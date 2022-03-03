The next time you load your current CoD game up, you should have the new CoD update installed and all the additions and fixes that are part of this latest one will be at your disposal - and there are some really handy fixes this time around that should make fans happy.

If you are awaiting the news on the next update for Call of Duty: Warzone , then we have good news - it is already here! And it's brought some changes to Vanguard content, too.

So what is in the Call of Duty update today? Here are all the details!

What is new in the Call of Duty update today?

Let's start with the bug fixes. Collision issues with various elements across Caldera, while those that find they get stuck under things should be relieved to hear that has been fixed - no more getting trapped under stairs while proning!

The Wade Bundled Up Operator Skin had a habit of appearing headless which is a terrifying glitch we are glad has been resolved. Issues with both the Submachine Gun Charlie (VG) and Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG) have been rectified, and an optic issue with the Sniper Rifle Alpha (VG) Baltic Blueprint has been rectified.

Not only that, but Nebula V Rounds will no longer pierce riot shields, glitches in the store have been looked at, and several strange errors such as incorrect placeholder text showing up should now be history too.

As for weapons, XM4 (BOCW) has been added, while Neck Damage Multiplier has decreased to 1.33 from its original 1.5.

But that is not all as we also have some welcome changes to Vanguard Royale. Core player health will be increased to 150 (it was previously 100) and the health pool increases to 300 with armour factored in.

And UAV’s are now available in Buy Stations for $9,000. So that's something else to try out in the game!

Call of Duty patch notes today

For more on what is new, the official Twitter account has provided a handy recap which goes into everything in the fine detail that we have come to expect from patch notes.

Click into the images attached to the Tweet below to see the full patch notes in all their glory!

