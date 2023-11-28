Listen to our podcast, One More Life, for more gaming intel!

In exchange, you can take home a swanky new enhanced player card, including the likes of POTM (Player of the Month), Son Heung-Min for Tottenham, Trailblazer Declan Rice for Arsenal and Showdown Mykhailo Mudryk for Chelsea, among others. In fact, there are almost 50 cards available as part of this particular challenge.

So what's needed to claim one of these cards? All the details of the EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC, as well as how to complete the challenge and the full list of players available, can be found below:

How to complete EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC

Only one squad-building challenge is available as part of EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick. Players can expect to spend around £40,000 coins (according to FUTBIN) and must have a squad rating of 84 with one player rated 87 or higher.

The challenge is available from 27th November to 2nd December 2023, so you only have a short time to participate.

Head to the Ultimate Team hub, then Squad Building Challenges to get started.

All players you can get with EA FC 24 Year in Review Player Pick SBC

EA FC 24.

There are 48 players up for grabs as part of the Year in Review squad-building challenges. It's made up of every card that could be claimed in SBCs or objectives during the month of October, however, does not include any heroes or icons. While we await official word from EA, here's the full list of players (via FUTWIKI) along with their card type.

André Silva – RTTK

Angelina Costantino – Squad Foundations

Caio Henrique – Dynamic Duos

Callum Wilson – Trailblazers

CeCe Kizer – Squad Foundations

Delanie Sheehan – Squad Foundations

Danilo Pereira – Centurions

Danny Loader – Squad Foundations

Darlington Nagbe – Squad Foundations

Declan Rice – Trailblazers

Dejan Kulusevski – Showdown

Diego Carlos – RTTK

Eugénie Le Sommer – Trailblazers

Exequiel Palacios – Trailblazers

Francis Coquelin – RTTK

Héctor Bellerin – RTTK

Hernâni Fortes– Squad Foundations

Iago Aspas – Flashback

Ismaïla Sarr – Trailblazers

Jeffinho – Dynamic Duos

Jess Carter – Squad Foundations

Jonathan David – RTTK

Jordan Morris – Squad Foundations

Juan Foyth – Trailblazers

Julián Álvarez – Trailblazers

Kevin Trapp – Trailblazers

Jean-Louis Leca – Centurions

Lina Hurtig – Squad Foundations

Lucas Linhares– Squad Foundations

Marcin Bulka – POTM

Marta Vieira da Silva – Centurions

Martin Ødegaard – Centurions

Matteo Darmian – RTTK

Mykhailo Mudryk – Showdown

Natalia Kuikka – Squad Foundations

Nathan Byrne – Squad Foundations

Rafael Leão – POTM

Ricardo Esgaio – Squad Foundations

Rodrigo Zalazar – Squad Foundations

Rodrygo – Trailblazers

Santiago Giménez – POTM

Serhou Guirassy – POTM

Shanice Van De Sanden – Squad Foundations

Son Heung-Min – POTM

Steven Bergwijn – RTTK

Takefusa Kubo – POTM

Vicky Losada – Squad Foundations

Xavi Simons – Trailblazers

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

