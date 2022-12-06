If you played through the Final Fantasy 7 remake you may be keen to learn that its prequel, Crisis Core, has been remade for modern platforms too. Originally released as a PSP game back in 2007 on British shores, Square Enix has decided to remake the game as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the original Final Fantasy 7 and give it a new lease of life.

JRPG fans have a lot to be thankful for in 2022 with Square Enix pushing the boat out and releasing tonnes of titles, including the remake of the PSP game Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7. But when is the Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion release date and what platforms is it available on?

It was a well-received game at the time and is proving just as popular now, thanks to its remake. If you’re keen to play the game, though, you’ll want to know everything about it. Read on to discover what the Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion release date is, what platforms it’s available on, if you can pre-order or not, and to watch the trailer.

The Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake release date is Tuesday 13th December 2022, as confirmed by Square Enix.

This is a worldwide release, meaning everyone everywhere should be able to play the game on the same day. Not like when the PSP original took nearly a year to release in the UK after its initial Japanese launch.

Can I pre-order the Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake?

Pre-orders for Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion are open right now, but you’ve not got long to get them in before the game launches.

On PC, you can pre-order the game on Steam for £39.99 for the Standard Edition and £54.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition. Alternatively, you can pre-order codes on CDKeys (£30.99 Standard Edition and £43.99 for the Digital Deluxe).

All pre-orders of the game on Steam, regardless of where you buy it, should come with the SOLDIER Materia Set (Dark Fire, Dark Thunder, and Dark Blizzard spells available early on). The Digital Deluxe Edition on PC comes with a mini soundtrack and digital original art book.

On console, you can pre-order the Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 remake on Amazon for £44.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and £49.99 on Switch. Pre-ordering through Amazon is the only way to get the SOLDIER Materia Set on console.

Pre-order the Switch version of the RPG from GAME for £49.99, meanwhile, and you’ll bag yourself a very nifty exclusive steelbook for free.

You can pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game on the Microsoft Store for Xbox for £64.99, on the PlayStation Store for £64.99, but not on the Switch.

Which consoles and platforms can play the Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake?

The Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake is launching on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC via Steam. It’s nice to see a new game releasing on every major platform for once and not leaving the Switch out, as is the norm.

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake gameplay and story details

Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion is a remake of the PSP original Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7. The game is a prequel to Final Fantasy 7 and you play as Zack Fair, who according to Square Enix, is a “promising young operative in the Shinra military's elite unit, SOLDIER".

Together with Sephiroth, “Zack begins an investigation into the recent mass disappearance of SOLDIER operatives.” Throughout the game, you’ll meet plenty of characters you know and love from Final Fantasy 7.

With a newly arranged soundtrack based on the original release (with a couple new tracks thrown in for good measure) and new reworked 4K visuals, the game looks and sounds better than it ever did, too. Did we mention that it’s now fully voice-acted as well? A lot of care and attention has been given into making this the modern masterpiece it can be.

The battle system has been reworked, too. New attack timings and animations have been implemented, along with a tweaked camera to ensure that battling enemies is smoother than it was in the original. You can now skip the DMW cutscenes if time isn’t on your side.

Simply put, you should find a swift and manageable battle system that retains the charm of the original while making everything move that much more smoothly. Expect big summons in true Final Fantasy style though, no matter what has been changed.

Is there a Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion remake trailer?

Yes, there’s a nice overview trailer for Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion which shows off its upgrades over the PSP original. Watch the trailer below:

Now you know everything there is to know about Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion, it’s up to you whether to pre-order it or not.

