Insomnia Gaming Festival competition - Terms and conditions
- The Promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (company number 06189487).
- This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with X.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 11.59pm on 24 March 2024.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree:
- to be bound by these terms and conditions; and
- that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.
- Entrants can enter by: i) tagging a friend they would like to take with them to the Insomnia Gaming Festival, in the comment section of the relevant promotion post on the Radio Times X account (posted on 22 March 2024); and ii) following the Radio Times X account. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- The Promoter will use entrants’ name, username and details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy (immediatemedia.co.uk/privacy-policy). These details are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by X.
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The prize is 5x pairs of standard weekend tickets to Insomnia Gaming Festival, taking place from 28th to 31st of March 2024 at the NEC Birmingham. Tickets will be supplied via email. The prize includes entry to the festival only, travel and accommodation are not included.
- Five (5) winners will be drawn at random from all eligible entries after the closing date. Each winner will receive 2x tickets to the Insomnia Gaming Festival.
- The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.
- The winners will be notified within 2 days of the close of the promotion by response to their comment on Radio Times’ X account and also by direct message. If a winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 2 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the winner’s prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Social Media Lead, Immediate Media 44 Brook Grn, London W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to a winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- By entering this promotion you agree to release X from any liability howsoever caused by or in respect of this promotion. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with X. Any personal details collected in relation to this promotion are being collected and used by the Promoter, not by X.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
