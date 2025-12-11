❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Kim Kardashian in Fortnite: Release date and what to expect
Should’ve seen this one coming!
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Thursday, 11 December 2025 at 1:15 pm
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad