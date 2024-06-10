While attending a theatre show may not seem as immersive as playing a video game at first glance, you may be surprised at just how flung into the action you are.

Additionally, while Hogwarts Legacy is a single player game, going to a theatre show allows you to experience this with fellow fans. Collective excitement and emotions can do a lot to enhance your experience.

Just as Hogwarts Legacy provides more context for the events that take place in the original Harry Potter series, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child goes on to show how the events of the original series impact the future of Hogwarts.

All of this is to say that, if you've enjoyed Hogwarts Legacy, then Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is yet another way to deepen your appreciation of the wizarding world (if you even thought that could be possible).

If you still need some convincing, there are a number of Easter eggs that connect both the video game and the stage production. We don't want to give too much away, but be sure to watch out for both ancestors and descendants of the Slytherin bloodline, some revisited locations and the reappearance of one of the Deathly Hallows.

Whether you're a regular theatre-goer or this will be your first time heading to London's West End, you're sure to be delighted.

When is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child set?

If you can't get enough of the Harry Potter franchise and are dying to know what happens next, then we have some good news.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is set 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts, when Harry, Ron and Hermione put an end to Voldemort's reign of terror.

Now the trio are back, this time seeing off their children as they begin their time at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

What do Hogwarts Legacy and The Cursed Child have in common?

Teachers inspecting the Marauders Map. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

You may be wondering how much can a video game and a play really have in common? Well, the answer is a lot.

Of course, both Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are set within the expanded Harry Potter universe, although the former takes place before the events of the original Harry Potter series and the latter takes place afterwards.

Experiencing new events outside of the original timeline provides more context for the original Harry Potter series. After all, the past informs the present, and the present informs the future.

Both the game and the play also introduce new characters to the world of Harry Potter, from Professor Weasley, the deputy headmistress at Hogwarts in the late 1800s, right up until Rose Granger-Weasley, daughter of Ron and Hermione.

Both Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are immersive experiences in their own way. Hogwarts Legacy allows you to become part of the Hogwarts universe, playing as a student at the iconic school.

While Harry Potter and the Cursed Child isn't an interactive experience quite like a video game, its live performance allows Potterheads to experience the story in an engaging and dynamic way.

As with any spin-offs to come from the world of Harry Potter, both Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child portray themes that are central to the Harry Potter universe, such as the battle between good and evil, bravery and the power of friendship.

How long is Harry Potter and the Cursed Child?

When it comes to plays, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is on the longer end of things, with a total run time of four hours and 35 minutes.

But don't panic, as you won't have sit through all of that in one go. The brains behind the production have handily split the play into two separate parts, with Part One taking place from 2pm until 4:40pm and Part Two from 7pm until 9:35pm (both including 20 minute intervals).

Keep in mind that going to see both parts on the same day means that the plot will be fresh in your head, and go and get dinner in London's vibrant West End between performances.

How to get tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

You can get tickets to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the play's website: simply follow the link below to find tickets which start at just £30.

Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets from £30