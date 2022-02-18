If you remember, a while back there was a VR game in the works called Soviet Lunapark that never came to fruition. Well, that game was indeed abandoned, but Russian studio Mundfish wasted no time in getting to work on a new game.

When is the Atomic Heart release date? If you've seen the game's barmy trailer, that question may well be on your mind.

That game is called Atomic Heart, an FPS title that looks like it will put up quite the challenge to even the most seasoned gamer with a focus on melee combat and very little to be found in the way of ammo as you make your way through the game.

But when is Atomic Heart set to be released, and what do we know about the game so far? Read on for the answers to those questions and more!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Atomic Heart release date?

As of the time of writing, there is still no release date locked in for Atomic Heart that we know of.

The latest rumours do still point to Q4 2022, though, so it remains likely that we will get to play it before the year comes to a close.

If those rumours turn out to be true, that would put the Atomic Heart release date somewhere between the start of October and the end of December in 2022.

We will be sure to keep you updated.

What platforms can I get Atomic Heart on?

Atomic Heart is gearing up for a release on multiple platforms. Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S are all set to be home for it - sorry Nintendo Switch players, but maybe a port will come along in the future.

Can I pre-order Atomic Heart?

Not yet! With no release date in place, pre-orders are yet to show up but as soon as they do we will let you know right here - same too with that release date.

Atomic Heart gameplay

Atomic Heart looks to be a fast and frantic first-person shooter with an action role-playing element included too. Weapons appear to all be of the improvised variety and it looks as though you will find them as you go - there is just as much focus on melee weapons here as there are guns and other types of firepower.

And another reason for the melee-heavy combat is that while ammo can be found in the game, it does not come along often and there will be many times you will be left bullet-less if you don't use whatever you do find carefully.

Picking up scraps as you go is a must as crafting is a feature in the game and weapons can be made that way – weapons can be upgraded as the game goes on too.

Atomic Heart story

As for the story, here is the official synopsis: "Atomic Heart takes place in the Soviet Union in an alternative reality sometime in 1955 where technology like the internet, holograms and robots have already been invented.

"The main protagonist is a mentally-unstable KGB special agent called P-3, who is sent by the government to investigate a manufacturing facility that has fallen silent, only to find out that the machines have gone rogue and bioengineering strange experiments."

Atomic Heart trailer

Boy oh boy, have we got a treat for you. There is an incredible Atomic Heart trailer doing the rounds, and it gives you a good look at the type of deranged gameplay you will be experiencing. While we wait for the Atomic Heart release date to be confirmed, feast your eyes on this!

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.