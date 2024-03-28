Dragon's Dogma 2 is no different, with lots of little tweaks and full overhauls that change up the action RPG up for grabs. It might have only been on the market for a short while so far, but that hasn't stopped the modding community from already unleashing hundreds of different options to try.

So we've sifted through the good, the bad and the downright bizarre to bring you the best mods for Dragon's Dogma 2, as well as how to get started.

How to use mods in Dragon’s Dogma 2

No official mods from developer Capcom are available for Dragon's Dogma 2, although other unofficial alternatives are worth considering.

The most notable that fans have been using is the Fluffy Mod Manager, which can be found under the Nexus Mod site. Head to the website, search for the game and then locate the Fluffy Mod Manager.

Select manual download and let it install. Copy all the files and save them either on your desktop or somewhere you can access them easily.

From here, return to Nexus Mod and download the mods you want to try out. Once downloaded, copy those files into the mod folder for Dragon's Dogma 2. If done correctly, the next time you load up the Fluffy Mod Manager, a toggle button for the mod you want to try out will be there.

The video walkthrough (above) outlines the process if you prefer a visual aid.

Best mods in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Vernowrth in Dragon's Dogma 2. Capcom

DD2 Save Manager

Dragon's Dogma 2 doesn't have the best saving options, with only one save file available unless you make a new profile on your console/PC.

To never worry again about the automatic save overwriting the manual and to make as many different builds as you like, this infinite save slots manager from Lennard Fonteijn is essential.

Get the DD2 Save Manager mod

Infinite Stamina

A handy mod from Lingsamuel that makes it so you have infinite stamina whenever out of combat, such as when visiting a city or a village. Simple but effective.

Get the Infinite Stamina mod

Camera tweaks

One of the common criticisms of Dragon's Dogma is the camera and how jarring it can be, especially when in combat. This camera tweak mod from LuizCaza offers a smoother experience that's well worth taking advantage of.

Get the Camera Tweaks mod

Excess Weight

There's nothing worse than having a load capacity in video games. Dragon's Dogma 2 is no different. However, this weight adjustment mod by J3DOON makes its so the Ring of Accrual changes from its weight buff of five to whatever number you please. The ring can be acquired from the merchant at the start of the game.

Get the Excess Weight mod

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

