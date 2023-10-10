It was clear that fans were eager for the next Soulslike, as it performed well with critics and players alike. If you have recently finished Elden Ring, Lies of P can scratch that itch until the upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Edtree comes out.

There are plenty of well-timed dodges and attacks to be getting on with and a whole city to explore, so we won’t keep you. Read on to see where in the story you are or if you have enough time in your schedule to play it all!

How many chapters are in Lies of P?

There are 11 chapters in Lies of P. Each of these chapters includes new locations and sub-locations across the city of Krat for you to teleport between via the Stargazer which functions the same way as bonfires do in FromSoftware’s Souls games.

How Long to Beat pegs Lies of P to last 28 hours if you focus on the main story alone, 36 if you go for the side quests too and 54 if you want to 100% it.

Full list of Lies of P chapters

Below are every listed Lies of P chapter and the locations found within them. In every chapter, you will return to Hotel Krat at some point, hence why it keeps reappearing.

Chapter One Krat Central Station Cerasani Alley Hotel Krat Chapter Two Elysion Boulevard Entrance Inside the House on Elusion Boulevard Krat City Hall Hotel Krat Chapter Three Workshop Union Entrance (part one) Workshop Union Culvert Workshop Union Entrance (part two) Venigi Works Control Room Hotel Krat Centre of Venigni Works Chapter Four Moonlight Town Path of Misery St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel St. Frangelico Cathedral Library Archbishop’s Altar Hotel Krat Chapter Five Path of the Pilgrim Malum District Malum District Town Hall Hotel Krat Chapter Six Rosa Isabelle Street Entrance Rose Isabelle Street Culvert Estella Opera House Entrance Hotel Krat Estella Opera House Stage Chapter Seven Lorenzini Arcade Grand Exhibition Plaza Grand Exhibition Gallery Grand Exhibition Conference Room Hotel Krat Chapter Eight Barren Swamp Entrance Barren Swamp Barren Swamp Ravine Barren Swamp Bridge Barren Swamp Nest Hotel Krat Chapter Nine Krat Central Station Platform Krat Central Station Lobby Abandoned Apartment Collapsed Street Krat Central Station Street Hotel Krat Hermit’s Cave Chapter Ten Relic of Trismegistus Entrance Relic of Trismegistus Combat Field Hotel Krat Chapter Eleven Black Seaside Arche Abbey Entrance Arche Abbey Outer Wall Arche Abbey Broken Rift Arche Abbey Prayer Room Ascension Bridge Arche Abbey Upper Part – Inside Arche Abbey – Internal Bridge Arche Abbey Cradle of the Gods Hotel Krat

Full list of Lies of P side quests

Below are all of the side quests given by NPCs in the game. We’ve listed which location they can be found in so you’re not futilely searching every nook and cranny.

Toma – Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Weeping Woman – Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard Find Pulcinella – Venigni Works Control Room Find the Archbishop’s Holy Mark – St Frangelico Cathedral Library Find Alidoro – St. Frangelico Cathedral Portrait of a Boy – Malum District Julia the Gentleman – Rosa Isabelle Street Adelina – Estella Opera House Old Lady at the Window – Rosa Isabelle Street Polendina’s secret – Hotel Krat Lady Antonia – Hotel Krat Belle’s Partner – Grand Exhibition Eugenie’s Gift – Hotel Krat A Cure For Antonia – Hotel Krat The Broken Puppet – Barren Swamp Test Subject 826 – Arche Abbey

