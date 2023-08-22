Cookie Clicker achievements guide: Full list to unlock
While you wouldn’t think there is any way of 'completing' an idle clicker game such as Cookie Clicker, its long list of achievements does offer players a chance to get something out of the experience. This isn’t just a game about clicking a giant cookie, after all.
As of the version 2.052 update, in total, there are 622 standard achievements to unlock in the free-to-play game - along with 17 shadow achievements and four dungeon achievements.
That’s… a heck of a lot of achievements in a game about clicking a cookie. Who knew there would be so much to do in an idle game?
Unlocking the standard achievements will unlock new milk levels - so it’s time to impress your mates.
Don’t worry! You can save your game to keep track of your achievements.
Read on for the full list of Cookie Clicker achievements to see how to unlock every last one of them and become the ultimate cookie overlord.
Full list of Cookie Clicker achievements to unlock
As of version 2.052 of the idle game, there are 643 Cookie Clicker achievements to unlock. Unlocking them all will take you a long time. Nevertheless, check out the full list below.
Here is the full list of Cookie Clicker achievements and how to unlock them:
Standard Cookie Clicker achievements
Cookies baked in an ascension
- Wake and bake - Bake 1 cookie in an ascension
- Making some dough - Bake 1,000 cookies in an ascension
- So baked right now - Bake 100,000 cookies in an ascension
- Fledgling bakery - Bake 1 million cookies in an ascension
- Affluent bakery - Bake 100 million cookies in an ascension
- World-famous bakery - Bake 1 billion cookies in an ascension
- Cosmic bakery - Bake 100 billion cookies in an ascension
- Galactic bakery - Bake 1 trillion cookies in an ascension
- Universal bakery - Bake 100 trillion cookies in an ascension
- Timeless bakery - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies in an ascension
- Infinite bakery - Bake 100 quadrillion cookies in an ascension
- Immortal bakery - Bake 1 quintillion cookies in an ascension
- Don’t stop me now - Bake 100 quintillion cookies in an ascension
- You can stop now - Bake 1 sextillion cookies in an ascension
- Cookies all the way down - Bake 100 sextillion cookies in an ascension
- Overdose - Bake 1 septillion cookies in an ascension
- How? - Bake 100 septillion cookies in an ascension
- The land of milk and cookies - Bake 1 octillion cookies in an ascension
- He who controls the cookies controls the universe - Bake 100 octillion cookies in an ascension
- Tonight on Hoarders - Bake 1 nonillion cookies in an ascension
- Are you gonna eat all that? - Bake 100 nonillion cookies in an ascension
- We’re gonna need a bigger bakery - Bake 1 decillion cookies in an ascension
- In the mouth of madness - Bake 100 decillion cookies in an ascension
- Brought to you by the letter - Bake 1 undecillion cookies in an ascension
- The dreams in which I’m baking are the best I’ve ever had - Bake 100 undecillion cookies in an ascension
- Set for life - Bake 1 duodecillion cookies in an ascension
- Panic! At Nabisco - Bake 100 duodecillion cookies in an ascension
- Bursting at the seams - Bake 1 tredecillion cookies in an ascension
- Just about full - Bake 100 tredecillion cookies in an ascension
- Hungry for more - Bake 1 quattuordecillion cookies in an ascension
- Feed me, Orteil - Bake 100 quattuordecillion cookies in an ascension
- And then what? - Bake 1 quindecillion cookies in an ascension
- I think it’s safe to say you’ve got it made - Bake 100 quindecillion cookies in an ascension
- A sometimes food - Bake 1 sexdecillion cookies in an ascension
- Not enough of a good thing - Bake 100 sexdecillion cookies in an ascension
- Horn of plenty - Bake 1 septendecillion cookies in an ascension
- Large and in charge - Bake 100 septendecillion cookies in an ascension
- Absolutely stuffed - Bake 1 octodecillion cookies in an ascension
- It’s only wafer-thin - Bake 100 octodecillion cookies in an ascension
- Think big - Bake 1 novemdecillion cookies in an ascension
- Hypersize me - Bake 100 novemdecillion cookies in one ascension
- Max capacity - Bake 1 vigintillion cookies in an ascension
- Fake it till you bake it - Bake 100 vigintillion cookies in an ascension
- History in the baking - Bake 1 unvigintillion cookies in an ascension
- What do you get for the baker who has everything? - Bake 100 unvigintillion cookies in an ascension
- Bottomless pit - Bake 1 duovigintillion cookies in an ascension
- Rainy day fund - Bake 100 duovigintillion cookies in an ascension
- And a little extra - Bake 1 trevigintillion cookies in an ascension
Cookies baked per second
- Casual baking - Bake 1 cookie per second
- Hardcore baking - Bake 10 cookies per second
- Steady tasty stream - Bake 100 cookies per second
- Cookie monster - Bake 1,000 cookies per second
- Mass producer - Bake 10,000 cookies per second
- Cookie vortex - Bake 1 million cookies per second
- Cookie pulsar - Bake 10 million cookies per second
- Cookie quasar - Bake 100 million cookies per second
- Oh hey, you're still here - Bake 1 billion cookies per second
- Let's never bake again - Bake 10 billion cookies per second
- A world filled with cookies - Bake 1 trillion cookies per second
- When this baby hits 36 quadrillion cookies per hour - Bake 10 trillion cookies per second
- Fast and delicious - Bake 100 trillion cookies per second
- Cookiehertz: a really, really tasty hertz - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies per second
- Woops, you solved world hunger - Bake 10 quadrillion cookies per second
- Turbopuns - Bake 1 quintillion cookies per second
- Faster menner - Bake 10 quintillion cookies per second
- And yet you're still hungry - Bake 100 quintillion cookies per second
- The Abakening - Bake 1 sextillion cookies per second
- There's really no hard limit to how long these achievement names can be and to be quite honest I'm rather curious to see how far we can go. Adolphus W. Green (1844–1917) started as the Principal of the Groton School in 1864. By 1865, he became second assistant librarian at the New York Mercantile Library; from 1867 to 1869, he was promoted to full librarian. From 1869 to 1873, he worked for Evarts, Southmayd & Choate, a law firm co-founded by William M. Evarts, Charles Ferdinand Southmayd and Joseph Hodges Choate. He was admitted to the New York State Bar Association in 1873. Anyway, how's your day been? - Bake 10 sextillion cookies per second
- Fast - Bake 1 septillion cookies per second
- Knead for speed - Bake 10 septillion cookies per second
- Well the cookies start coming and they don't stop coming - Bake 100 septillion cookies per second
- I don't know if you've noticed but all these icons are very slightly off-centre - Bake 1 octillion cookies per second
- The proof of the cookie is in the baking - Bake 10 octillion cookies per second
- If it's worth doing, it's worth overdoing - Bake 1 nonillion cookies per second
- Running with scissors - Bake 10 nonillion cookies per second
- Rarefied air - Bake 100 nonillion cookies per second
- Push it to the limit - Bake 1 decillion cookies per second
- Green cookies sleep furiously - Bake 10 decillion cookies per second
- Leisurely pace - Bake 1 undecillion cookies per second
- Hypersonic - Bake 10 undecillion cookies per second
- Gotta go fast - Bake 100 undecillion cookies per second
- Bake him away, toys - Bake 1 duodecillion cookies per second
- You're #1 so why try harder - Bake 10 duodecillion cookies per second
- Haven't even begun to peak - Bake 1 tredecillion cookies per second
- What did we even eat before these - Bake 10 tredecillion cookies per second
- Heavy flow - Bake 100 tredecillion cookies per second
- More you say? - Bake 1 quattuordecillion cookies per second
- Keep going until I say stop - Bake 10 quattuordecillion cookies per second
- But I didn't say stop, did I? - Bake 1 quindecillion cookies per second
- With unrivalled fervour - Bake 10 quindecillion cookies per second
- I am speed - Bake 100 quindecillion cookies per second
- And on and on - Bake 1 sexdecillion cookies per second
- Everything happens so much - Bake 10 sexdecillion cookies per second
- I'll rest when I'm dead - Bake 1 septendecillion cookies per second
- Can we get much higher - Bake 10 septendecillion cookies per second
- Speed's the name of the game (no it's not it's called Cookie Clicker) - Bake 100 septendecillion cookies per second
Clicking achievements
- Clicktastic - Bake 1,000 cookies by clicking
- Clickathlon - Bake 100,000 cookies by clicking
- Clickolympics - Bake 10 million cookies by clicking
- Clickorama - Bake 1 billion cookies by clicking
- Clickasmic - Bake 100 billion cookies by clicking
- Clickageddon - Bake 10 trillion cookies by clicking
- Clicknarok - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies by clicking
- Clickastrophe - Bake 100 quadrillion cookies by clicking
- Clickataclysm - Bake 10 quintillion cookies by clicking
- The ultimate clickdown - Bake 1 sextillion cookies by clicking
- All the other kids with the pumped up clicks - Bake 100 sextillion cookies by clicking
- One…more…click… - Bake 10 septillion cookies by clicking
- Clickety Split - Bake 1 octillion cookies by clicking
- Ain’t that a click in the head - Bake 100 octillion cookies by clicking
- What’s not clicking - Bake 10 nonillion cookies by clicking
Total Buildings and upgrades achievements
- Builder - Own 100 buildings
- Architect - Own 500 buildings
- Engineer - Own 1,000 buildings
- Lord of Constructs - Own 2,500 buildings
- Grand design - Own 5,000 buildings
- Ecumenopolis - Own 7,500 buildings
- Myriad - Own 10,000 buildings
- Enhancer - Purchase 20 upgrades
- Augmenter - Purchase 50 upgrades
- Upgrader - Purchase 100 upgrades
- Lord of Progress - Purchase 200 upgrades
- The full picture - Purchase 300 upgrades
- When there's nothing left to add - Purchase 400 upgrades
- Kaizen - Purchase 500 upgrades
- Beyond quality - Purchase 600 upgrades
- Oft we mar what's well - Purchase 700 upgrades
- All the stars in heaven - Own 100 heavenly upgrades
- Polymath - Own 300 upgrades and 4,000 buildings
- Renaissance baker - Own 400 upgrades and 8,000 buildings
- One with everything - Buy at least 1 of every building
- Mathematician - Buy at least 1 of the most expensive building, 2 of the second-most expensive, 4 of the next and so on (capped at 128)
- Base 10 - Buy at least 10 of the most expensive building, 20 of the second-most expensive, 30 of the next and so on
- Centennial - Buy at least 100 of everything
- Centennial and a half - Buy at least 150 of everything
- Bicentennial - Buy at least 200 of everything
- Bicentennial and a half - Buy at least 250 of everything
- Tricentennial - Buy at least 300 of everything
- Tricentennial and a half - Buy at least 350 of everything
- Quadricentennial - Buy at least 400 of everything
- Quadricentennial and a half - Buy at least 450 of everything
- Quincentennial - Buy at least 500 of everything
- Quincentennial and a half - Buy at least 550 of everything
- Sexcentennial - Buy at least 600 of everything
- Sexcentennial and a half - Buy at least 650 of everything
- Septcentennial - Buy at least 700 of everything
Cursor and Building upgrade achievements
- Click - Buy 1 cursor
- Double-click - Buy 2 cursors
- Mouse Wheel - Buy 50 cursors
- Of Mice and Men - Buy 100 cursors
- The Digital - Buy 200 cursors
- Extreme polydactyly - Buy 300 cursors
- Dr T - Buy 400 cursors
- Thumbs, phalanges, metacarpals - Buy 500 cursors
- With her finger and her thumb - Buy 600 cursors
- Gotta hand it to you - Buy 700 cursors
- The devil’s workshop - Buy 800 cursors
- All on deck - Buy 900 cursors
- A round of applause - Buy 1,000 cursors
- Click Delegator - Bake 10 quintillion cookies just from cursors
- Finger clickin' good - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from cursors
- Click (starring Adam Sandler) - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from cursors
- Freaky jazz hands - Reach level 10 cursors
- Just wrong - Sell a grandma
- Elder - Own at least 7 grandma types
- Veteran - Own at least 14 grandma types
- The elder scrolls - Own a combined 777 grandmas and cursors
- Grandma's cookies - Buy 1 grandma
- Sloppy kisses - Buy 50 grandmas
- Retirement home - Buy 100 grandmas
- Friend of the ancients - Buy 150 grandmas
- Ruler of the ancients - Buy 200 grandmas
- The old never bothered me anyway - Buy 250 grandmas
- The agemaster - Buy 300 grandmas
- To oldly go - Buy 350 grandmas
- Aged well - Buy 400 grandmas
- 101st birthday - Buy 450 grandmas
- But wait 'til you get older - Buy 500 grandmas
- Defence of the ancients - Buy 550 grandmas
- Okay boomer - Buy 600 grandmas
- They moistly come at night - Buy 650 grandmas
- And now you're even older - Buy 700 grandmas
- Gushing grannies - Bake 10 quintillion cookies just from grandmas
- Panic at the bingo - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from grandmas
- Frantiquities - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from grandmas
- Methuselah - Reach level 10 grandmas
- Bought the farm - Buy 1 farm
- Reap what you sow - Buy 50 farms
- Farm ill - Buy 100 farms
- Perfected agriculture - Buy 150 farms
- Homegrown - Buy 200 farms
- Gardener extraordinaire - Buy 250 farms
- Seedy business - Buy 300 farms
- You and the beanstalk - Buy 350 farms
- Harvest moon - Buy 400 farms
- Make like a tree - Buy 450 farms
- Sharpest tool in the shed - Buy 500 farms
- Overripe - Buy 550 farms
- In the green - Buy 600 farms
- It's grown on you - Buy 650 farms
- Au naturel - Buy 700 farms
- I hate manure - Bake 100 trillion cookies just from farms
- Rake in the dough - Bake 1 sextillion cookies just from farms
- Overgrowth - Bake 10 octillion cookies just from farms
- Huge tracts of land - Reach level 10 farms
- You know the drill - Buy 1 mine
- Excavation site - Buy 50 mines
- Hollow the planet - Buy 100 mines
- Can you dig it - Buy 150 mines
- Center of the Earth - Buy 200 mines
- Tectonic ambassador - Buy 250 mines
- Freak fracking - Buy 300 mines
- Romancing the stone - Buy 350 mines
- Mine? - Buy 400 mines
- Cave story - Buy 450 mines
- Hey now, you're a rock - Buy 500 mines
- Rock on - Buy 550 mines
- Mountain out of a molehill, but like in a good way - Buy 600 mines
- Don't let the walls cave in on you - Buy 650 mines
- Dirt-rich - Buy 700 mines
- Never dig down - Bake 1 quadrillion cookies just from mines
- Quarry on - Bake 10 sextillion cookies just from mines
- Sedimentalism - Bake 100 octillion cookies just from mines
- D-d-d-d-deeper - Reach level 10 mines
- Production chain - Buy 1 factory
- Industrial revolution - Buy 50 factories
- Global warming - Buy 100 factories
- Ultimate automation - Buy 150 factories
- Technocracy - Buy 200 factories
- Rise of the machines - Buy 250 factories
- Modern times - Buy 300 factories
- Ex machina - Buy 350 factories
- In full gear - Buy 400 factories
- In-cog-neato - Buy 450 factories
- Break the mold - Buy 500 factories
- Self-manmade man - Buy 550 factories
- The wheels of progress - Buy 600 factories
- Replaced by robots - Buy 650 factories
- Bots build bots - Buy 700 factories
- The incredible machine - Bake 10 quadrillion cookies just from factories
- Yes I love technology - Bake 100 sextillion cookies just from factories
- Labor of love - Bake 1 nonillion cookies just from factories
- Patently genius - Reach level 10 factories
- Pretty penny - Buy 1 bank
- Fit the bill - Buy 50 banks
- A loan in the dark - Buy 100 banks
- Need for greed - Buy 150 banks
- It's the economy, stupid - Buy 200 banks
- Acquire currency - Buy 250 banks
- The nerve of war - Buy 300 banks
- And I need it now - Buy 350 banks
- Treacle tart economics - Buy 400 banks
- Save your breath because that's all you've got left - Buy 450 banks
- Get the show on, get paid - Buy 500 banks
- Checks out - Buy 550 banks
- That's rich - Buy 600 banks
- Financial prodigy - Buy 650 banks
- Getting that bag - Buy 700 banks
- Vested interest - Bake 100 quadrillion cookies just from banks
- Paid in full - Bake 1 septillion cookies just from banks
- Reverse funnel system - Bake 10 nonillion cookies just from banks
- A capital idea - Reach level 10 banks
- Your time to shrine - Buy 1 temple
- Shady sect - Buy 50 temples
- New-age cult - Buy 100 temples
- Organized religion - Buy 150 temples
- Fanaticism - Buy 200 temples
- Zealotry - Buy 250 temples
- Wololo - Buy 300 temples
- Pray on the weak - Buy 350 temples
- Holy cookies, grandma! - Buy 400 temples
- Vengeful and almighty - Buy 450 temples
- My world's on fire, how about yours - Buy 500 temples
- Living on a prayer - Buy 550 temples
- Preaches and cream - Buy 600 temples
- And I will pray to a big god - Buy 650 temples
- The leader is good, the leader is great - Buy 700 temples
- New world order - Bake 1 quintillion cookies just from temples
- Church of cookiology - Bake 10 septillion cookies just from temples
- Thus spoke you - Bake 100 nonillion cookies just from temples
- It belongs in a bakery - Reach level 10 temples
- Bewitched - Buy 1 wizard tower
- The sorcerer's apprentice - Buy 50 wizard towers
- Charms and enchantments - Buy 100 wizard towers
- Curses and maledictions - Buy 150 wizard towers
- Magic kingdom - Buy 200 wizard towers
- The wizarding world - Buy 250 wizard towers
- And now for my next trick, I'll need a volunteer from the audience - Buy 300 wizard towers
- It's a kind of magic - Buy 350 wizard towers
- The Prestige - Buy 400 wizard towers
- Spell it out for you - Buy 450 wizard towers
- The meteor men beg to differ - Buy 500 wizard towers
- Higitus figitus migitus mum - Buy 550 wizard towers
- Magic thinking - Buy 600 wizard towers
- Shosple Colupis - Buy 650 wizard towers
- You don't think they could've used... it couldn't have been ma- - Buy 700 wizard towers
- Hocus Pocus - Bake 10 quintillion cookies just from wizard towers
- Too many rabbits, not enough hats - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from wizard towers
- Manafest destiny - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from wizard towers
- Motormouth - Reach level 10 wizard towers
- Expedition - Buy 1 shipment
- Galactic highway - Buy 50 shipments
- Far far away - Buy 100 shipments
- Type II civilization - Buy 150 shipments
- We come in peace - Buy 200 shipments
- Parsec-masher - Buy 250 shipments
- It's not delivery - Buy 300 shipments
- Make it so - Buy 350 shipments
- That's just peanuts to space - Buy 400 shipments
- Space space space space space - Buy 450 shipments
- Only shooting stars - Buy 500 shipments
- The incredible journey - Buy 550 shipments
- Is there life on Mars? - Buy 600 shipments
- False vacuum - Buy 650 shipments
- Signed, sealed, delivered - Buy 700 shipments
- And beyond - Bake 100 quintillion cookies just from shipments
- The most precious cargo - Bake 1 octillion cookies just from shipments
- Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night - Bake 10 decillion cookies just from shipments
- Been there done that - Reach level 10 shipments
- Transmutation - Buy 1 alchemy lab
- Transmogrification - Buy 50 alchemy labs
- Gold member - Buy 100 alchemy labs
- Gild wars - Buy 150 alchemy labs
- The secrets of the universe - Buy 200 alchemy labs
- The work of a lifetime - Buy 250 alchemy labs
- Gold, Jerry! Gold! - Buy 300 alchemy labs
- All that glitters is gold - Buy 350 alchemy labs
- Worth its weight in lead - Buy 400 alchemy labs
- Don't get used to yourself, you're gonna have to change - Buy 450 alchemy labs
- We could all use a little change - Buy 500 alchemy labs
- Just a phase - Buy 550 alchemy labs
- Bad chemistry - Buy 600 alchemy labs
- Metallic taste - Buy 650 alchemy labs
- Sugar, spice, and everything nice - Buy 700 alchemy labs
- Magnum Opus - Bake 1 sextillion cookies just from alchemy labs
- The Aureate - Bake 10 octillion cookies just from alchemy labs
- I've got the Midas touch - Bake 100 decillion cookies just from alchemy labs
- Phlogisticated substances - Reach level 10 alchemy labs
- A whole new world - Buy 1 portal
- Now you're thinking - Buy 50 portals
- Dimensional shift - Buy 100 portals
- Brain-split - Buy 150 portals
- Realm of the Mad God - Buy 200 portals
- A place lost in time - Buy 250 portals
- Forbidden zone - Buy 300 portals
- 2.0034-2.031 | 2.04+/2.048+ (Steam/Web) Here he comes - Buy 350 portals
- What happens in the vortex stays in the vortex - Buy 400 portals
- Objects in the mirror dimension are closer than they appear - Buy 450 portals
- Your brain gets smart but your head gets dumb - Buy 500 portals
- Don't let me leave, Murph - Buy 550 portals
- Reduced to gibbering heaps - Buy 600 portals
- Swiss cheese - Buy 650 portals
- Not even remotely close to Kansas anymore - Buy 700 portals
- With strange eons - Bake 10 sextillion cookies just from portals
- Ever more hideous - Bake 100 octillion cookies just from portals
- Which eternal lie - Bake 1 undecillion cookies just from portals
- Bizarro world - Reach level 10 portals
- Time warp - Buy 1 time machine
- Alternate timeline - Buy 50 time machines
- Rewriting history - Buy 100 time machines
- Time duke - Buy 150 time machines
- Forever and ever - Buy 200 time machines
- Heat death - Buy 250 time machines
- cookie clicker forever and forever a hundred years cookie clicker, all day long forever, forever a hundred times, over and over cookie clicker adventures dot com - Buy 300 time machines
- Way back then - Buy 350 time machines
- Invited to yesterday's party - Buy 400 time machines
- Groundhog day - Buy 450 time machines
- The years start coming - Buy 500 time machines
- Caveman to cosmos - Buy 550 time machines
- Back already? - Buy 600 time machines
- But the future refused to change - Buy 650 time machines
- I only meant to stay a while - Buy 700 time machines
- Spacetime jigamaroo - Bake 100 sextillion cookies just from time machines
- Be kind, rewind - Bake 1 nonillion cookies just from time machines
- Déjà vu - Bake 10 undecillion cookies just from time machines
- The long now - Reach level 10 time machines
- Antibatter - Buy 1 antimatter condenser
- Quirky quarks - Buy 50 antimatter condensers
- It does matter! - Buy 100 antimatter condensers
- Molecular maestro - Buy 150 antimatter condensers
- Walk the planck - Buy 200 antimatter condensers
- Microcosm - Buy 250 antimatter condensers
- Scientists baffled everywhere - Buy 300 antimatter condensers
- Exotic matter - Buy 350 antimatter condensers
- Downsizing - Buy 400 antimatter condensers
- A matter of perspective - Buy 450 antimatter condensers
- What a concept - Buy 500 antimatter condensers
- Particular tastes - Buy 550 antimatter condensers
- Nuclear throne - Buy 600 antimatter condensers
- What's the dark matter with you - Buy 650 antimatter condensers
- Not 20 years away forever - Buy 700 antimatter condensers
- Supermassive - Bake 1 septillion cookies just from antimatter condensers
- Infinitesimal - Bake 10 nonillion cookies just from antimatter condensers
- Powers of ten - Bake 100 undecillion cookies just from antimatter condensers
- Chubby hadrons - Reach level 10 antimatter condensers
- Lone photon - Buy 1 prism
- Dazzling glimmer - Buy 50 prisms
- Blinding flash - Buy 100 prisms
- Unending glow - Buy 150 prisms
- Rise and shine - Buy 200 prisms
- Bright future - Buy 250 prisms
- Harmony of the spheres - Buy 300 prisms
- At the end of the tunnel - Buy 350 prisms
- My eyes - Buy 400 prisms
- Optical illusion - Buy 450 prisms
- You'll never shine if you don't glow - Buy 500 prisms
- A light snack - Buy 550 prisms
- Making light of the situation - Buy 600 prisms
- Enlightenment - Buy 650 prisms
- Bright side of the Moon - Buy 700 prisms
- Praise the sun - Bake 10 septillion cookies just from prisms
- A still more glorious dawn - Bake 100 nonillion cookies just from prisms
- Now the dark days are gone - Bake 1 duodecillion cookies just from prisms
- Palettable - Reach level 10 prisms
- Lucked out - Buy 1 chancemaker
- What are the odds - Buy 50 chancemakers
- Grandma needs a new pair of shoes - Buy 100 chancemakers
- Million to one shot, doc - Buy 150 chancemakers
- As luck would have it - Buy 200 chancemakers
- Ever in your favor - Buy 250 chancemakers
- Be a lady - Buy 300 chancemakers
- Dicey business - Buy 350 chancemakers
- Maybe a chance in hell, actually - Buy 400 chancemakers
- Jackpot - Buy 450 chancemakers
- You'll never know if you don't go - Buy 500 chancemakers
- Tempting fate - Buy 550 chancemakers
- Flip a cookie. Chips, I win. Crust, you lose. - Buy 600 chancemakers
- Never tell me the odds - Buy 650 chancemakers
- Riding the Mersenne twister - Buy 700 chancemakers
- Fingers crossed - Bake 100 septillion cookies just from chancemakers
- Just a statistic - Bake 1 decillion cookies just from chancemakers
- Murphy's wild guess - Bake 10 duodecillion cookies just from chancemakers
- Let's leaf it at that - Reach level 10 chancemakers
- Self-contained - Buy 1 fractal engine
- Threw you for a loop - Buy 50 fractal engines
- The sum of its parts - Buy 100 fractal engines
- Bears repeating - Buy 150 fractal engines
- More of the same - Buy 200 fractal engines
- Last recurse - Buy 250 fractal engines
- Out of one, many - Buy 300 fractal engines
- An example of recursion - Buy 350 fractal engines
- For more information on this achievement, please refer to its title - Buy 400 fractal engines
- I'm so meta, even this achievement - Buy 450 fractal engines
- Never get bored - Buy 500 fractal engines
- Tautological - Buy 550 fractal engines
- In and of itself - Buy 600 fractal engines
- Blowing an Apollonian gasket - Buy 650 fractal engines
- Divide and conquer - Buy 700 fractal engines
- The needs of the many - Bake 1 octillion cookies just from fractal engines
- Eating its own - Bake 10 decillion cookies just from fractal engines
- We must go deeper - Bake 100 duodecillion cookies just from fractal engines
- Sierpinski rhomboids - Reach level 10 fractal engines
- F12 - Buy 1 javascript console
- Variable success - Buy 50 javascript consoles
- No comments - Buy 100 javascript consoles
- Up to code - Buy 150 javascript consoles
- Works on my machine - Buy 200 javascript consoles
- Technical debt - Buy 250 javascript consoles
- Mind your language - Buy 300 javascript consoles
- Inconsolable - Buy 350 javascript consoles
- Closure - Buy 400 javascript consoles
- Dude what if we're all living in a simulation like what if we're all just code on a computer somewhere - Buy 450 javascript consoles
- Taking the back streets - Buy 500 javascript consoles
- Curly braces - Buy 550 javascript consoles
- Duck typing - Buy 600 javascript consoles
- Get with the program - Buy 650 javascript consoles
- Pebcakes - Buy 700 javascript consoles
- Inherited prototype - Bake 10 octillion cookies just from javascript consoles
- A model of document object - Bake 100 decillion cookies just from javascript consoles
- First-class citizen - Bake 1 tredecillion cookies just from javascript consoles
- Alexandria - Reach level 10 javascript consoles
- They’ll never know what hit ‘em - Buy 1 idleverse
- Well-versed - Buy 50 idleverses
- Ripe for the picking - Buy 100 idleverses
- Unreal - Buy 150 idleverses
- Once you've seen one - Buy 200 idleverses
- Spoils and plunder - Buy 250 idleverses
- Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere - Buy 300 idleverses
- Hyperspace expressway - Buy 350 idleverses
- Versatile Buy 400 idleverses
- You are inevitable - Buy 450 idleverses
- Away from this place - Buy 500 idleverses
- Everywhere at once - Buy 550 idleverses
- Reject reality, substitute your own - Buy 600 idleverses
- Lost your cosmic marbles - Buy 650 idleverses
- Greener on the other sides - Buy 700 idleverses
- Fringe - Bake 100 octillion cookies just from idleverses
- Coherence - Bake 1 undecillion cookies just from idleverses
- Earth-616 - Bake 10 tredecillion cookies just from idleverses
- Strange topologies - Reach level 10 idleverses
- It’s big brain time - Buy 1 cortex baker
- Just my imagination - Buy 50 cortex bakers
- Now there's an idea - Buy 100 cortex bakers
- The organ that named itself - Buy 150 cortex bakers
- Gyrification - Buy 200 cortex bakers
- A trademarked portmanteau of "imagination" and "engineering" - Buy 250 cortex bakers
- Mindfulness - Buy 300 cortex bakers
- The 10% myth - Buy 350 cortex bakers
- Don't think about it too hard - Buy 400 cortex bakers
- Though fool seldom differ - Buy 450 cortex bakers
- Looking kind of dumb - Buy 500 cortex bakers
- A beautiful mind - Buy 550 cortex bakers
- Cardinal synapses - Buy 600 cortex bakers
- By will alone I set my mind in motion - Buy 650 cortex bakers
- Where is my mind - Buy 700 cortex bakers
- Positive thinking - Bake 1 nonillion cookies just from cortex bakers
- The thought that counts - Bake 10 undecillion cookies just from cortex bakers
- Unthinkable - Bake 100 tredecillion cookies just from cortex bakers
- Gifted - Reach level 10 cortex bakers
- My own clone - Buy 1 You
- Multiplicity - Buy 50 You
- Born for this job - Buy 100 You
- Episode II - Buy 150 You
- Copy that - Buy 200 You
- Life finds a way - Buy 250 You
- Overcrowding - Buy 300 You
- Strength in numbers - Buy 350 You
- Army of me - Buy 400 You
- Know thyself - Buy 450 You
- Didn't make sense not to live - Buy 500 You
- Genetic bottleneck - Buy 550 You
- Despite everything, it's still you - Buy 600 You
- Everyone everywhere all at once - Buy 650 You
- Introspection - Buy 700 You
- Self-made - Bake 10 nonillion cookies just from You
- Reproducible results - Bake 100 undecillion cookies just from You
- That's all you - Bake 1 quattuordecillion cookies just from You
- Self-improvement - Reach level 10 You
Golden Cookies achievements
- Golden cookie - Click a golden cookie
- Lucky cookie - Click 7 golden cookies
- A stroke of luck - Click 27 golden cookies
- Fortune - Click 77 golden cookies
- Leprechaun - Click 777 golden cookies
- Black cat's paw - Click 7777 golden cookies
- Early bird - Click a Golden Cookie less than 1 second after it spawns
- Fading luck - Click a Golden Cookie less than 1 second before it dies
Miscellaneous and Milestone achievements
- Thick-skinned - Have your reinforced membrane protect the shimmering veil
- Jellicles - Own 10 kitten upgrades
- Cookie-dunker - Dunk the cookie
- Tiny cookie - Click the tiny cookie
- What's in a name - Give your bakery a name
- Here you go - Click this achievement slot
- Tabloid addiction - Click on the news ticker 50 times
- Stifling the press - Squish the news ticker flat, then click on it
- Olden days - Find the forgotten madeleine
- Neverclick - Bake 1 million cookies by only having clicked 15 times
- Uncanny clicker - Click really, really fast
- Hardcore - Get to 1 billion cookies baked with no upgrades purchased
- Wholesome - Unlock 100% of your heavenly chips power
- No time like the present - Redeem a cookie gift code from a friend (or from yourself, we don't judge)
- O Fortuna - Own every fortune upgrade
- Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo - Cast 9 spells
- I'm the wiz - Cast 99 spells
- A wizard is you - Cast 999 spells
- Botany enthusiast - Harvest 100 mature garden plants
- Green, aching thumb - Harvest 1000 mature garden plants
- In the garden of Eden (baby) - Fill every tile of the biggest garden plot with plants
- Keeper of the conservatory - Unlock every garden seed
- Seedless to nay- Convert a complete seed log into sugar lumps by sacrificing your garden to the sugar hornets
- Initial public offering - Bake your first stock market profit.
- Rookie numbers - Own at least 100 of every stock market stock
- No nobility in poverty - Own at least 500 of every market stock
- Full warehouses - Own at least 1,000 of a stock market stock
- Make my day - Make a day of CpS ($86,400) in 1 stock market sale
- Buy buy buy - Spend a day of CpS ($86,400) in 1 stock market purchase
- Pyramid scheme - Unlock the highest-tier stock market headquarters
- Liquid assets - Have your stock market profits surpass $10 million
- Debt evasion - Take out a loan and ascend before incurring the CpS penalty
- You win a cookie - This is for baking 100 trillion cookies (browser version; 10 trillion on Steam) and making it on the local news
- Cookie Clicker - Unlock the final building
Grandmapocalypse achievements
- Grandmapocalypse - Trigger the grandmapocalypse for the first time
- Wrath cookie - Click a wrath cookie.
- Elder nap - Appease the grandmatriarchs at least once
- Elder slumber - Appease the grandmatriarchs at least 5 times
- Elder calm - Declare a covenant with the grandmatriarchs
- Wrinkler poker - Poke a wrinkler 50 times without killing it
- Itchscratcher - Burst 1 wrinkler
- Wrinklesquisher - Burst 50 wrinklers
- Moistburster - Burst 200 wrinklers
Sugar lump achievements
- Dude, sweet - Harvest 7 coalescing sugar lumps
- Sugar rush - Harvest 30 coalescing sugar lumps
- Year's worth of cavities - Harvest 365 coalescing sugar lumps
- Hand-picked - Successfully harvest a coalescing sugar lump before it's ripe
- Sugar sugar - Harvest a bifurcated sugar lump
- Sweetmeats - Harvest a meaty sugar lump
- Maillard reaction - Harvest a caramelized sugar lump
Season achievements
- Spooky cookies - Unlock every Halloween-themed cookie
- Coming to town - Reach Santa's 7th form
- All hail Santa - Reach Santa's final form
- Let it snow - Unlock every Christmas-themed cookie
- Oh deer - Pop 1 reindeer
- Sleigh of hand - Pop 50 reindeer
- Reindeer sleigher - Pop 200 reindeer
- Eldeer - Pop a reindeer during an elder frenzy
- Baby it's old outside - Click one of Santa's helper grandmas during Christmas season
- Lovely cookies - Unlock every Valentine-themed cookie
- The hunt is on - Unlock 1 egg
- Egging on - Unlock 7 eggs
- Mass Easteria - Unlock 14 eggs
- Hide & seek champion - Unlock all the eggs
Ascension achievements
- Here be dragon - Complete your dragon's training
- Rebirth - Ascend at least once
- Resurrection - Ascend 10 times
- Reincarnation - Ascend 100 times
- Sacrifice - Ascend with 1 million cookies baked
- Oblivion - Ascend with 1 billion cookies baked
- From scratch - Ascend with 1 trillion cookies baked
- Nihilism - Ascend with 1 quadrillion cookies baked
- Dematerialize - Ascend with 1 quintillion cookies baked
- Nil zero zilch - Ascend with 1 sextillion cookies baked
- Transcendence - Ascend with 1 septillion cookies baked
- Obliterate - Ascend with 1 octillion cookies baked
- Negative void - Ascend with 1 nonillion cookies baked
- To crumbs, you say? - Ascend with 1 decillion cookies baked
- You get nothing - Ascend with 1 undecillion cookies baked
- Humble rebeginnings - Ascend with 1 duodecillion cookies baked
- The end of the world - Ascend with 1 tredecillion cookies baked
- Oh, you're back - Ascend with 1 quattuordecillion cookies baked
- Lazarus - Ascend with 1 quindecillion cookies baked
- Smurf account - Ascend with 1 sexdecillion cookies baked
- If at first you don't succeed - Ascend with 1 septendecillion cookies baked
- No more room in hell - Ascend with 1 octodecillion cookies baked
Cookie Clicker shadow achievements
- Four-leaf cookie - Have 4 golden cookies simultaneously
- Seven horseshoes - Click 27,777 golden cookies
- All-natural cane sugar - Harvest a golden sugar lump
- Endless cycle - Ascend 1,000 times
- Cheated cookies taste awful - Hack in some cookies
- God complex - Name yourself Orteil
- Third-party - Use an add-on
- When the cookies ascend just right - Ascend with exactly 1 trillion cookies
- Speed baking I - Get to 1 million cookies baked in 35 minutes
- Speed baking II - Get to 1 million cookies baked in 25 minutes
- Speed baking III - Get to 1 million cookies baked in 15 minutes
- True Neverclick - Bake 1 million cookies with no cookie clicks
- In her likeness - Shape your clones to resemble grandmas
- Just plain lucky - You have 1 chance in 1 million every second of earning this achievement.
- Last Chance to See - Burst the near-extinct shiny wrinkler
- So much to do so much to see - Manage a cookie legacy for at least a year
- Gaseous assets - Have your stock market profits surpass a whole year of CpS ($31,536,000)
Cookie Clicker dungeon achievements
You unlock the Cookie Clicker dungeon achievements by playing the beta version of the game or by cheating. Enter the following into the console to earn the four dungeon achievements:
- Game.Win('Getting even with the oven')
- Game.Win('Now this is pod-smashing')
- Game.Win('Chirped out')
- Game.Win('Follow the white rabbit')
