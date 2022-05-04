The jewellery has incorporated iconic characters and vehicles from the much-loved movies and TV shows, including R2-D2, Darth Vader, Yoda, Grogu, Chewbacca and the Millennium Falcon – and includes multiple online-only exclusives.

Star Wars Day is here – and if you want to celebrate in style then be sure to check out these themed charms, pendants and bracelets from Pandora.

The items are currently available under a “buy two get the third free” promotion, so you can save some money if you are planning to buy multiple charms today.

Top 5 Star Wars Pandora charms and sets to buy on Star Wars Day 2022

Rebel Alliance Symbol Spinning Pendant, £60

A stunning item for fans of the light side, this pendant comes in a two-tone metal finish and features the iconic Rebel Alliance logo. The word rebel is engraved onto the back of the charm and features three Cubic Zirconia stones on front.

Buy the Rebel Alliance Symbol Spinning Pendant at Pandora

Star Wars Darth Vader Charm, £55

Anyone who is more attuned to the dark side of the force should definitely check out this charm of Darth Vader’s instantly-recognisable helmet. This jewellery item is hand-finished in sterling silver, with black enamel that makes it stand out.

Buy the Star Wars Darth Vader Charm at Pandora

Star Wars Grogu Charm, £45

Everyone loves Grogu, who also goes by the more lovable nickname of Baby Yoda or The Child among the Star Wars Mandalorian fandom. This charm, which will make a great gift, is finished in sterling silver with hand-applied black enamel.

Buy the Star Wars Grogu Charm at Pandora

Lightsaber Double Dangle Charm, £55

The classic jedi weapons from the movies are the focus of this item, which is hand finished in sterling silver. The front shows two crossed lightsabers, one with red stones and one with blue, while the rear reads “May the Force be with you.”

Buy the Lightsaber Double Dangle Charm at Pandora

Millennium Falcon Dangle Charm, £60

One of the most well-known star ships from both the original and sequel trilogies, the Millennium Falcon makes a fantastic charm. The main dangle is of the ship itself, while a second shows an engraving that reads "Never tell me the odds."

Buy the Millennium Falcon Dangle Charm at Pandora

