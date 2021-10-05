Far Cry 6 PC specs and why you can’t play it on Steam

This week will finally see the release of the delayed Far Cry 6 and we can finally see if the frozen in time island of Yara is as fun of a playground as it looks to be.

Advertisement

The protagonist of Far Cry 6 is Dani who you can choose to be either a male or a female. Your journey with her will be a tense one as Dani looks to overthrow the tyrannical ruler of the country and restore peace to the country – while also eyeing up a more relaxed life in Miami.

But with the game about to be released, PC gamers will be keen to know the ins and outs of how the game will run – and we have the lowdown for you below! We also know the full list of Far Cry 6 achievements and trophies too.

What are the Far Cry 6 PC specs?

Here are the Far Cry 6 PC specs for all configurations!

Minimum requirements at 30fps

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3. Ghz or Intel Core i5-4460 @ 3.1 Ghz

Memory: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 460 (4 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended requirements at 60fps

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-7700 @ 3.6 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX Vega 64 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended 2K configuration at 60fps with Raytracing Off

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X @ 3.8 Ghz or Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.6 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended 2K configuration at 60fps with Raytracing On

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i5-10600K @ 4.1 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 6900XT (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Recommended 4K configuration at 30fps with Raytracing On

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5900X @ 3.7 Ghz or Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 Ghz

Memory: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Video card: AMD RX 6800 (16 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 (10 GB)

DirectX: DirectX 12

Hard Drive: 60 GB available storage

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Why can’t you play Far Cry 6 on Steam?

Epic Games Store or Uplay+ are the only ways to get hold of the game on PC with it confirmed some time ago that Far Cry 6 will not be added to Steam.

This is far from the first Ubisoft title to skip Steam with other recent big-hitters like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion both being omitted from Valve’s PC gaming service too.

With Ubisoft having their own services for PC games, we cannot imagine this changing any time soon with future releases either.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.