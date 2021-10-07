Black Ops Cold War 6 release date: Patch notes tease “unprecedented” free drop

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War season six has arrived. Activision is hyping up an “unprecedented” free drop next week, and there is plenty to be getting on with in the meantime.

Those who play Call of Duty will not need to be told that Thursday is the day on which Activision usually drops an update into our laps, and today brings a particularly important one – it is the last major update before Call of Duty: Vanguard comes out.

The start of a CoD new season means there are way more changes than usual and there is a lot to unpack for this one, with many new weapons, maps and modes all being added for us to lose our time in.

To learn what’s going on in this week’s big Black Ops – Cold War season six CoD update, keep on reading for all the essential details as we try to answer all your big questions! Let’s start with the all-important release date and UK Launch time.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War season 6 release date

Today is the day. Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War season six release date is taking place on Thursday, 7th October 2021 and that means we will have zero time to do anything else this weekend!

What is the UK launch time for the CoD Black Ops Cold War update today?

You should be enjoying all that is new already as the Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War season six update was due to go live at 5am BST in the UK time zone this morning. Download the latest update and you should see all the new stuff.

Cold War season 6 roadmap: An “unprecedented” free drop is coming

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War is bringing plenty of goodies, including what Activision has described – in its big announcement blog post on the CoD website – as an “unprecedented” free drop. We should learn more about that next week.

As you can see from the above picture, there is a lot on the way with the season six Cold War roadmap, but let’s break it down a little.

We have new three new maps on the way for Cold War season six. And here is what they are:

Deprogram (6v6)

Amerika (6v6)

Gluboko (2v2) (3v3)

A new map called Forsaken is also coming to Zombies.

We have a new perk, too, called the PHD Slider, and a new wonder weapon, the chrysalax. Also on the weapon front are new support weapons, the ARC-XD and the hand cannon. And not only that but 410 Ironhide, Grav, Battle Axe, Lapa and the Hammer and Sickle are also being added too.

New operators for season six are Mason and Fuze while we have a seasonal event on the way for Halloween which is aptly named The Haunting.

Cold War season 6 patch notes: weapons, maps and more

There is a ton of information to be gleaned from the patch notes for Cold War season six and we would be here all day if we tried to break them all down – so head over to the Call of Duty blog for the full low down.

But here are some of the details you will see about the main changes on the way – including lots of new additions for zombie battles.

Battle Pass:

100 New Battle Pass Tiers

New Battle Pass Operator: Mason

Free Battle Pass weapons: .410 Ironhide Shotgun and Grav Assault Rifle

Three bonus Bulldozer Operator Skins included with the Battle Pass Bundle

New free Black Ops Mixtape War Tracks in the Battle Pass, and more

Global:

Five total weapons throughout the season, including the Battle Axe, LAPA SMG, and Hammer & Sickle

New Weapon Unlock Challenges

Four new Prestige Levels

New Prestige Shop Weapon Blueprint and Legacy content

New weapon tuning for the EM2, TEC-9, Marshal, C58, LC10, and more

New Season Six lobby theming

+ More in-season, including new “Fuze” Operator and “The Haunting” Event

Multiplayer:

New 6v6 Map: Deprogram

New 6v6 Map: Amerika

New 2v2/3v3/Face Off 6v6 Map: Gluboko

New Featured Playlists: Deprogram 24/7, Face Off Gluboko 24/7

New Multiplayer Operator Missions

20 New Multiplayer Season Challenges

Plus more in-season, including new MP modes & more during “The Haunting” Event

Zombies:

New Round-Based Map: “Forsaken”

New Perk: PhD Slider (+5 Skill Tiers)

New Wonder Weapon: Chrysalax

New Support Weapons: ARC-XD and Hand Cannon

New “Forsaken” Challenges

New Dark Aether story Intel

New Zombies Operator Missions

20 New Zombies Season Challenges

New Onslaught Map: Deprogram (PlayStation®)

New Onslaught Mode: Onslaught Elite (PlayStation)

New Onslaught Weapon Blueprint challenge (PlayStation)

Plus more in-season, including a new Outbreak LTM during “The Haunting” Event

Cold War season 6 trailer

The season six Cold War Battle Pass trailer is right below for you to watch – if you are not already busy playing it that is.

