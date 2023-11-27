Despite the fact that there are plenty of huge Meta Quest 2 Cyber Monday deals today, the same can't be said for the Meta Quest 3. The best price we've found so far is £479.98, just a penny less than the RRP. However, there are a number of deals and bundles on offer to help you save this Cyber Monday.

Best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals at a glance

Best Meta Quest 3 Cyber Monday deals

Buy the Meta Quest 3 from £479.98

Amazon

What's the deal: The Meta Quest is now available for £479.99 at a number of retailers. The model on offer is 128GB.

Why we chose it: We've searched the web and this is the lowest price we've found so far. £479.99 may be the RRP, but many retailers are offering extra perks along with it to sweeten the deal. EE is selling the Meta Quest 3 for a penny less at £479.98. After all, every penny counts.

Get Asgard's Wrath 2 for free with the Meta Quest 3 headset

What's the deal: A number of retailers are offering customers the chance to snag a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2, worth £44.99, with each purchase of the Meta Quest 3.

Why we chose it: The long-awaited sequel to Asgard's Wrath has been at the top of pro gamers' lists for a long time. The original is one of the most critically-acclaimed VR games ever, and the second will see you travel vast realms inhabited by the gods as you pursue the trickster god Loki. Prepare to be fully immersed.

Get up to five months free Apple TV+ with the Meta Quest 3

What's the deal: Currys are offering up to five months free Apple TV+ with all tech purchases this Cyber Monday, giving you the chance to access some of the most compelling dramas, documentaries and more that are available today.

Why we chose it: Apple TV+ usually costs £8.99 a month, meaning that this deal will save you up to £44.95 – a significant saving on one of the most prominent streaming services.

Get up to five months free Apple TV+ with the Meta Quest 3 at Currys

Meta Quest 3 512GB, Asgard's Wrath 2 and six-month free trial of Meta Quest+, £619.99

John Lewis John Lewis

What’s the deal: This bundle includes the 512GB Meta Quest 3 for £619.99. With this, you get a free copy of Asgard’s Wrath 2 and a six-month free trial of Meta Quest Plus.

Why we chose it: For those who don’t know, Meta Quest Plus is a subscription service which gives you two free VR games every month. You don’t get to pick the games yourself, but that means you’ll get to play 12 brand new titles with this epic bundle. After that, the price will revert to £7.99 a month or £59.99 for the year.

Buy Meta Quest 3 512GB, Asgard's Wrath 2 and six-month free trial of Meta Quest+ for £619.99 at John Lewis

Meta Quest gift card, from £15

What’s the deal: If you're looking to treat the gamer in your life, you can now buy Meta Quest gift cards at GAME. This gift card can be redeemed on over 500 apps, games and experiences in the Meta Quest store. These are available as £15, £25 or £50 gift cards.

Why we chose it: These cards would make the perfect Christmas present for gamers, as you don’t have to worry about what to buy them.

Buy Meta Quest gift card from £15 at GAME

