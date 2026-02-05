There’s always something going on in Epic Games’ long-running Battle Royale-cum-metaverse, and as such, we’ll be going over everything in the Fortnite update today (5th February 2026) and what changes in the v39.40 patch notes.

Certainly, there is plenty to tide us over until Chapter 7: Season 2, and there will be even more on the way later in February.

And if you missed it, Regular Show was added to Fortnite, but the bundle is only available for purchase until 6th February, so act fast!

But if you're ready to sink your canine teeth into the side of this update's neck (hint, hint), read on!

First off, there are some big crossovers in Fortnite v39.40, with the Pink Piny Club coming to the Island and Fortnite Festival with none other than Chappell Roan.

Roan gets three skins, two Pink Pony Club-inspired dos that are Red and Pink, and also the Roan of Arc skin, inspired by her performance of Good Luck Babe at the 2024 VMAs.

There’s also a new Fortnite Festival lobby that ties in with her Medieval-glam theme. The song Pink Pony Club has been added to the Fortnite Festival Season 13 tracklist, with Good Luck, Babe!, HOT TO GO!, and The Giver returning as well.

Later on the 6th of February, as part of Love and legends, we get new HUNTR/X Outfits for Rumi, Zoey and Mira, based on the group's Golden looks. Jinu of the Saja Boys is present too, with an all-new Demon Jinu alt style.

There are also a couple of new items, such as the Flowberry Mist Grenade, which hides your location whilst topping up your shields. Other players who venture into the cloud of mist succumb to the effects of low gravity, making it a great defensive tool.

The Enforcer and Tactical assault rifle now do more damage, with SMGs also receiving larger ammo capacities and dishing out more hurt, making them a lot more useful.

The Sovereign Shotgun and Tactical Pistol also receive a buff to their damage output.

There is also the long-leaked Lock-On Assault, which can track enemies, much like the Lock-On Pistol introduced back in Chapter 4: Season 2.

