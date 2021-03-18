10 free PS4 and PSVR games: Full list of Play At Home games for 2021

2021 is feeling a lot like 2020 isn’t it? Although it looks as though the end is in sight, here in the UK, as in many places around the globe, we still have a way to go before things are back to normal.

Doing their bit to keep us entertained while we can’t go anywhere, PlayStation have started their Play at Home campaign for 2021. With it, we get a selection of free games to play, and there are some interesting titles in the mix – with a big one on the way a little later.

So read on for what you will be playing for zero cost on your PS4 or PS5, with all we know so far about the new games being added.

Full list of Play At Home games for 2021

These are the traditional games that you can play for free. There are also some VR titles too, which we have also listed below, and a game that is already free, but its expiry date is fast approaching. All the below will be free from 25th March.

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

It is worth noting that Ratchet and Clank is still available to play for free and it will be until 31st March – so you still have time to blitz through that one.

On the PSVR front, the free games in Play at Home are:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper

Paper Beast

What games are coming to Play at Home 2021?

While the above list is a good one, and we’ll never turn our noses up at something free, the biggest and the best game is yet to come. It got amazing reviews when it launched and has a sequel on the way – Horizon Zero Dawn!

While the game is not being added straight away like the others, we do not have too long to wait for it and it will become available for free for a limited time on 19th April.

Making Horizon Zero Dawn free is a smart move by PlayStation, as it will help get more people interested in the sequel, Horizon Forbidden West that is scheduled to be released later in the year – likely in the autumn.

