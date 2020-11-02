Faulty AirPods to be replaced by Apple free of charge

The Apple AirPods Pro are a great device and when they work as they should, they are well worth having. Unfortunately, many owners of the gadgets have reported problems with them in recent months with a cracking noise being a common complaint- not ideal for a device designed for listening to things.

Advertisement

The number of complaints has been growing and it has now reached the stage where Apple themselves have had to acknowledge that there is a problem- and they are doing something about it.

Speaking of Apple, Black Friday is on the way later this month and we are keeping an eye on all best Apple Black Friday deals that you can find in the lead up to it and on the day itself. Hopefully, we will find some great bargains for this and the following Cyber Monday.

For the specific type of fault that Apple have detailed out below, they will replace the AirPods free of charge. The Apple support page has said:

“Apple has determined that a small percentage of AirPods Pro may experience sound issues. Affected units were manufactured before October 2020.

An affected AirPods Pro may exhibit one or more of the following behaviours; crackling or static sounds that increase in loud environments, with exercise or while talking on the phone, Active Noise Cancellation not working as expected, such as a loss of bass sound, or an increase in background sounds, such as street or airplane noise.

Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will service the affected AirPods Pro (left, right or both), free of charge.”

An Apple store or an official repair shop will be the places to take the AirPods too if you are one of those affected. The standard warranty for them is two years- so keep that in mind if you own a pair that work fine now as that could well change over time.

The news is likely to come as a relief to those who have been stuck with the issue and while it has taken Apple a while to respond, at least they now have and everyone can make sure they have a pair of AirPods that do the job.

The Black Friday sale is already on, check out our guide to the best Apple Black Friday deals for more offers.

Advertisement

For more tech deals check out the technology section. Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.