Wonder Central serves as a hub world for the experience, where players can find Roblox incarnations of Louis Theroux, Zara McDermott and CBBC's Hacker T Dog among others as well as portals to more specific zones.

These include Total Sport (an island-themed map featuring the stars of Match of the Day), Tiny Planet (in which players shrink down to learn about nature from Liz Bonnin and Steve Backshall) and Festival Park (a celebration of music, art and culture with CBBC's The Next Step team).

But one of the most popular additions is likely to be the Deep Space Zone, an otherworldly map featuring Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson's Ruby Sunday, who will be tracking down a mischievous goblin.

Fans will remember that goblins were the central menace at the heart of the latest Doctor Who Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road, making this a timely follow-up.

The BBC has promised new content and additional worlds for Wonder Chase, which will be rolled out over the course of the year.

Fiona Campbell, controller of youth audience (BBC iPlayer and BBC Three), said: "BBC Wonder Chase brings some of the biggest BBC shows from the worlds of sport, drama and the natural world alive in a game space that encourages play and social interaction between friends and also the show’s leading characters.

"Showcasing the breadth of BBC content on a platform with more than 71 million users."

Patricia Hildalgo, Director of Children's and Education, added: "As the children’s media landscape is constantly evolving, we want to meet kids wherever they are.

"We know Roblox is hugely popular with children and we’re giving them the chance to interact and play with their favourite CBBC shows and characters, and discover more to love from across the BBC."

The BBC developed Wonder Chase alongside Bristol-based studio Mobile Pie, with support for accessibility tools and adaptive controllers to allow as many people to enjoy as possible.

BBC Wonder Chase can be found via this link or by going to Roblox and searching for 'BBC Wonder Chase'.

