
- 72 Overall – 3 Training
- 73 Overall – 4 Training
- 74 Overall – 7 Training
- 75 Overall – 11 Training
- 76 Overall – 18 Training
- 77 Overall – 28 Training
- 78 Overall – 44 Training
- 79 Overall – 69 Training
Elite cards
- 80 Overall – 110 Training
- 81 Overall – 170 Training
- 82 Overall – 270 Training
- 83 Overall – 430 Training
- 84 Overall – 680 Training
- 85 Overall – 1080 Training
- 86 Overall – 1700 Training
- 87 Overall – 2700 Training
