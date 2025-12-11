Yep, you read the correctly. Kim Kardashian is coming to Fortnite, with the reality TV star being the latest real-world celebrity to be honoured as a ‘Fortnite Icon’.

Not content with having a hit show on Disney Plus and training to be a lawyer, not to mention her numerous other business interests, Kim K has somehow found time to sign off on a Fortnite collab.

In fact, she even took the time to appear in a trailer for the collaboration herself, which you don't always see when famous faces are plonked into Fortnite.

So, when will Kim Kardashian arrive in Fortnite, and what should you expect from her arrival? Keep on reading and we’ll answer those questions for you!

The release date for Kim Kardashian’s Fortnite collaboration is Saturday 13th December 2025, Epic Games has confirmed.

Here in the UK, however, you’ll have to wait until Sunday 14th December, due to the magic of time difference.

Epic has even been so kind as to furnish us with an exact launch time! The collab will launch for American players at 7pm ET on Saturday, which means that, here in the UK, the content should become available at midnight going into Sunday 14th December.

To get a taste in the meantime, check out the official trailer below!

What to expect from Kim Kardashian in Fortnite

So, what’s this collab all about? Considering Kim Kardashian’s fashion credentials, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that there are a couple of different outfits involved!

There will be the Kim Kardashian outfit (including a white jacket that you can toggle on or off) and the Iconic Kim Kardashian outfit (which offers over 25 variations including different hairstyles, colour-ways and jewellery).

Both of these Kim Kardashian skins will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop, as will a number of accessories (there’s a backpack, a jetplane-themed glider, and the Ring Light To Go Back Bling).

There will also be two emotes. One called Slurp the Internet, which is already getting some attention online (funnily enough), and another called the Diamond Drop Emote.

It sounds like all of this will be available in the Item Shop, but there will be another way to get some of the Kim K goodies. You can take part in the Kim Kardashian cup for a chance of getting some of them for free — the full terms and conditions for that tournament can be found here.

Certainly, after this weekend, we won’t be surprised if we see lots of Kim K’s on the island! In the meantime, you can kill a few minutes by trying out the Fortnite quiz below!

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.