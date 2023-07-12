Disney Illusion Island is a Switch exclusive that looks to blend fun co-op gameplay, a unique and kooky art style, and wholesome storytelling to make the family game for the 2020s. So when can we get our hands on it, and what else do we know? Let's have a look!

Disney Illusion Island is slated for release on the 28th July 2023, so just the end of this month!

It won't be long before you're side-scrolling to save the magical island of Monoth.

Can I pre-order Disney Illusion Island?

Disney Illusion Island is indeed available to pre-order, and you can grab it from the Nintendo Store for £34.99 right here!

Alternatively, you can pre-order it from Amazon here.

Which consoles and platforms can play Disney Illusion Island?

As far as we're aware, Disney Illusion Island is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.

This makes sense to us, with the Switch being primarily a family friendly console. Epic Mickey was a blast on the Wii, and we hope Disney Illusion Island is just as much fun for this generation!

Disney Illusion Island gameplay and story details

Interestingly, Disney Illusion Island looks to be a take on the a metroidvania genre. It's a two-dimensional platformer with plenty of exploration, so we expect multiple mazes and maps in this magical world. The trailer shows a variety of different moves, from your typical run and jump to flying with an umbrella à la Mary Poppins.

And speaking of the magical world, Mickey and his friends are in a land called Monoth. It looks just as colourful and zany as you'd expect, and it needs saving "a thousand evils" according to the trailer. Speaking of which...

Is there a Disney Illusion Island trailer?

There is indeed a trailer, released on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel. Check it out below:

