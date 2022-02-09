The Assassin's Creed series has come a long way over the years and the franchise has undergone a bit of a transformation recently, beginning with the Egypt based Assassin's Creed: Origins,

If you've been waiting for your chance to play the classic Assassin's Creed games on Switch, your wait is almost over: the Assassin's Creed Ezio Collection Nintendo Switch release date is nearly upon us.

The latest, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, was released in 2019 but has been giving us fresh content ever since – the huge Dawn of Ragnarok DLC is due to be released next month.

But if you only own a Nintendo Switch, then you will have found yourself unable to experience the remastered adventures of an assassin that many still think is the greatest of them all: Ezio Auditore.

That is all set to change though and here is all you need to know about the Nintendo Switch release of Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection.

When is the Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Switch release date?

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Switch release date will take place on Thursday 17th February 2022, which is only a couple of weeks away now! So there really isn't long left to wait.

Can I pre-order Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch?

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Nintendo Switch pre-orders are ready to add to your basket at GAME and they have the title listed for £39.99.

Don't forget that when you pre-order, you will get it at the lowest price it drops to between now and release.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What games are in the Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection?

You will get the complete Ezio story here. So Assassin's Creed 2 (still the best on our Assassin's Creed games ranked list) kicks the games off. You also get the brilliant Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, and the not-quite-as-good-but-still-satisfying Assassin's Creed Revelations.

Not only that but you will also get all the DLC that came along post-release for those games – and there was a lot of it. But that is still not all: two short films are included in the title, Assassin's Creed Lineage, which looks back on Ezio's childhood, and Assassin's Creed Embers, which shows us how Ezio's story came to an end and no, we still aren't over it all these years later.

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Nintendo Switch trailer

See below for an Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Nintendo Switch trailer that should give you a good idea of what the game will look like on the Nintendo console. While you wait for the Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection Nintendo Switch release date on 17th February, check out the teaser right here.

Read more on Nintendo:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.