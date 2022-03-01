One of the first decisions you'll be forced to make in Elden Ring is which starter gift you want to receive. There are nine Elden Ring keepsakes to choose from during character creation, with each one having its own unique benefits.

The hotly-anticipated Elden Ring is now upon us and we are finally able to embark on what looks to be a pretty epic game.

Though this isn’t a make-or-break choice given that most of Elden Ring’s keepsakes are consumable gifts set to disappear after one use, it would certainly be wise to give a bit of consideration to the decision as it could massively help you at the start of the game.

Returning players of FromSoftware's Dark Souls games will remember that there was a similar mechanic in that series, but they used to be called 'grave gifts' rather than keepsakes.

Regardless of the terminology (and there's certainly no shortage of confusing names for things in Elden Ring), the question still stands: which Elden Ring keepsake should you choose?

With various elements to get your head around when it comes to playing Elden Ring, including the long list of available weapons and classes, it can be hard to keep on top of things.

But don’t worry: RadioTimes.com has put together a guide to help you decide which Elden Ring starter gift is best for you, read on.

Elden Ring keepsake: What are the starter gifts?

At the very start of Elden Ring, the game will ask you to pick one keepsake from a list of nine possible starter gifts. Here's the list of your options, and their official descriptions from the game itself:

Bewitching Branch: "Five sacred branches charged with beguiling power. Said to originate from Demigod Miquella."

"Five sacred branches charged with beguiling power. Said to originate from Demigod Miquella." Boiled Prawn: "Five pieces of boiled prawn. Boosts physical damage negation."

"Five pieces of boiled prawn. Boosts physical damage negation." Cracked Pot: "Three strange cracked pots that somehow mend themselves. A container for certain thrown items."

"Three strange cracked pots that somehow mend themselves. A container for certain thrown items." Crimson Amber Medallion: "A medallion inlaid with Crimson Amber. Raises max HP."

"A medallion inlaid with Crimson Amber. Raises max HP." Fanged Imp Ashes: "The ashes of small, diminutive golems. Ashes are said to hold spirits within."

"The ashes of small, diminutive golems. Ashes are said to hold spirits within." Golden Seed: "A golden seed washed ashore from the Lands Between. Said to reinforce Sacred Flasks."

"A golden seed washed ashore from the Lands Between. Said to reinforce Sacred Flasks." Lands Between Rune: "The gold of grace shining in the eyes of the people of the Lands Between. Use to gain many runes."

"The gold of grace shining in the eyes of the people of the Lands Between. Use to gain many runes." Shabriri's Woe: "The crazed likeness of a goddess with no eyes. Attracts enemy aggression."

"The crazed likeness of a goddess with no eyes. Attracts enemy aggression." Stonesword Key: "Two stone keys shaped like swords. Breaks the seal on imp statues but can only be used once."

What is the best Elden Ring keepsake to choose?

If you're wondering which Elden Ring keepsake to choose, it really is a matter of personal preference, and we'd recommend basing your decision around how confident you feel going into Elden Ring.

If you're a seasoned Dark Souls player and you're up for a major challenge, we'd recommend picking up the Stonesword Key as your keepsake. These keys are rare in the game and you can only use each of them once. You use them on imp statues to open up secret areas, which are often tricky dungeons that house tough bosses and good loot.

On the other hand, if you're a newbie to FromSoftware's famously gruelling games, it might be wise to pick up the Golden Seed as your keepsake — this will allow you to get an extra use out of your HP flask, which could be the difference between life and death in your first tricky battle.

Similarly, the Crimson Amber Medallion (raises max HP) and the Boiled Prawn (boosts your damage negation) would certainly help bulk you out in the early stages of the game when you'll be dying all the time.

On the flip-side of that, if you want to attract chaos because you're just that sort of person, pick up the Shabriri's Woe that will attract aggression from your enemies — as if you need more of that!

Jokes aside, the safest bet for most players would probably be the Golden Seed, but it really is up to you. Whatever you pick, best of luck on your journey!

