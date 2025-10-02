As teased by Disney Plus, it feels like old times for the famous sisters, as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie all dive head-first into the drama, the hustle and the heart.

As per the synopsis, the family "must revisit their past as they chase passions that push them further than ever before".

The synopsis continues: "Through unforgettable moments and deeply personal challenges, the family continues to evolve and redefine their legacy."

The Kardashians. Disney+

Just one of those revisited pasts is for Kim Kardashian, as she prepares to testify against the armed robbers who targeted her in her hotel back in 2016, stealing millions of dollars worth of jewellery.

Elsewhere, there is tension among the sisters, as Khloé shares she thinks Kourtney might be "mad" at her.

"Kourtney never has anything nice to say these days," Khloé can be heard saying in the documentary, before Kim throws herself back into work to film All's Fair, a legal drama series created by Ryan Murphy.

But that isn't all, as the trailer also shows the return of Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner – who hasn't often appeared in the reality series since its move to Disney Plus. Plenty of drama lies ahead!

You can watch the full trailer below.

The Kardashians season 7 begins on Thursday 23rd October on Disney Plus. Seasons 1-6 are available to watch now.

