FC 26 Evolutions: Full list and the best players to use for them
Get the most out of your players with these Evolutions.
Evolutions are back in FC 26, and while there are plenty to come throughout the season, there are 9 to use right now ahead of the game’s full launch.
For the uninitiated, Evolutions are items that improve your players' stats and can add PlayStyles when you complete objectives, but most need to be completed within a few days. They can help turn your players into superstars, though, and add a cosmetic style when used.
Here are all the Evolutions available in FC 26 right now.
Striker’s Rise
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 1 Week
This four-day ‘Training Camp’ Evolution boosts a player’s pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, and physical stats, but you have to use it on a silver player.
Southampton’s Joe Aribo is a great choice because he can essentially move to an 83-rated player capable of playing CM, CAM, or ST.
The Debut
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 1 Week
This GK-focused Evolution won’t cost you anything and adds +2 to positioning. It’s the first GK Evo, and while it’s not the most exciting, it can improve a player.
Our recommendation is Napoli’s Alex Meret, helping him become an even better stopper.
Cover Athlete
- Cost: 30,000 Coins or 500 EA Points
- Timeframe: 1 Week
The first paid Evolution on here gives the Relentless PlayStyle and Playmaker+ to a CM or CAM, but it can also buff other attributes.
Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike goes to 85 OVR with this Evolution, but for our money, Manchester United’s Matheus Cunha might be a better choice. He can play ST, CM, LW, or CAM, and it buffs his pace, passing, dribbling, and physical stats.
Rising Guard
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 1 Week
This free Evo lets you improve a player’s defending stat by 1. It’s not a big upgrade, but it works nicely on someone like Liverpool’s Milos Kerkez or Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.
Intro to Rewards Evos
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 12 Months
This Evo has two levels and improves a range of shooting stats at level one, and passing and dribbling at level two.
Khephren Thuram and Rayan Cherki are great options, but don’t sleep on Joelinton. The Newcastle midfielder getting the upgrade makes him a more well-rounded CM, but he can also play LM and LW.
Intro to Training Camp Evos I
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 11 Months
This Training Camp Evolution is for goalies, and helps turn your keeper into a Sweeper Keeper with the requisite PlayStyle+.
The choice is yours, really, but we reckon Spurs’ Guglielmo Vicario is worth a go because he has some pretty solid attributes in that regard anyway.
Intro to Training Camp Evos II
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 11 Months
Another Training Camp Evo, this one gives players the GameChanger PlayStyle. Liverpool hero Rio Ngumoha is a popular pick, but any striker or winger that you want taking shots is worth a look.
Intro to Evolutions
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 11 Months
This ‘Tutorial’ Evolution is a solid option because it improves pace and shooting, as well as a player’s overall stat.
He’s been out with injury for a while, but Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal is our pick here since he’s already pretty good, and the boost in stats could help him score more.
Club Member Reward
- Cost: Free
- Timeframe: 12 Months
This free Evo is handy for your strikers. It gives Poacher+, False 9+, Target Forward+ and Advanced Forward+ to attackers.
Villareal’s Ayoze Perez is a decent candidate, but for something a little different, you can use it to make Arsenal’s Mikel Merino an even stronger aerial threat.
