DLS 22 release date: trailer and latest news on the football mobile game

There’s still a fair amount of choice out there in the footballing sim world. Fifa 22 is out now and proves that EA is still a force to be reckoned with, while eFootball has also been released – although the less said on how the formerly titled PES game has been received the better.

But if you prefer to have your football video game fun on mobile, then Dream League Soccer 22, or DLS 22 for ease, could well be for you – and it is on the way very soon for you to try!

So for all we know about the latest DLS 22 news, including when we can play it and the new DLS 22 features, here is everything we know!

DLS 22 release date

The DLS 22 release date has not been confirmed, but we would hope to see it launching before the end of 2021.

We would love to simply give you the release date for DLS 22, but anything concrete on that front remains up in the air. Some people predicted the game would be released on Wednesday 3rd November, but that date has now been and gone and it remains absent from our app stores.

So, any day now then? DLS 21 was released in early November so it stands to reason that it will follow a similar trend this time. But then some are assuming it will get a December release, so who knows? As soon as we hear anything definite we will update this page so you know too!

DLS 22 gameplay

Want to see what the game will look like in action? Here is a video that shows off the DLS 22 gameplay!

DLS 22 new features

DLS 22 will take the best of what came to the previous games while adding some new things into the mix. Here is what we know so far that will be included in the DLS 22 features, old and new.

Manager Mode

Customized Ball Design

Legendary Players

Updated Commentary feature

More Tactics and Formations

Hand Ball Foul element

Create a player

Real Team Logos

Bundesliga Players

Quick Match Mode

Tournament Mode

Tactical Controls

More details will be released any day now that will hopefully break all this down for us even more – while maybe even telling us what DLS 22 kits we should expect to see!

DLS 22 download

DLS 22, like its predecessors, is a mobile game so to get it, you will need to head to your app store of choice – so Play Store on Android and iTunes on iPhone.

Simply search the name and when it is available, it will appear and you just need to hit that download button.

