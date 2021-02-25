How to catch a coelacanth in Animal Crossing: Tips and tricks for finding the rare fish

In the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there is so much that you can do and so many things to find – including many different types of fish that swim around just waiting to be caught.

But there are some fish that are harder to find and catch than others and a coelacanth certainly falls into the category of being harder to locate and reel in. You will need it though if you want to complete the museum’s fish exhibit as well as completing the Critterpedia and the Golden Fishing Rod DIY Recipe.

But how do you find this mythical fish, and how do you catch it once it has been located?

Coelacanth months: Available all year

Available all year Coelacanth times: 24 hours

24 hours Coelacanth location: sea, when it’s raining

sea, when it’s raining Coelacanth price: 15,000 Bells

How to catch a coelacanth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the key things to know about finding a coelacanth is that you will only have a shot when it is raining so if it is a clear, sunny day then you will not spot one swimming about in the water – best to try and get this done before the summer comes along then.

Happily, spotting one is fairly simple as they have a large shadow that is hard to miss. But as for the location where you should head to for a better shot at getting hold of one, your best bet would be the small pier that your island has, not the one next to where you fly into when you arrive though.

But just turning up there with your rod is unlikely to nab you a coelacanth and you will need to make sure that you are stocked up with as much bait as you can possibly get your hands on as it will likely be needed.

But once there, as long as it is raining, just start throwing bait in and waiting for that elusive fish to swim along. And it does not matter what time of day it is either so if you spot rain, day or night, that is your cue to get on down to that pier and get to fishing.

Where can I find other rare fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

While we are talking about that pier, it is a good time to mention that a coelacanth is not the only fish that you will find down there as it is a great spot for catching other rare fish that you may be missing.

Tuna, Mahi-mahi and Blue Marlin are just three of the rarer types of fish that like to hang out down by the pier – but don’t forget that some can only be caught at certain times of the year and under certain conditions.

