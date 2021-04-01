Where to hunt (and kill) chickens in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 – your guide

It’s oddly fitting that the same week as Easter weekend we’re chasing around chickens (and eggs) in Fornite – luckily, this weekly challenge isn’t that hard.

The poor old chickens aren’t particularly clever and are sitting ducks (we’re mixing up our birds here). There are a few spots on your Fortnite map to find chickens spawning and even better they tend to respawn fairly fast.

Where do chickens spawn in Fortnite season 6?

Chickens spawn in a few places on the Fortnite map. You can head to Pleasant Park to Colossal Crops and get quite a few chances to hunt them.

If you head east to southeast of Pleasant park – that’s by the river – you’ll find chickens spawning. You can also head to northwest and northeast of Colossal Crops and get a few chances too.

Fortnite chicken locations

East and southeast of Pleasant Park

Northeast and northwest of Colossal Crops

Northeast and southeast of The Spire

South of Retail Row

(There are more but you can probably find chickens easily at the above spots!)

How to hunt chickens in Fortnite

Now when we say hunt, we 100% mean kill the poor defenceless chickens. You can choose whichever weapon you want to do this. The chickens are an easy kill, and you won’t take much damage too. Just shoot it, that’s it! Chicken finito.

How to fly with a chicken in Fortnite

To fly with a chicken, chase one, catch it and then you have to grab it. If you hold the action button when near that should do it.

Once that’s done you can ‘fly’, though it’s more gliding. The challenge says fly 20 metres with the chicken, so make sure you complete that distance. Take off from something way up high and try and complete that in one go.

What other Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 Week 3 challenges are there?

There are a few things to complete for Fortnite Season 6 Week 3 Challenges.

Fly 20 metres with a chicken

Hunt chickens

Catch fish at Camp Cod, Lake Canoe or Stealthy Stronghold

Deal damage with shotguns

Get headshots with rifles

Deal damage with 20 metres using a pistol or revolver

Eliminate Raptor, Zenith, or Blackheart

Forage Bouncy Easter Eggs hidden around the map – where to find Easter Eggs in Fortnite

Expect more changes soon too with more skins including the Alli skin and a Neymar skin, on their way as well as more animals.

