Full list of Cookie Clicker achievements to unlock

As of version 2.052 of the idle game, there are 643 Cookie Clicker achievements to unlock. Unlocking them all will take you a long time. Nevertheless, check out the full list below.

Here is the full list of Cookie Clicker achievements and how to unlock them:

Standard Cookie Clicker achievements

Cookies baked in an ascension

Wake and bake - Bake 1 cookie in an ascension

Making some dough - Bake 1,000 cookies in an ascension

So baked right now - Bake 100,000 cookies in an ascension

Fledgling bakery - Bake 1 million cookies in an ascension

Affluent bakery - Bake 100 million cookies in an ascension

World-famous bakery - Bake 1 billion cookies in an ascension

Cosmic bakery - Bake 100 billion cookies in an ascension

Galactic bakery - Bake 1 trillion cookies in an ascension

Universal bakery - Bake 100 trillion cookies in an ascension

Timeless bakery - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies in an ascension

Infinite bakery - Bake 100 quadrillion cookies in an ascension

Immortal bakery - Bake 1 quintillion cookies in an ascension

Don’t stop me now - Bake 100 quintillion cookies in an ascension

You can stop now - Bake 1 sextillion cookies in an ascension

Cookies all the way down - Bake 100 sextillion cookies in an ascension

Overdose - Bake 1 septillion cookies in an ascension

How? - Bake 100 septillion cookies in an ascension

The land of milk and cookies - Bake 1 octillion cookies in an ascension

He who controls the cookies controls the universe - Bake 100 octillion cookies in an ascension

Tonight on Hoarders - Bake 1 nonillion cookies in an ascension

Are you gonna eat all that? - Bake 100 nonillion cookies in an ascension

We’re gonna need a bigger bakery - Bake 1 decillion cookies in an ascension

In the mouth of madness - Bake 100 decillion cookies in an ascension

Brought to you by the letter - Bake 1 undecillion cookies in an ascension

The dreams in which I’m baking are the best I’ve ever had - Bake 100 undecillion cookies in an ascension

Set for life - Bake 1 duodecillion cookies in an ascension

Panic! At Nabisco - Bake 100 duodecillion cookies in an ascension

Bursting at the seams - Bake 1 tredecillion cookies in an ascension

Just about full - Bake 100 tredecillion cookies in an ascension

Hungry for more - Bake 1 quattuordecillion cookies in an ascension

Feed me, Orteil - Bake 100 quattuordecillion cookies in an ascension

And then what? - Bake 1 quindecillion cookies in an ascension

I think it’s safe to say you’ve got it made - Bake 100 quindecillion cookies in an ascension

A sometimes food - Bake 1 sexdecillion cookies in an ascension

Not enough of a good thing - Bake 100 sexdecillion cookies in an ascension

Horn of plenty - Bake 1 septendecillion cookies in an ascension

Large and in charge - Bake 100 septendecillion cookies in an ascension

Absolutely stuffed - Bake 1 octodecillion cookies in an ascension

It’s only wafer-thin - Bake 100 octodecillion cookies in an ascension

Think big - Bake 1 novemdecillion cookies in an ascension

Hypersize me - Bake 100 novemdecillion cookies in one ascension

Max capacity - Bake 1 vigintillion cookies in an ascension

Fake it till you bake it - Bake 100 vigintillion cookies in an ascension

History in the baking - Bake 1 unvigintillion cookies in an ascension

What do you get for the baker who has everything? - Bake 100 unvigintillion cookies in an ascension

Bottomless pit - Bake 1 duovigintillion cookies in an ascension

Rainy day fund - Bake 100 duovigintillion cookies in an ascension

And a little extra - Bake 1 trevigintillion cookies in an ascension

Cookies baked per second

Casual baking - Bake 1 cookie per second

Hardcore baking - Bake 10 cookies per second

Steady tasty stream - Bake 100 cookies per second

Cookie monster - Bake 1,000 cookies per second

Mass producer - Bake 10,000 cookies per second

Cookie vortex - Bake 1 million cookies per second

Cookie pulsar - Bake 10 million cookies per second

Cookie quasar - Bake 100 million cookies per second

Oh hey, you're still here - Bake 1 billion cookies per second

Let's never bake again - Bake 10 billion cookies per second

A world filled with cookies - Bake 1 trillion cookies per second

When this baby hits 36 quadrillion cookies per hour - Bake 10 trillion cookies per second

Fast and delicious - Bake 100 trillion cookies per second

Cookiehertz: a really, really tasty hertz - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies per second

Woops, you solved world hunger - Bake 10 quadrillion cookies per second

Turbopuns - Bake 1 quintillion cookies per second

Faster menner - Bake 10 quintillion cookies per second

And yet you're still hungry - Bake 100 quintillion cookies per second

The Abakening - Bake 1 sextillion cookies per second

There's really no hard limit to how long these achievement names can be and to be quite honest I'm rather curious to see how far we can go. Adolphus W. Green (1844–1917) started as the Principal of the Groton School in 1864. By 1865, he became second assistant librarian at the New York Mercantile Library; from 1867 to 1869, he was promoted to full librarian. From 1869 to 1873, he worked for Evarts, Southmayd & Choate, a law firm co-founded by William M. Evarts, Charles Ferdinand Southmayd and Joseph Hodges Choate. He was admitted to the New York State Bar Association in 1873. Anyway, how's your day been? - Bake 10 sextillion cookies per second

Fast - Bake 1 septillion cookies per second

Knead for speed - Bake 10 septillion cookies per second

Well the cookies start coming and they don't stop coming - Bake 100 septillion cookies per second

I don't know if you've noticed but all these icons are very slightly off-centre - Bake 1 octillion cookies per second

The proof of the cookie is in the baking - Bake 10 octillion cookies per second

If it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing - Bake 1 nonillion cookies per second

Running with scissors - Bake 10 nonillion cookies per second

Rarefied air - Bake 100 nonillion cookies per second

Push it to the limit - Bake 1 decillion cookies per second

Green cookies sleep furiously - Bake 10 decillion cookies per second

Leisurely pace - Bake 1 undecillion cookies per second

Hypersonic - Bake 10 undecillion cookies per second

Gotta go fast - Bake 100 undecillion cookies per second

Bake him away, toys - Bake 1 duodecillion cookies per second

You're #1 so why try harder - Bake 10 duodecillion cookies per second

Haven't even begun to peak - Bake 1 tredecillion cookies per second

What did we even eat before these - Bake 10 tredecillion cookies per second

Heavy flow - Bake 100 tredecillion cookies per second

More you say? - Bake 1 quattuordecillion cookies per second

Keep going until I say stop - Bake 10 quattuordecillion cookies per second

But I didn't say stop, did I? - Bake 1 quindecillion cookies per second

With unrivalled fervour - Bake 10 quindecillion cookies per second

I am speed - Bake 100 quindecillion cookies per second

And on and on - Bake 1 sexdecillion cookies per second

Everything happens so much - Bake 10 sexdecillion cookies per second

I'll rest when I'm dead - Bake 1 septendecillion cookies per second

Can we get much higher - Bake 10 septendecillion cookies per second

Speed's the name of the game (no it's not it's called Cookie Clicker) - Bake 100 septendecillion cookies per second

Clicking achievements

Clicktastic - Bake 1,000 cookies by clicking

Clickathlon - Bake 100,000 cookies by clicking

Clickolympics - Bake 10 million cookies by clicking

Clickorama - Bake 1 billion cookies by clicking

Clickasmic - Bake 100 billion cookies by clicking

Clickageddon - Bake 10 trillion cookies by clicking

Clicknarok - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies by clicking

Clickastrophe - Bake 100 quadrillion cookies by clicking

Clickataclysm - Bake 10 quintillion cookies by clicking

The ultimate clickdown - Bake 1 sextillion cookies by clicking

All the other kids with the pumped up clicks - Bake 100 sextillion cookies by clicking

One…more…click… - Bake 10 septillion cookies by clicking

Clickety Split - Bake 1 octillion cookies by clicking

Ain’t that a click in the head - Bake 100 octillion cookies by clicking

What’s not clicking - Bake 10 nonillion cookies by clicking

Total Buildings and upgrades achievements

Builder - Own 100 buildings

Architect - Own 500 buildings

Engineer - Own 1,000 buildings

Lord of Constructs - Own 2,500 buildings

Grand design - Own 5,000 buildings

Ecumenopolis - Own 7,500 buildings

Myriad - Own 10,000 buildings

Enhancer - Purchase 20 upgrades

Augmenter - Purchase 50 upgrades

Upgrader - Purchase 100 upgrades

Lord of Progress - Purchase 200 upgrades

The full picture - Purchase 300 upgrades

When there's nothing left to add - Purchase 400 upgrades

Kaizen - Purchase 500 upgrades

Beyond quality - Purchase 600 upgrades

Oft we mar what's well - Purchase 700 upgrades

All the stars in heaven - Own 100 heavenly upgrades

Polymath - Own 300 upgrades and 4,000 buildings

Renaissance baker - Own 400 upgrades and 8,000 buildings

One with everything - Buy at least 1 of every building

Mathematician - Buy at least 1 of the most expensive building, 2 of the second-most expensive, 4 of the next and so on (capped at 128)

Base 10 - Buy at least 10 of the most expensive building, 20 of the second-most expensive, 30 of the next and so on

Centennial - Buy at least 100 of everything

Centennial and a half - Buy at least 150 of everything

Bicentennial - Buy at least 200 of everything

Bicentennial and a half - Buy at least 250 of everything

Tricentennial - Buy at least 300 of everything

Tricentennial and a half - Buy at least 350 of everything

Quadricentennial - Buy at least 400 of everything

Quadricentennial and a half - Buy at least 450 of everything

Quincentennial - Buy at least 500 of everything

Quincentennial and a half - Buy at least 550 of everything

Sexcentennial - Buy at least 600 of everything

Sexcentennial and a half - Buy at least 650 of everything

Septcentennial - Buy at least 700 of everything

Cursor and Building upgrade achievements

Click - Buy 1 cursor

Double-click - Buy 2 cursors

Mouse Wheel - Buy 50 cursors

Of Mice and Men - Buy 100 cursors

The Digital - Buy 200 cursors

Extreme polydactyly - Buy 300 cursors

Dr T - Buy 400 cursors

Thumbs, phalanges, metacarpals - Buy 500 cursors

With her finger and her thumb - Buy 600 cursors

Gotta hand it to you - Buy 700 cursors

The devil’s workshop - Buy 800 cursors

All on deck - Buy 900 cursors

A round of applause - Buy 1,000 cursors

Click Delegator - Bake 10 quintillion cookies just from cursors

Finger clickin' good - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from cursors

Click (starring Adam Sandler) - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from cursors

Freaky jazz hands - Reach level 10 cursors

Just wrong - Sell a grandma

Elder - Own at least 7 grandma types

Veteran - Own at least 14 grandma types

The elder scrolls - Own a combined 777 grandmas and cursors

Grandma's cookies - Buy 1 grandma

Sloppy kisses - Buy 50 grandmas

Retirement home - Buy 100 grandmas

Friend of the ancients - Buy 150 grandmas

Ruler of the ancients - Buy 200 grandmas

The old never bothered me anyway - Buy 250 grandmas

The agemaster - Buy 300 grandmas

To oldly go - Buy 350 grandmas

Aged well - Buy 400 grandmas

101st birthday - Buy 450 grandmas

But wait 'til you get older - Buy 500 grandmas

Defence of the ancients - Buy 550 grandmas

Okay boomer - Buy 600 grandmas

They moistly come at night - Buy 650 grandmas

And now you're even older - Buy 700 grandmas

Gushing grannies - Bake 10 quintillion cookies just from grandmas

Panic at the bingo - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from grandmas

Frantiquities - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from grandmas

Methuselah - Reach level 10 grandmas

Bought the farm - Buy 1 farm

Reap what you sow - Buy 50 farms

Farm ill - Buy 100 farms

Perfected agriculture - Buy 150 farms

Homegrown - Buy 200 farms

Gardener extraordinaire - Buy 250 farms

Seedy business - Buy 300 farms

You and the beanstalk - Buy 350 farms

Harvest moon - Buy 400 farms

Make like a tree - Buy 450 farms

Sharpest tool in the shed - Buy 500 farms

Overripe - Buy 550 farms

In the green - Buy 600 farms

It's grown on you - Buy 650 farms

Au naturel - Buy 700 farms

I hate manure - Bake 100 trillion cookies just from farms

Rake in the dough - Bake 1 sextillion cookies just from farms

Overgrowth - Bake 10 octillion cookies just from farms

Huge tracts of land - Reach level 10 farms

You know the drill - Buy 1 mine

Excavation site - Buy 50 mines

Hollow the planet - Buy 100 mines

Can you dig it - Buy 150 mines

Center of the Earth - Buy 200 mines

Tectonic ambassador - Buy 250 mines

Freak fracking - Buy 300 mines

Romancing the stone - Buy 350 mines

Mine? - Buy 400 mines

Cave story - Buy 450 mines

Hey now, you're a rock - Buy 500 mines

Rock on - Buy 550 mines

Mountain out of a molehill, but like in a good way - Buy 600 mines

Don't let the walls cave in on you - Buy 650 mines

Dirt-rich - Buy 700 mines

Never dig down - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies just from mines

Quarry on - Bake 10 sextillion cookies just from mines

Sedimentalism - Bake 100 octillion cookies just from mines

D-d-d-d-deeper - Reach level 10 mines

Production chain - Buy 1 factory

Industrial revolution - Buy 50 factories

Global warming - Buy 100 factories

Ultimate automation - Buy 150 factories

Technocracy - Buy 200 factories

Rise of the machines - Buy 250 factories

Modern times - Buy 300 factories

Ex machina - Buy 350 factories

In full gear - Buy 400 factories

In-cog-neato - Buy 450 factories

Break the mold - Buy 500 factories

Self-manmade man - Buy 550 factories

The wheels of progress - Buy 600 factories

Replaced by robots - Buy 650 factories

Bots build bots - Buy 700 factories

The incredible machine - Bake 10 quadrillion cookies just from factories

Yes I love technology - Bake 100 sextillion cookies just from factories

Labor of love - Bake 1 nonillion cookies just from factories

Patently genius - Reach level 10 factories

Pretty penny - Buy 1 bank

Fit the bill - Buy 50 banks

A loan in the dark - Buy 100 banks

Need for greed - Buy 150 banks

It's the economy, stupid - Buy 200 banks

Acquire currency - Buy 250 banks

The nerve of war - Buy 300 banks

And I need it now - Buy 350 banks

Treacle tart economics - Buy 400 banks

Save your breath because that's all you've got left - Buy 450 banks

Get the show on, get paid - Buy 500 banks

Checks out - Buy 550 banks

That's rich - Buy 600 banks

Financial prodigy - Buy 650 banks

Getting that bag - Buy 700 banks

Vested interest - Bake 100 quadrillion cookies just from banks

Paid in full - Bake 1 septillion cookies just from banks

Reverse funnel system - Bake 10 nonillion cookies just from banks

A capital idea - Reach level 10 banks

Your time to shrine - Buy 1 temple

Shady sect - Buy 50 temples

New-age cult - Buy 100 temples

Organized religion - Buy 150 temples

Fanaticism - Buy 200 temples

Zealotry - Buy 250 temples

Wololo - Buy 300 temples

Pray on the weak - Buy 350 temples

Holy cookies, grandma! - Buy 400 temples

Vengeful and almighty - Buy 450 temples

My world's on fire, how about yours - Buy 500 temples

Living on a prayer - Buy 550 temples

Preaches and cream - Buy 600 temples

And I will pray to a big god - Buy 650 temples

The leader is good, the leader is great - Buy 700 temples

New world order - Bake 1 quintillion cookies just from temples

Church of cookiology - Bake 10 septillion cookies just from temples

Thus spoke you - Bake 100 nonillion cookies just from temples

It belongs in a bakery - Reach level 10 temples

Bewitched - Buy 1 wizard tower

The sorcerer's apprentice - Buy 50 wizard towers

Charms and enchantments - Buy 100 wizard towers

Curses and maledictions - Buy 150 wizard towers

Magic kingdom - Buy 200 wizard towers

The wizarding world - Buy 250 wizard towers

And now for my next trick, I'll need a volunteer from the audience - Buy 300 wizard towers

It's a kind of magic - Buy 350 wizard towers

The Prestige - Buy 400 wizard towers

Spell it out for you - Buy 450 wizard towers

The meteor men beg to differ - Buy 500 wizard towers

Higitus figitus migitus mum - Buy 550 wizard towers

Magic thinking - Buy 600 wizard towers

Shosple Colupis - Buy 650 wizard towers

You don't think they could've used... it couldn't have been ma- - Buy 700 wizard towers

Hocus Pocus - Bake 10 quintillion cookies just from wizard towers

Too many rabbits, not enough hats - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from wizard towers

Manafest destiny - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from wizard towers

Motormouth - Reach level 10 wizard towers

Expedition - Buy 1 shipment

Galactic highway - Buy 50 shipments

Far far away - Buy 100 shipments

Type II civilization - Buy 150 shipments

We come in peace - Buy 200 shipments

Parsec-masher - Buy 250 shipments

It's not delivery - Buy 300 shipments

Make it so - Buy 350 shipments

That's just peanuts to space - Buy 400 shipments

Space space space space space - Buy 450 shipments

Only shooting stars - Buy 500 shipments

The incredible journey - Buy 550 shipments

Is there life on Mars? - Buy 600 shipments

False vacuum - Buy 650 shipments

Signed, sealed, delivered - Buy 700 shipments

And beyond - Bake 100 quintillion cookies just from shipments

The most precious cargo - Bake 1 octillion cookies just from shipments

Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night - Bake 10 decillion cookies just from shipments

Been there done that - Reach level 10 shipments

Transmutation - Buy 1 alchemy lab

Transmogrification - Buy 50 alchemy labs

Gold member - Buy 100 alchemy labs

Gild wars - Buy 150 alchemy labs

The secrets of the universe - Buy 200 alchemy labs

The work of a lifetime - Buy 250 alchemy labs

Gold, Jerry! Gold! - Buy 300 alchemy labs

All that glitters is gold - Buy 350 alchemy labs

Worth its weight in lead - Buy 400 alchemy labs

Don't get used to yourself, you're gonna have to change - Buy 450 alchemy labs

We could all use a little change - Buy 500 alchemy labs

Just a phase - Buy 550 alchemy labs

Bad chemistry - Buy 600 alchemy labs

Metallic taste - Buy 650 alchemy labs

Sugar, spice, and everything nice - Buy 700 alchemy labs

Magnum Opus - Bake 1 sextillion cookies just from alchemy labs

The Aureate - Bake 10 octillion cookies just from alchemy labs

I've got the Midas touch - Bake 100 decillion cookies just from alchemy labs

Phlogisticated substances - Reach level 10 alchemy labs

A whole new world - Buy 1 portal

Now you're thinking - Buy 50 portals

Dimensional shift - Buy 100 portals

Brain-split - Buy 150 portals

Realm of the Mad God - Buy 200 portals

A place lost in time - Buy 250 portals

Forbidden zone - Buy 300 portals

2.0034-2.031 | 2.04+/2.048+ (Steam/Web) Here he comes - Buy 350 portals

What happens in the vortex stays in the vortex - Buy 400 portals

Objects in the mirror dimension are closer than they appear - Buy 450 portals

Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb - Buy 500 portals

Don't let me leave, Murph - Buy 550 portals

Reduced to gibbering heaps - Buy 600 portals

Swiss cheese - Buy 650 portals

Not even remotely close to Kansas anymore - Buy 700 portals

With strange eons - Bake 10 sextillion cookies just from portals

Ever more hideous - Bake 100 octillion cookies just from portals

Which eternal lie - Bake 1 undecillion cookies just from portals

Bizarro world - Reach level 10 portals

Time warp - Buy 1 time machine

Alternate timeline - Buy 50 time machines

Rewriting history - Buy 100 time machines

Time duke - Buy 150 time machines

Forever and ever - Buy 200 time machines

Heat death - Buy 250 time machines

cookie clicker forever and forever a hundred years cookie clicker, all day long forever, forever a hundred times, over and over cookie clicker adventures dot com - Buy 300 time machines

Way back then - Buy 350 time machines

Invited to yesterday's party - Buy 400 time machines

Groundhog day - Buy 450 time machines

The years start coming - Buy 500 time machines

Caveman to cosmos - Buy 550 time machines

Back already? - Buy 600 time machines

But the future refused to change - Buy 650 time machines

I only meant to stay a while - Buy 700 time machines

Spacetime jigamaroo - Bake 100 sextillion cookies just from time machines

Be kind, rewind - Bake 1 nonillion cookies just from time machines

Déjà vu - Bake 10 undecillion cookies just from time machines

The long now - Reach level 10 time machines

Antibatter - Buy 1 antimatter condenser

Quirky quarks - Buy 50 antimatter condensers

It does matter! - Buy 100 antimatter condensers

Molecular maestro - Buy 150 antimatter condensers

Walk the planck - Buy 200 antimatter condensers

Microcosm - Buy 250 antimatter condensers

Scientists baffled everywhere - Buy 300 antimatter condensers

Exotic matter - Buy 350 antimatter condensers

Downsizing - Buy 400 antimatter condensers

A matter of perspective - Buy 450 antimatter condensers

What a concept - Buy 500 antimatter condensers

Particular tastes - Buy 550 antimatter condensers

Nuclear throne - Buy 600 antimatter condensers

What's the dark matter with you - Buy 650 antimatter condensers

Not 20 years away forever - Buy 700 antimatter condensers

Supermassive - Bake 1 septillion cookies just from antimatter condensers

Infinitesimal - Bake 10 nonillion cookies just from antimatter condensers

Powers of ten - Bake 100 undecillion cookies just from antimatter condensers

Chubby hadrons - Reach level 10 antimatter condensers

Lone photon - Buy 1 prism

Dazzling glimmer - Buy 50 prisms

Blinding flash - Buy 100 prisms

Unending glow - Buy 150 prisms

Rise and shine - Buy 200 prisms

Bright future - Buy 250 prisms

Harmony of the spheres - Buy 300 prisms

At the end of the tunnel - Buy 350 prisms

My eyes - Buy 400 prisms

Optical illusion - Buy 450 prisms

You'll never shine if you don't glow - Buy 500 prisms

A light snack - Buy 550 prisms

Making light of the situation - Buy 600 prisms

Enlightenment - Buy 650 prisms

Bright side of the Moon - Buy 700 prisms

Praise the sun - Bake 10 septillion cookies just from prisms

A still more glorious dawn - Bake 100 nonillion cookies just from prisms

Now the dark days are gone - Bake 1 duodecillion cookies just from prisms

Palettable - Reach level 10 prisms

Lucked out - Buy 1 chancemaker

What are the odds - Buy 50 chancemakers

Grandma needs a new pair of shoes - Buy 100 chancemakers

Million to one shot, doc - Buy 150 chancemakers

As luck would have it - Buy 200 chancemakers

Ever in your favor - Buy 250 chancemakers

Be a lady - Buy 300 chancemakers

Dicey business - Buy 350 chancemakers

Maybe a chance in hell, actually - Buy 400 chancemakers

Jackpot - Buy 450 chancemakers

You'll never know if you don't go - Buy 500 chancemakers

Tempting fate - Buy 550 chancemakers

Flip a cookie. Chips, I win. Crust, you lose. - Buy 600 chancemakers

Never tell me the odds - Buy 650 chancemakers

Riding the Mersenne twister - Buy 700 chancemakers

Fingers crossed - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from chancemakers

Just a statistic - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from chancemakers

Murphy's wild guess - Bake 10 duodecillion cookies just from chancemakers

Let's leaf it at that - Reach level 10 chancemakers

Self-contained - Buy 1 fractal engine

Threw you for a loop - Buy 50 fractal engines

The sum of its parts - Buy 100 fractal engines

Bears repeating - Buy 150 fractal engines

More of the same - Buy 200 fractal engines

Last recurse - Buy 250 fractal engines

Out of one, many - Buy 300 fractal engines

An example of recursion - Buy 350 fractal engines

For more information on this achievement, please refer to its title - Buy 400 fractal engines

I'm so meta, even this achievement - Buy 450 fractal engines

Never get bored - Buy 500 fractal engines

Tautological - Buy 550 fractal engines

In and of itself - Buy 600 fractal engines

Blowing an Apollonian gasket - Buy 650 fractal engines

Divide and conquer - Buy 700 fractal engines

The needs of the many - Bake 1 octillion cookies just from fractal engines

Eating its own - Bake 10 decillion cookies just from fractal engines

We must go deeper - Bake 100 duodecillion cookies just from fractal engines

Sierpinski rhomboids - Reach level 10 fractal engines

F12 - Buy 1 javascript console

Variable success - Buy 50 javascript consoles

No comments - Buy 100 javascript consoles

Up to code - Buy 150 javascript consoles

Works on my machine - Buy 200 javascript consoles

Technical debt - Buy 250 javascript consoles

Mind your language - Buy 300 javascript consoles

Inconsolable - Buy 350 javascript consoles

Closure - Buy 400 javascript consoles

Dude what if we're all living in a simulation like what if we're all just code on a computer somewhere - Buy 450 javascript consoles

Taking the back streets - Buy 500 javascript consoles

Curly braces - Buy 550 javascript consoles

Duck typing - Buy 600 javascript consoles

Get with the program - Buy 650 javascript consoles

Pebcakes - Buy 700 javascript consoles

Inherited prototype - Bake 10 octillion cookies just from javascript consoles

A model of document object - Bake 100 decillion cookies just from javascript consoles

First-class citizen - Bake 1 tredecillion cookies just from javascript consoles

Alexandria - Reach level 10 javascript consoles

They’ll never know what hit ‘em - Buy 1 idleverse

Well-versed - Buy 50 idleverses

Ripe for the picking - Buy 100 idleverses

Unreal - Buy 150 idleverses

Once you've seen one - Buy 200 idleverses

Spoils and plunder - Buy 250 idleverses

Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere - Buy 300 idleverses

Hyperspace expressway - Buy 350 idleverses

Versatile Buy 400 idleverses

You are inevitable - Buy 450 idleverses

Away from this place - Buy 500 idleverses

Everywhere at once - Buy 550 idleverses

Reject reality, substitute your own - Buy 600 idleverses

Lost your cosmic marbles - Buy 650 idleverses

Greener on the other sides - Buy 700 idleverses

Fringe - Bake 100 octillion cookies just from idleverses

Coherence - Bake 1 undecillion cookies just from idleverses

Earth-616 - Bake 10 tredecillion cookies just from idleverses

Strange topologies - Reach level 10 idleverses

It’s big brain time - Buy 1 cortex baker

Just my imagination - Buy 50 cortex bakers

Now there's an idea - Buy 100 cortex bakers

The organ that named itself - Buy 150 cortex bakers

Gyrification - Buy 200 cortex bakers

A trademarked portmanteau of "imagination" and "engineering" - Buy 250 cortex bakers

Mindfulness - Buy 300 cortex bakers

The 10% myth - Buy 350 cortex bakers

Don't think about it too hard - Buy 400 cortex bakers

Though fool seldom differ - Buy 450 cortex bakers

Looking kind of dumb - Buy 500 cortex bakers

A beautiful mind - Buy 550 cortex bakers

Cardinal synapses - Buy 600 cortex bakers

By will alone I set my mind in motion - Buy 650 cortex bakers

Where is my mind - Buy 700 cortex bakers

Positive thinking - Bake 1 nonillion cookies just from cortex bakers

The thought that counts - Bake 10 undecillion cookies just from cortex bakers

Unthinkable - Bake 100 tredecillion cookies just from cortex bakers

Gifted - Reach level 10 cortex bakers

My own clone - Buy 1 You

Multiplicity - Buy 50 You

Born for this job - Buy 100 You

Episode II - Buy 150 You

Copy that - Buy 200 You

Life finds a way - Buy 250 You

Overcrowding - Buy 300 You

Strength in numbers - Buy 350 You

Army of me - Buy 400 You

Know thyself - Buy 450 You

Didn't make sense not to live - Buy 500 You

Genetic bottleneck - Buy 550 You

Despite everything, it's still you - Buy 600 You

Everyone everywhere all at once - Buy 650 You

Introspection - Buy 700 You

Self-made - Bake 10 nonillion cookies just from You

Reproducible results - Bake 100 undecillion cookies just from You

That's all you - Bake 1 quattuordecillion cookies just from You

Self-improvement - Reach level 10 You

Golden Cookies achievements

Golden cookie - Click a golden cookie

Lucky cookie - Click 7 golden cookies

A stroke of luck - Click 27 golden cookies

Fortune - Click 77 golden cookies

Leprechaun - Click 777 golden cookies

Black cat's paw - Click 7777 golden cookies

Early bird - Click a Golden Cookie less than 1 second after it spawns

Fading luck - Click a Golden Cookie less than 1 second before it dies

Miscellaneous and Milestone achievements

Thick-skinned - Have your reinforced membrane protect the shimmering veil

Jellicles - Own 10 kitten upgrades

Cookie-dunker - Dunk the cookie

Tiny cookie - Click the tiny cookie

What's in a name - Give your bakery a name

Here you go - Click this achievement slot

Tabloid addiction - Click on the news ticker 50 times

Stifling the press - Squish the news ticker flat, then click on it

Olden days - Find the forgotten madeleine

Neverclick - Bake 1 million cookies by only having clicked 15 times

Uncanny clicker - Click really, really fast

Hardcore - Get to 1 billion cookies baked with no upgrades purchased

Wholesome - Unlock 100% of your heavenly chips power

No time like the present - Redeem a cookie gift code from a friend (or from yourself, we don't judge)

O Fortuna - Own every fortune upgrade

Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo - Cast 9 spells

I'm the wiz - Cast 99 spells

A wizard is you - Cast 999 spells

Botany enthusiast - Harvest 100 mature garden plants

Green, aching thumb - Harvest 1000 mature garden plants

In the garden of Eden (baby) - Fill every tile of the biggest garden plot with plants

Keeper of the conservatory - Unlock every garden seed

Seedless to nay- Convert a complete seed log into sugar lumps by sacrificing your garden to the sugar hornets

Initial public offering - Bake your first stock market profit.

Rookie numbers - Own at least 100 of every stock market stock

No nobility in poverty - Own at least 500 of every market stock

Full warehouses - Own at least 1,000 of a stock market stock

Make my day - Make a day of CpS ($86,400) in 1 stock market sale

Buy buy buy - Spend a day of CpS ($86,400) in 1 stock market purchase

Pyramid scheme - Unlock the highest-tier stock market headquarters

Liquid assets - Have your stock market profits surpass $10 million

Debt evasion - Take out a loan and ascend before incurring the CpS penalty

You win a cookie - This is for baking 100 trillion cookies (browser version; 10 trillion on Steam) and making it on the local news

Cookie Clicker - Unlock the final building

Grandmapocalypse achievements

Grandmapocalypse - Trigger the grandmapocalypse for the first time

Wrath cookie - Click a wrath cookie.

Elder nap - Appease the grandmatriarchs at least once

Elder slumber - Appease the grandmatriarchs at least 5 times

Elder calm - Declare a covenant with the grandmatriarchs

Wrinkler poker - Poke a wrinkler 50 times without killing it

Itchscratcher - Burst 1 wrinkler

Wrinklesquisher - Burst 50 wrinklers

Moistburster - Burst 200 wrinklers

Sugar lump achievements

Dude, sweet - Harvest 7 coalescing sugar lumps

Sugar rush - Harvest 30 coalescing sugar lumps

Year's worth of cavities - Harvest 365 coalescing sugar lumps

Hand-picked - Successfully harvest a coalescing sugar lump before it's ripe

Sugar sugar - Harvest a bifurcated sugar lump

Sweetmeats - Harvest a meaty sugar lump

Maillard reaction - Harvest a caramelized sugar lump

Season achievements

Spooky cookies - Unlock every Halloween-themed cookie

Coming to town - Reach Santa's 7th form

All hail Santa - Reach Santa's final form

Let it snow - Unlock every Christmas-themed cookie

Oh deer - Pop 1 reindeer

Sleigh of hand - Pop 50 reindeer

Reindeer sleigher - Pop 200 reindeer

Eldeer - Pop a reindeer during an elder frenzy

Baby it's old outside - Click one of Santa's helper grandmas during Christmas season

Lovely cookies - Unlock every Valentine-themed cookie

The hunt is on - Unlock 1 egg

Egging on - Unlock 7 eggs

Mass Easteria - Unlock 14 eggs

Hide & seek champion - Unlock all the eggs

Ascension achievements

Here be dragon - Complete your dragon's training

Rebirth - Ascend at least once

Resurrection - Ascend 10 times

Reincarnation - Ascend 100 times

Sacrifice - Ascend with 1 million cookies baked

Oblivion - Ascend with 1 billion cookies baked

From scratch - Ascend with 1 trillion cookies baked

Nihilism - Ascend with 1 quadrillion cookies baked

Dematerialize - Ascend with 1 quintillion cookies baked

Nil zero zilch - Ascend with 1 sextillion cookies baked

Transcendence - Ascend with 1 septillion cookies baked

Obliterate - Ascend with 1 octillion cookies baked

Negative void - Ascend with 1 nonillion cookies baked

To crumbs, you say? - Ascend with 1 decillion cookies baked

You get nothing - Ascend with 1 undecillion cookies baked

Humble rebeginnings - Ascend with 1 duodecillion cookies baked

The end of the world - Ascend with 1 tredecillion cookies baked

Oh, you're back - Ascend with 1 quattuordecillion cookies baked

Lazarus - Ascend with 1 quindecillion cookies baked

Smurf account - Ascend with 1 sexdecillion cookies baked

If at first you don't succeed - Ascend with 1 septendecillion cookies baked

No more room in hell - Ascend with 1 octodecillion cookies baked

Cookie Clicker shadow achievements

Four-leaf cookie - Have 4 golden cookies simultaneously

Seven horseshoes - Click 27,777 golden cookies

All-natural cane sugar - Harvest a golden sugar lump

Endless cycle - Ascend 1,000 times

Cheated cookies taste awful - Hack in some cookies

God complex - Name yourself Orteil

Third-party - Use an add-on

When the cookies ascend just right - Ascend with exactly 1 trillion cookies

Speed baking I - Get to 1 million cookies baked in 35 minutes

Speed baking II - Get to 1 million cookies baked in 25 minutes

Speed baking III - Get to 1 million cookies baked in 15 minutes

True Neverclick - Bake 1 million cookies with no cookie clicks

In her likeness - Shape your clones to resemble grandmas

Just plain lucky - You have 1 chance in 1 million every second of earning this achievement.

Last Chance to See - Burst the near-extinct shiny wrinkler

So much to do so much to see - Manage a cookie legacy for at least a year

Gaseous assets - Have your stock market profits surpass a whole year of CpS ($31,536,000)

Cookie Clicker dungeon achievements

You unlock the Cookie Clicker dungeon achievements by playing the beta version of the game or by cheating. Enter the following into the console to earn the four dungeon achievements:

Game.Win('Getting even with the oven')

Game.Win('Now this is pod-smashing')

Game.Win('Chirped out')

Game.Win('Follow the white rabbit')

