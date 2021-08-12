Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins gets a surprise console launch today

The critically-acclaimed game Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins comes to consoles today, and its developers have revealed this news very much out of the blue.

Developed by Kaigan Games and published by Maze Theory, in collaboration with the BBC, Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins originally launched on mobile devices and PC back in March.

And now, the game is getting a new lease of life on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch – launching on all those consoles at 3pm BST on Thursday 12th August 2021.

The game falls into the ‘found phone’ subgenre of games, with the player-character stumbling upon a mobile handset that is tied to the mysterious goings-on at Wester Drumlins – the location from Steven Moffat’s Blink episode where viewers first met the terrifying Weeping Angels.

As well as coming face to face – or, well, face to screen – with the Weeping Angels, the player also interacts with Petronella Osgood, with actress Ingrid Oliver reprising her role from the show. Finlay Robertson, who played Larry Nightingale in Blink, also returns. And there’s even a little voice cameo from Jodie Whittaker!

In our Lonely Assassins review, we called it “the next best thing to watching the show” and declared the game to be “exciting and engaging from start to finish.” We’d very much recommend it to Doctor Who fans, and this console release should help the game reach a few more of them.

The Lonely Assassins price has only ever been a couple of quid, so it’s easy to imagine heaps of players giving the game a chance on consoles.

A single playthrough should take you around two hours, but you may well find yourself going back for a second or even third bite of the cherry – there’s a secret ending to Lonely Assassins, which you’ll only be able to unlock if you’re a completionist!

In today’s announcement, Kevin Jorge from BBC Studios said: “The Lonely Assassins set a new benchmark for how we tell engaging and interactive Doctor Who stories and we wanted to give console players the chance to experience the mystery, drama and terror of this exciting new adventure.”

Ian Hambleton, CEO of Maze Theory, added: “The success of the mobile version Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins shows us that we’re giving Doctor Who fans and adventure gamers what they love: thrills, excitement, Weeping Angels, tension, epic story-telling and genuinely terrifying moments!

“Making the game compatible with current and next gen consoles builds further fan interaction and broadens the experience of a truly immersive and gripping journey.”

Hambleton previously told RadioTimes.com that we could yet see “totally different” Lonely Assassins sequels, as long as fans show their support for the game.

Plus, here’s a little challenge for you – if you do try out Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins on console, see if you can spot the Sarah Jane Adventures Easter egg!

Next up from Maze Theory is Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality, a console and PC game that will bring together Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant’s Time Lords. Hambleton has enthused about David Tennant’s return to Doctor Who, saying, “He’s such an amazing actor.”

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is out now on Android, iPhone, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

