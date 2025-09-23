Here are all the Evolutions available in FC 26 right now.

FC 26 Evolutions: Full list and the best players to use for them

Striker’s Rise

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 1 Week

This four-day ‘Training Camp’ Evolution boosts a player’s pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, and physical stats, but you have to use it on a silver player.

Southampton’s Joe Aribo is a great choice because he can essentially move to an 83-rated player capable of playing CM, CAM, or ST.

The Debut

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 1 Week

This GK-focused Evolution won’t cost you anything and adds +2 to positioning. It’s the first GK Evo, and while it’s not the most exciting, it can improve a player.

Our recommendation is Napoli’s Alex Meret, helping him become an even better stopper.

Cover Athlete

Cost : 30,000 Coins or 500 EA Points

: 30,000 Coins or 500 EA Points Timeframe: 1 Week

The first paid Evolution on here gives the Relentless PlayStyle and Playmaker+ to a CM or CAM, but it can also buff other attributes.

Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike goes to 85 OVR with this Evolution, but for our money, Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha might be a better choice. He can play ST, CM, LW, or CAM, and it buffs his pace, passing, dribbling, and physical stats.

Rising Guard

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 1 Week

This free Evo lets you improve a player’s defending stat by 1. It’s not a big upgrade, but it works nicely on someone like Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez or Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Intro to Rewards Evos

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 12 Months

This Evo has two levels and improves a range of shooting stats at level one, and passing and dribbling at level two.

Khephren Thuram and Rayan Cherki are great options, but don’t sleep on Joelinton. The Newcastle midfielder getting the upgrade makes him a more well-rounded CM, but he can also play LM and LW.

Intro to Training Camp Evos I

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 11 Months

This Training Camp Evolution is for goalies, and helps turn your keeper into a Sweeper Keeper with the requisite PlayStyle+.

The choice is yours, really, but we reckon Spurs’ Guglielmo Vicario is worth a go because he has some pretty solid attributes in that regard anyway.

Intro to Training Camp Evos II

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 11 Months

Another Training Camp Evo, this one gives players the GameChanger PlayStyle. Liverpool hero Rio Ngumoha is a popular pick, but any striker or winger that you want taking shots is worth a look.

Intro to Evolutions

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 11 Months

This ‘Tutorial’ Evolution is a solid option because it improves pace and shooting, as well as a player’s overall stat.

He’s been out with injury for a while, but Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal is our pick here since he’s already pretty good, and the boost in stats could help him score more.

Club Member Reward

Cost : Free

: Free Timeframe: 12 Months

This free Evo is handy for your strikers. It gives Poacher+, False 9+, Target Forward+ and Advanced Forward+ to attackers.

Villareal’s Ayoze Perez is a decent candidate, but for something a little different, you can use it to make Arsenal’s Mikel Merino an even stronger aerial threat.

