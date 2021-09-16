Call of Duty Vanguard crossplay beta: Start time and how to play free

If you’re wondering what time the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta starts, you’ve come to the right place for all the details on this weekend’s crossplay test for the upcoming WW2 shooter.

Advertisement

As the Call of Duty: Vanguard release date nears (the full release is currently slated for November), more and more opportunities have been cropping up for players to try out the game.

This latest CoD Vanguard open beta will allow you to play with pals on other platforms, with the crossplay on offer spanning across PlayStation, Xbox and PC (with Activision’s Battle.net platform handing the PC side of things).

If you’re looking to jump into the action as soon as possible, keep on reading and we’ll run through the key information about the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta.

What time does the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta start?

Here in the UK, the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta will begin at 6pm BST on Thursday 16th September 2021. That’s a teatime treat for British fans of the franchise, then.

In the USA, this CoD Vanguard preview opportunity will start at 10am PT, 12pm CT or 1pm ET depending on which time zone you’re in.

Activision confirmed those times as well as the start times for players in Japan, Australia and New Zealand with the GIF-toting Tweet below.

Crossplay OPEN BETA tomorrow! Here's the times you can start playing:



- Sept 16th -

🇺🇸 10AM PT | 12PM CT | 1PM ET

🇪🇺: 6PM BST | 7PM CEST



- Sept 17th -

🇯🇵: 2AM JST

🇦🇺: 3AM AEST

🇳🇿: 5AM NZST



Pre-order for early access on PC and Xbox pic.twitter.com/V0I95vV4NO — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 15, 2021

Here’s something important to note – for the first 48 hours of the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta, the experience will only be free for PlayStation players.

Within that two-day window, players on Xbox and PC will have to pre-order the game if they want to join in with the beta. After those first 48 hours are up, however, you can get involved on any platform you like without having to pay.

How do you access the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta?

If you’re playing on PS4 or PS5, you should be able to find ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard – Open Beta’ in the PlayStation Store on your console. For players on PlayStation consoles, the beta is free for the duration, and you don’t need a PS Plus subscription to try it out.

For players on Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S, things are a bit more complicated – you need to pre-order the full version of Call of Duty: Vanguard if you want to get involved within the first 48 hours of the beta. And you will need an active Xbox Live subscription in order to play it.

Players on PC will also have to pre-order Call of Duty: Vanguard if they want to try out this beta within the first 48 hours. It’s only PlayStation owners who get it without having to pay during that window. With that in mind, you might find these links useful if you’re not playing on PS4 or PS5:

When does the Call of Duty Vanguard crossplay beta become free for Xbox and PC?

If you’re playing on Xbox or PC and you’re willing to wait for free access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta, you will have to wait until Saturday 18th September 2021.

The exact time at which hordes of frugal players will be able to jump in has not been confirmed yet, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it ended up being 6pm BST again.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta end?

Here in the UK, the Call of Duty: Vanguard crossplay beta will end at 6pm BST on Monday 20th September 2021.

In America, that means the finish time for the CoD Vanguard crossplay beta will be 10am PT, 12pm CT or 1pm ET depending on your location.

Weekend plans permitting, hopefully, you’ll have plenty of time to jump in before then and try out Call of Duty: Vanguard. Have fun!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.