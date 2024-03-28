For anyone who missed out on the skin the first time, this looks to be a rare second chance to nab it.

With rumours, reports and leaks circling the web, speculation has continued to mount. Is it just the Kratos skin? What about the bundle? How long will it be available? When will it be available? So many questions are looming.

So, with that, we've rounded up a good chunk of the rumours and tried to break them down to answer whether Kratos is actually returning to the world of Fortnite. Head below for the full details.

Why are people talking about Kratos coming back to Fortnite?

Several well-known Fortnite 'leakers' – most notably, Hypex and ShiinaBR – have discovered in the Fortnite API that the Kratos bundle has been added in the latest update. This was then corroborated by Fortnite News.

This seemingly suggests that the Sony mascot will be available to claim once again from the item shop.

The bundle will feature the Kratos skin, the Leviathan Axe Pickaxe, the Guardian Shield Glider, the Mimir Back Bling and the Freezing Burst emote.

It was originally added in Chapter 2 Season 5 for 2,200 V-Bucks.

When could Kratos come back to Fortnite?

No release date or announcement has been made by Epic Games yet, and we expect the skin to simply be added back into the item shop without a big announcement.

Since the first God of War was released on 20th April, that's as good a guess as any. That said, we expect Kratos to be added earlier than that, so potentially in the next couple of weeks.

Of course, things happen in the background that we are not privy to, but the number of rumours, supposed leaks and otherwise seem to point to a close release date.

Will it really happen? Our opinion

Kratos skins in Fortnite. Epic Games

While nothing has been officially confirmed from Epic Games, we do think this leak has a lot of merit to it.

The sheer number of datamines and the length of time Kratos has not been available to purchase in Fortnite (now over 1,000 days) makes it probable that the skin and additional cosmetics will come back.

Epic can change things at any time, however. And there was the now-infamous Fornite Doctor Who rumour where the community was convinced that characters from the sci-fi show were set for the island, only for the showrunner to come out and deny any collaboration whatsoever – therefore, try not to take the 'leaks' that seriously to avoid disappointment.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

