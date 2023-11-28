EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC: How to complete and all players
Declan Rice, Mykhailo Mudryk and Callum Wilson make up some of the players that can be earned through squad-building challenges
EA Sports FC 24 is continuing to treat its players as we enter the holidays with a chance to earn some of the best cards of the year so far.
The new Year in Review Player Pick SBC (squad-building challenge) is a way to get rid of any cards that are surplus to requirements from your squad.
In exchange, you can take home a swanky new enhanced player card, including the likes of POTM (Player of the Month), Son Heung-Min for Tottenham, Trailblazer Declan Rice for Arsenal and Showdown Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea, among others. In fact, there are almost 50 cards available as part of this particular challenge.
So what's needed to claim one of these cards? All the details of the EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC, as well as how to complete the challenge and the full list of players available, can be found below:
How to complete EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC
Only one squad-building challenge is available as part of EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick. Players can expect to spend around £40,000 coins (according to FUTBIN) and must have a squad rating of 84 with one player rated 87 or higher.
When is the EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC release date?
The challenge is available from 27th November to 2nd December 2023, so you only have a short time to participate.
Head to the Ultimate Team hub, then Squad Building Challenges to get started.
All players you can get with EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC
There are 48 players up for grabs as part of the Year in Review squad-building challenges. It's made up of every card that could be claimed in SBCs or objectives during the month of October, however, does not include any heroes or icons. While we await official word from EA, here's the full list of players (via FUTWIKI) along with their card type.
- André Silva – RTTK
- Angelina Costantino – Squad Foundations
- Caio Henrique – Dynamic Duos
- Callum Wilson – Trailblazers
- CeCe Kizer – Squad Foundations
- Delanie Sheehan – Squad Foundations
- Danilo Pereira – Centurions
- Danny Loader – Squad Foundations
- Darlington Nagbe – Squad Foundations
- Declan Rice – Trailblazers
- Dejan Kulusevski – Showdown
- Diego Carlos – RTTK
- Eugénie Le Sommer – Trailblazers
- Exequiel Palacios – Trailblazers
- Francis Coquelin – RTTK
- Héctor Bellerin – RTTK
- Hernâni Fortes– Squad Foundations
- Iago Aspas – Flashback
- Ismaïla Sarr – Trailblazers
- Jeffinho – Dynamic Duos
- Jess Carter – Squad Foundations
- Jonathan David – RTTK
- Jordan Morris – Squad Foundations
- Juan Foyth – Trailblazers
- Julián Álvarez – Trailblazers
- Kevin Trapp – Trailblazers
- Jean-Louis Leca – Centurions
- Lina Hurtig – Squad Foundations
- Lucas Linhares– Squad Foundations
- Marcin Bulka – POTM
- Marta Vieira da Silva – Centurions
- Martin Ødegaard – Centurions
- Matteo Darmian – RTTK
- Mykhailo Mudryk – Showdown
- Natalia Kuikka – Squad Foundations
- Nathan Byrne – Squad Foundations
- Rafael Leão – POTM
- Ricardo Esgaio – Squad Foundations
- Rodrigo Zalazar – Squad Foundations
- Rodrygo – Trailblazers
- Santiago Giménez – POTM
- Serhou Guirassy – POTM
- Shanice Van De Sanden – Squad Foundations
- Son Heung-Min – POTM
- Steven Bergwijn – RTTK
- Takefusa Kubo – POTM
- Vicky Losada – Squad Foundations
- Xavi Simons – Trailblazers
EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
