After all, it's only been a couple of days since Epic announced its intention to bring a whole host of Star Wars content into Fortnite, to mark both May the 4th and the impending arrival of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus .

Epic Games has released a Fortnite update today (5th May 2022), which might come as something of a surprise to certain fans.

So, what's the deal with today's Fortnite update? Keep on reading and we'll tell you what exactly is in the patch notes this time around.

Fortnite update today: The full patch notes

There's no new content arriving with today's Fortnite update, with Epic Games confirming on Twitter that the download you'll need to install on 5th May is simply a "maintenance patch".

This update, per Epic's tweets, it's intended to "address stability issues" in the game. So if you've found things particularly choppy or laggy in the game recently, this should in theory fix that.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The update rolled out on Xbox first before hitting PC, PlayStation and Android. It is expected to reach the Nintendo Switch version of the game in the near future. And that really is your lot in terms of patch notes today!

What else is new in Fortnite?

A couple of days ago, Epic Games kicked off a lengthy Star Wars crossover in Fortnite, announcing the return of lightsabers and a whole lot more in a lengthy blog post.

As part of this Star Wars event, the Fortnite Item Shop will be packed with Star Wars outfits and items until 17th May. This includes a number of returning skins, such as the tie-in outfits from The Book of Boba Fett.

The Book of Boba Fett content returns to Fortnite. Epic Games/Lucasfilm

Lightsabers will be available on the island and players will also be able to pick up the E-11 Blaster Rifle by interacting with Stormtroopers.

These white-suited, poorly-aiming enforcers of the Empire are dotted around the island on a hunt for Obi-Wan himself, nodding to the story of the upcoming TV show. There are also Star Wars quests live in the game, which will keep you busy for a little while.

Today's update wasn't very exciting, then, but that doesn't mean the game isn't full of fun things to do, especially if you're a Star Wars fan!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.