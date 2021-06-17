How to enter and fly a UFO in Fortnite (Week 2)

Now we are right in the thick of things with Fortnite season 7, we’ve been enjoying all the new alien-filled content that has been showing up in the game – including Rick and Morty‘s Rick Sanchez!

Alien related content once again makes up a part of the Fortnite weekly challenges this week, including a hunt for Rick, but we also have a UFO-themed one to contend with, which involves finding and flying the craft (which will help tick off another challenge – visit 5 named locations in one match).

Here’s what you need to know about the UFO challenge.

How to find a UFO in Fortnite

You will be able to find a UFO at any of the following locations.

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks,

Camp Cod

Durr Burger

Green Steel Bridge.

Blue smoke is the clue that one is being guarded so keep an eye out for that and when you find one, you just need to enter it and you will gain control. The difficulty is that many other players will be trying to do the same thing – so be ready for a bit of a fight!

How to fly a UFO in Fortnite

One thing to keep in mind with a UFO is that they are not indestructible – in fact, they take about the same amount of damage as a car before plummeting to the ground, so don’t get cocky! But equally, if you see one flying overhead, you should not have too much trouble bringing it down.

Here are the controls you will need to fly one on a PlayStation

Ascend – R2

Descend – L2

Boost – O

Abduct – L1

Laser Beam – R1

And here is how to Maverick your way through the skies in one on Xbox!

Ascend – Right Trigger

Descend – Left Trigger

Boost – B

Abduct – LB

Laser Beam – RB

Enter/Exit – X

If you are a player on a PC, here are the controls you will need to use.

Ascend – Spacebar

Descend – R

Boost – Left Shift

Abduct – Right Mouse Button

Laser Beam – Left Mouse Button

Exit – E (Hold)

Want a refresher of what all the other challenges are this week? Here they are:

Search chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake (7)

Explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures (500)

Collect spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park (2)

Destroy equipment at Satellite Stations (15)

Visit different named locations in a single match (5)

Enter a UFO (1)

As for the Legendary challenges, they are:

Interact with a dead drop in Weeping Woods (1)

Step onto a Body Scanner (1)

Converse with Rick Sanchez, Marigold, Maven, or Special Forces (3)

Deal damage with IO tech weapons (200)

Damage an IO Guard (1)

