It's been a solid year for gaming with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök the two prime candidates for Game of the Year for many, but they face some unexpected indie competition from the likes of cat platformer Stray and roguelike Cult of the Lamb .

It's officially awards season - so with the BRITs and BAFTA Film Awards out of the way it's officially time for gaming to take over proceedings with the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.

There are plenty of gongs to go around, however, and while God of War Ragnarök and Stray lead with the most nominations it could go in anyone's favour on the big night.

Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, including time, host and a full list of nominees.

When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday 30th March 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank, London.

What time is the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 are set to air at 6:50pm BST. You'll want to tune in at that time if you want to see every minute of the action, then.

How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2023

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will be live-streamed exclusively on BAFTA's Twitch channel. That's where you'll want to head when the time arrives to tune in!

Who is hosting the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will be hosted by Frankie Ward, who has previously presented top esports tournaments for the likes of CS: GO and League of Legends.

She has also co-hosted E4's revival of GamesMaster, produced and presented the podcast My Life in Pixels and streams regularly on Twitch.

Hosts for the Twitch live stream are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Full list of nominees of BAFTA Games Awards 2023

The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 were announced on a live stream on the BAFTA Twitch channel on 2nd March.

God of War Ragnarök leads the way with a whopping 15 nominations, but Stray is close behind with nine nods (or should that be nine lives?) and Elden Ring is third with eight.

Remember that the EE Game of the Year is chosen by the public - you can vote at the EE Website until 6pm GMT on Sunday 26th March.

See the full list of nominees below:

Animation

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Sifu

Stray

Artistic Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Tunic

Audio Achievement

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Metal: Hellsinger

Stray

Tunic

Best Game

Cult Of The Lamb

Elden Ring

God Of War Ragnarök

Marvel Snap

Stray

Vampire Survivors

British Game

Citizen Sleeper

OlliOlli World

Rollerdrome

Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Vampire Survivors

Debut Game

As Dusk Falls

The Case of the Golden Idol

Stray

Trombone

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

EE Game of the Year

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Marvel Snap

Stray

Evolving Game

Apex Legends

Dreams

The Elder Scrolls Online

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Forza Horizon 5

No Man’s Sky

Family

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Game Beyond Entertainment

Citizen Sleeper

Endling – Extinction Is Forever

Gibbon: Beyond The Trees

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Not For Broadcast

We’ll Always Have Paris

Game Design

Cult Of The Lamb

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Multiplayer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

EA Sports FIFA 23

Elden Ring

Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Music

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Stray

Tunic

Narrative

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Citizen Sleeper

God of War Ragnarök

Immortality

Pentiment

Stray

Original Property

Citizen Sleeper

Cult of the Lamb

Elden Ring

Sifu

Stray

Vampire Survivors

Performer in a Leading Role

Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality

Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry

Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök

Performer in a Supporting Role

Adam J Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök

Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality

Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök

Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök

Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök

Technical Achievement

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

The Last of Us Part I

Stray

