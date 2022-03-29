From board games to intricate LEGO playsets to children's clothing, there are Super Mario themed gifts available for every occasion, often featuring other characters from the series, including Yoshi, Peach, Bowser, Luigi and Donkey Kong.

The Nintendo mascot Mario is one of the most recognisable characters in gaming – so it’s little surprise that fans of all ages would jump at the chance to pick up gifts and merchandise branded with the popular moustachioed plumber.

We have searched the internet for the best Super Mario merch, and in this article, we will break down our top product choices for a variety of different prices.

Super Mario gifts at a glance

Here is our selection of the top Super Mario gifts you can buy in 2022:

Best Super Mario gifts to buy in 2022

Unisex Super Mario Backpack, £22.99

This officially-licensed unisex Super Mario backpack is perfect for schoolbooks or lunches and shows the character on the front pocket. Standing at around 40cm tall, it has two side mesh pockets and the zips feature the character Toad.

Buy the Super Mario Backpack at Amazon

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Vehicle 4-Pack, £27.99

Suitable for ages three and up, this official Hot Wheels set lets you recreate races from the game Mario Kart. This collection features four 1:64 scale die-cast vehicles driven by the fan-favourites Princess Peach, Super Mario, Luigi and Rosalina.

Buy Hot Wheels Mario Kart 4-Pack at Amazon

Monopoly Mario Celebration Edition, £34.99

This official Monopoly set is a version that will appeal to all Mario fans, with Toad houses and Princess Peach castles replacing houses and hotels. Board spaces include locations such as Yoshi's Island, Forest of Illusion and New Donk City.

Buy Monopoly Mario Celebration Edition at Amazon

LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System, £199.99

Let the pure nostalgia flow with this 2,646-piece LEGO buildable version of the NES gaming console, complete with an opening slot for the Game Pak and a controller with a connecting cable and plug. Turning the handle on the retro TV move an 8-bit Mario across the screen. This one is pricey, and only for those aged 18 and up.

Buy LEGO Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) at Lego

Super Mario Super Dad Men's T-Shirt, £14.99

This officially-licensed t-shirt is a fantastic gift for any gamer-dads out there, with a sleek black cotton design and the wording “Super dad” printed on the front. It can be cleaned using a 40-degree wash, and comes in sizes between XS and 4XL.

Buy Super Mario 'Super Dad' Men's T-Shirt at Zavvi

Super Mario Coaster Set, £9.99

A great gift for under £10, this colourful 9 x 9cm hardboard wood coaster set contains four characters on the front: Mario, Luigi, Wario and Bowser.

Buy the Super Mario Four Coaster Set at My Geek Box

Mario LEGO Adventures Starter Course, £36

Suitable for ages six and up, this interactive LEGO set lets children recreate a level from the games, featuring a battery-powered character that uses LCD screens to display more than 100 different reactions to movement across the course.

Buy the Mario LEGO Adventures Starter Course at Argos

Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, £54.99

Suitable for ages six and up, the 280-piece interactive set comes with a Luigi figure showing reactions via LCD screens and a speaker. It can be paired with the Mario starter course, and building instructions can be found via a Super Mario app.

Buy the Adventures with Luigi Starter Course at LEGO

Mario Kart Radio Controlled Car, £39

Suitable for ages four and up, this Mario Kart-themed RC car is a great gift for fans of the racing game series. The battery-powered RC cart has a 100-metre range and runs for up to 40 minutes at a time, performing drifts and 360 degree turns.

Buy the Mario Kart Radio Controlled Car at Argos

Nintendo Switch Wired Controller, £19.99

A gift for Mario fans who have a Nintendo Switch console, this officially licensed wired controller comes with unique red and white Mario branding. It comes with a detachable 10ft USB cable, a Velcro strap alongside a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy the Nintendo Switch Wired Controller at Argos

1000 Piece Mario Jigsaw Puzzle, £9.99

Suitable for ages seven and up, get the entire family involved with this 1000 piece Mario Kart jigsaw puzzle. Like the game, this will keep you entertained for hours.

Buy the 1000 Piece Mario Jigsaw Puzzle at Zavvi

Super Mario Pipe Plant and Pen Pot, £11.99

In the games, Mario can warp across the levels using plant pipes. While this one may not have that power, it makes for a great gift for under £15 - great for holding your pens or pencils on a desk or an indoor planter for your houseplants.

Buy the Super Mario Pipe Plant and Pen Pot at Zavvi

Super Mario Mario Kanji Mug, £7.99

A classic gift for any occasion, this Super Mario-branded ceramic mug can hold up to 315ml of liquid and is safe for microwaves and dishwashers. With its attractive bold colours, this is a great gift for tea or coffee loving gamer mums and dads.

Buy the Nintendo Mario Kanji Mug at My Geek Box

