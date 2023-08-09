With your regular squad updates and gameplay changes, there are plenty of new things to wrap your head around in the latest American football game by EA.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Madden 24 release date, where to pre-order, what consoles it’s available on, and its gameplay changes and additions.

Jump to the end of the article to check out a trailer!

The Madden 24 release date is set for Friday 18 August 2023, the developer has confirmed.

You can play it three days early on Tuesday 15 August if you pre-order the Deluxe Edition. Doing this will cost you an extra £20-25 though, so do think long and hard about whether three days more play is worth that much to you.

Can I pre-order Madden 24?

Yes, you can pre-order Madden 24 right now. All pre-orders of the game come with a Josh Allen elite player item for Ultimate Team and a choice of two strategy items (one offence and one defence).

Pre-order the Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, and you’ll get three days of early access (play on 15 August instead of 18 August), NFL Marble Bills Gear, and 4,600 Madden Points. Pre-orders of the Deluxe Edition also come with a Hall of Fame player item and superstar celebration.

You can pre-order Madden 24 on GAME for £64.99 (the price is the same across all platforms). It’s also available on Amazon.

If you’re after the Deluxe Edition, meanwhile, it appears as though that is digital-only. This means you’ll need to head to the PlayStation Store or Xbox Store to pick up a copy for £99.99.

On PC, you can pre-order the game on the digital platform of your choice or head on over to CDKeys to save a few quid (EA app version and Xbox only here).

Which consoles and platforms can play Madden 24?

Madden 24 is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam, the EA app, and Epic Games Store).

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game have Dual Entitlement, meaning you can upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, respectively. Find out more about how that all works on the official EA website.

Sadly, there is no Nintendo Switch release of Madden 24. There has not been a single Madden release on the Switch throughout the hybrid console’s life, for whatever reason.

Madden 24 gameplay and story details

The Madden 24 gameplay will be familiar to those of you who frequent the franchise but with some notable upgrades and additions.

EA Sports has introduced SAPIEN Technology to the current-gen versions of the game. This should allow for more realistic player movement thanks to an increase in variation to athlete physiques in the game.

FieldSENSE has been improved in the new game, which should also up the level of realism and give the player greater control during matches. New AI enhancements, skill-based passing 2.0, and hit everything 2.0, should also affect the gameplay in positive ways.

See it all in action and in more detail in the gameplay deep dive trailer below:

Also only on the current-gen versions of the game is online crossplay, new updates to Franchise mode that adds more mini-games and streamlines the experience, Superstar: The League mode, and Superstar Showdown.

Of course, Ultimate Team is returning, too. Check out the official EA website for the lowdown on the updates in the online mode.

Is there a Madden 24 trailer?

Yes, there is a Madden 24 trailer! You can check out the official reveal trailer below:

