When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2023? How to watch & full list of nominees
Will British game Vampire Survivors beat God of War Ragnarök and Elden Ring to Game of the Year?
It's officially awards season - so with the BRITs and BAFTA Film Awards out of the way it's officially time for gaming to take over proceedings with the BAFTA Games Awards 2023.
It's been a solid year for gaming with Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök the two prime candidates for Game of the Year for many, but they face some unexpected indie competition from the likes of cat platformer Stray and roguelike Cult of the Lamb.
There are plenty of gongs to go around, however, and while God of War Ragnarök and Stray lead with the most nominations it could go in anyone's favour on the big night.
Here's everything you need to know about the BAFTA Games Awards 2023, including time, host and a full list of nominees.
When is the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?
The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday 30th March 2023 at the Queen Elizabeth Hall in Southbank, London.
What time is the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?
The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 are set to air at 6:50pm BST. You'll want to tune in at that time if you want to see every minute of the action, then.
How to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2023
The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will be live-streamed exclusively on BAFTA's Twitch channel. That's where you'll want to head when the time arrives to tune in!
Who is hosting the BAFTA Games Awards 2023?
The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 will be hosted by Frankie Ward, who has previously presented top esports tournaments for the likes of CS: GO and League of Legends.
She has also co-hosted E4's revival of GamesMaster, produced and presented the podcast My Life in Pixels and streams regularly on Twitch.
Hosts for the Twitch live stream are set to be announced in the coming weeks.
Full list of nominees of BAFTA Games Awards 2023
The BAFTA Games Awards 2023 were announced on a live stream on the BAFTA Twitch channel on 2nd March.
God of War Ragnarök leads the way with a whopping 15 nominations, but Stray is close behind with nine nods (or should that be nine lives?) and Elden Ring is third with eight.
Remember that the EE Game of the Year is chosen by the public - you can vote at the EE Website until 6pm GMT on Sunday 26th March.
See the full list of nominees below:
Animation
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Sifu
- Stray
Artistic Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Tunic
Audio Achievement
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Metal: Hellsinger
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Game
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God Of War Ragnarök
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
British Game
- Citizen Sleeper
- OlliOlli World
- Rollerdrome
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Vampire Survivors
Debut Game
- As Dusk Falls
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Stray
- Trombone
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
EE Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Marvel Snap
- Stray
Evolving Game
- Apex Legends
- Dreams
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Forza Horizon 5
- No Man’s Sky
Family
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling – Extinction Is Forever
- Gibbon: Beyond The Trees
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
- Not For Broadcast
- We’ll Always Have Paris
Game Design
- Cult Of The Lamb
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
- EA Sports FIFA 23
- Elden Ring
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Music
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Stray
- Tunic
Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Citizen Sleeper
- God of War Ragnarök
- Immortality
- Pentiment
- Stray
Original Property
- Citizen Sleeper
- Cult of the Lamb
- Elden Ring
- Sifu
- Stray
- Vampire Survivors
Performer in a Leading Role
- Alain Mesa as Alejandro Vargas in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Charlotte McBurney as Amicia in A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Christopher Judge as Kratos in God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage as Marissa Marcel in Immortality
- Siobhan Williams as Laura in The Quarry
- Sunny Suljic as Atreus in God of War Ragnarök
Performer in a Supporting Role
- Adam J Harrington as Sindri in God of War Ragnarök
- Alison Jaye as Alva in Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotta Mohlin as The One in Immortality
- Danielle Bisutti as Freya in God of War Ragnarök
- Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboda in God of War Ragnarök
- Ryan Hurst as Thor in God of War Ragnarök
Technical Achievement
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- The Last of Us Part I
- Stray
