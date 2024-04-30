Gray Zone Warfare is a game that emphasises realism. In it, you’ll join a private military company to explore the massive (42km squared) and living-even-while-you’re-not-playing open-world MMO Lamang Island – a fictional south-east Asian country inspired by Laos.

The game features a player versus everyone mode and PvEvP mode. You’ll need to stay on your toes to strategise, survive and fight against other human players and computer-controlled baddies.

Check out the trailer to see the game in action for a taste of what to expect:

More like this

Read on to find out when the Gray Zone Warfare release date and UK launch time is.

The Gray Zone Warfare release date is 30th April 2024, it has been revealed by the developers.

This is the release date for the early access launch of the game, anyway.

Rather than releasing as a fully-finished product, Gray Zone Warfare is instead launching in early access.

Thanks to the game’s Steam page, we know it’s launching in early access to help the developers at Madfinger Games "to create an environment that compels you to visit and engage with [them] daily".

What is the UK launch time for Gray Zone Warfare?

Gray Zone Warfare.

The UK launch time for Gray Zone Warfare is 2pm on 30th April 2024. This has been revealed by the development team.

For those of you living elsewhere, the launch timings of the game have all been confirmed in a blog post on the Gray Zone Warfare Steam page.

As per that blog post, the FPS game is set to launch around the world on 30th April at 6am PT, 9am ET, 2pm BST, 3pm CEST, 9pm CST, 11pm AEST.

It’s time to prepare yourself for the MMO FPS which features "realistic ballistic simulation that incorporates precise real-world values and authentic ballistics models", according to the game’s official website.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Gray Zone Warfare early access

To get Grazy Zone Warfare early access, you need to purchase the game from Steam. It was released as an early access title for everyone on 30th April.

There are four versions of the game to buy: The Standard Edition (£29.50), Tactical Edition (£48.82), Elite Edition (£67.30) and Supporter Edition (£85.90). You can purchase them all on Steam.

Thanks to this handy graphic from Madfinger Games, too, we can see the differences between each edition below:

Gray Zone Warfare.

According to its developers, Gray Zone Warfare may remain in early access for "several years, depending on community feedback and the fulfilment of our shared vision".

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.