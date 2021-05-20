Call of Duty Nakatomi Plaza vault: How to unlock the new Die Hard vault in Warzone

The Verdansk map in Call of Duty: Warzone now includes Nakatomi Plaza, the iconic location that fans will remember from Bruce Willis’ first Die Hard movie. And in the world of CoD, Nakatomi Plaza plays host to a brand-new vault full of lovely loot.

This comes as part of the ’80s Action Heroes event, which kicked off today with the latest CoD update. There is also Rambo content in the game, so it really is a feast for fans of action cinema.

Opening the Nakatomi Plaza Vault isn’t easy, but it can be done in Warzone itself and in the Plunder mode. You’ll need to find three Vault Keycards before you can actually access every area of the vault, though.

So how do you find the vault keycards, and where is the Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD Warzone? Read on for all the essential details!

How to find Vault Keycard 1 for the CoD Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault

To obtain Vault Keycard 1, head over to Nakatomi Plaza and you should be able to pick up a contract called ‘Unfinished Business’ outside the front of the building. This contract will lead you to three crates; when you open the third one, you should receive the Keycard.

How to find Vault Keycard 2 for the CoD Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault

To get Vault Keycard 2, you need to start by dropping onto the roof of Nakatomi Plaza in a helicopter. This will trigger a mission that tasks you with disarming C4 at various locations near the top of the building. Whoever disarms that last piece of C4 will be rewarded with Vault Keycard 2.

How to find Vault Keycard 3 for the CoD Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault

The chain of events that leads you to Vault Keycard 3 begins in the underground car park right at the bottom of Nakatomi Plaza. Head down there, look in the back of a white van, and play with the radio transmitter thingie you find there. This will trigger a couple of waves of enemies. Defeat them all and the last one will drop Vault Keycard 3.

How to unlock and find the Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD Warzone

You only need one keycard to unlock the Nakatomi Plaza vault in CoD Warzone, but you’ll need all three of the keycards if you want to unlock all of the loot-laden crates within it.

Once you’re ready to go to the vault, head over to the elevator shaft in the middle of the building. You should be able to grapple up the shaft all the way to the 30th floor. From there, take the stairs up to the 31st floor, where you’ll find the vault. If you’ve got a keycard, it’ll open for you, and you can peruse the goodies inside.

What’s inside the Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD Warzone?

These are the rewards you’ll find in the vault, if you have all of the keycards:

Vault Keycard 1 opens a box that has plenty of cash in it, as well as some Specialist Bonus tokens.

Vault Keycard 2 opens a box with even more cash, and also an Advanced AUV

Vault Keycard 3 opens a box that contains the blueprint for a Contraband weapon

Sadly, none of the Vault Keycards will reward you with a jumper that says ‘Now I have a machine gun, ho ho ho!’ on it. Maybe next time, eh?

