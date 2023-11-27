We've seen Xbox offers, Nintendo Switch bundles and Steam Deck deals, plus our friends over at MadeForMums have tracked down savings on everything from Jellycats to Tonies. But now, it's time to look at one of our favourites: LEGO.

Throughout this month, LEGO has been running unbelievable discounts across some of its most popular collections, including Star Wars, Marvel and Harry Potter. There's even been 40% savings on brand-new sets like the Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle or limited edition models like this Disney 100 Villains set. So now, we've done the decent thing and collated all the very best into one guide.

Here's the top LEGO deals you'll find this Cyber Monday.

Which UK retailers have LEGO Cyber Monday deals?

Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals at a glance:

Best LEGO Cyber Monday deals as 2023 UK sales end at midnight

LEGO Christmas Tree

LEGO

What's the deal: You can get £8 (or 30 per cent) off this beautiful LEGO Christmas tree, now just £31.99.

Why we chose it: It's time to get Christmassy! And what better way with this Christmas tree? You can find more festive sets like this in our best LEGO Advent Calendars piece.

Buy LEGO Christmas Tree for £39.99 £31.99 (save £8 or 30%) at LEGO

LEGO Zurg Battle

LEGO

What's the deal: Save 40 per cent on this LEGO Zurg set from the movie Lightyear. In the Cyber Monday sales, the cost has been lowered to £17.99.

Why we chose it: Dive into the epic world of Buzz Lightyear. In this set, you'll find two mini-figures from the film with swappable heads, a robot cat figure, and of course Zurg.

Buy LEGO Zurg Battle for £29.99 £17.99 (save £12 or 40%) at LEGO

LEGO Avengers Quinjet

LEGO

What's the deal: LEGO has slashed the price of this Avengers Quinjet set by £18, taking the price to £71.99.

Why we chose it: If you're missing the classic Avengers days, why not relive them? This set comes with Black Widow, Thor with his hammer, Iron Man, Captain America with his shield and Loki with his sceptre, plus the quinjet itself has an opening cockpit and adjustable wings.

Buy LEGO Avengers Quinjet for £89.99 £71.99 (save £18 or 20%) at LEGO

LEGO Chewbacca

Very

What's the deal: This LEGO Chewbacca set is now on sale for £143.99, down from £179.99. That saves you £36 or 20 per cent.

Why we chose it: You can now proudly display the iconic Chewbacca with this stunning LEGO set, made up of over 2,000 pieces and with incredible detail.

Buy LEGO Chewbacca for £179.99 £143.99 (save £36 or 20%) at LEGO

LEGO Optimus Prime

LEGO

What's the deal: LEGO has lowered the cost of this Optimus Prime LEGO set to £112, down from £160. That's a £48 (or 30 per cent) saving.

Why we chose it: How else are you supposed to defeat the Decepticons without Optimus Prime?

Buy LEGO Optimus Prime for £159.99 £111.99 (save £48 or 30%) at LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle Set

LEGO

What's the deal: Get almost £50 off this LEGO Star Wars set of Ahsoka Tano's shuttle from the TV show Ahsoka.

Why we chose it: This Ahsoka Shuttle set has proved massively popular following the release of the Disney Plus show. It comes with four mini-figures, an opening cockpit, a retractable landing gear, two stud shooters and two storage compartments, perfect for battle!

Buy LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano's T-6 Jedi Shuttle Set for £64.99 £48.99 (save £16 or 25%) at Amazon

LEGO Icons Succulents Artificial Plants Set

Amazon

What's the deal: This LEGO Succulents set is available for £38, after being reduced by £7 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: If you struggle with keeping real plants alive, why not try these LEGO ones?

Buy LEGO Icons Succulents Artificial Plants Set for £44.99 £38.03 (save £6.96 or 15%) at Amazon

LEGO Minecraft The Pig House Toy & Animal Figures Set

LEGO

What's the deal: Argos has reduced the price of this Minecraft Pig House set to under £30, down from £45.

Why we chose it: This is a great way of getting your little Minecraft fan off their screen for a while, with accurate figures and props from the video game.

Buy LEGO Minecraft The Pig House Toy & Animal Figures Set for £45 £29 (save £16 or 33%) at Argos

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds

LEGO

What's the deal: This massive Harry Potter Hogwarts set is now on sale for £55 off at Argos. The cost has gone down from £150 to £95.

Why we chose it: For LEGO fans and Harry Potter fans, this is the ultimate set. Made up of over 2,000 pieces, this incredible model has hundreds of details and references to the Harry Potter franchise, including the Durmstrang ship, flying Ford Anglia, and even the Chamber of Secrets.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds for £150 £95 (save £55 or 36%) at Argos

LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell

LEGO

What's the deal: Get £40 (or nine per cent) off this Lord of the Rings Rivendell set at Amazon. Its RRP of £429.99 has been reduced to £389.98.

Why we chose it: Tolkien fans will be simply awestruck by this Rivendell set, comprised of over 6,000 pieces, 15 mini-figures and immaculate detail. You'll be able to re-enact the full Council of Elrond scene from the Fellowship of the Ring, and will have a chance to appreciate the beauty of Middle-earth.

Buy LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell for £429.99 £389.98 (save £40.01 or 9%) at Amazon

LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box

LEGO

What's the deal: You can bag 33 per cent off this LEGO Creative Brick Box, taking the price down to just £16.50.

Why we chose it: This set would make a perfect first LEGO set for kids. With 484 pieces, including windows, eyes, 18 tyres and wheel rims, a green baseplate and more, there's endless creative possibilities.

Buy LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box for £25 £16.50 (save £8.50 or 33%) at Argos

LEGO Disney Up House

John Lewis

What's the deal: John Lewis are offering a 40 per cent discount on this Disney LEGO set, taking the price from £50 to £30.

Why we chose it: Up has been a firm favourite of Disney fans ever since it first came out, and this LEGO model of the iconic house enables you to recreate your favourite scenes from the movie. Even when you're not playing with it, this is a fantastic display piece.

Buy LEGO Disney Up House for £50 £30 (save £20 or 40%) at Argos

Atari 2600

Atari 2600 via LEGO LEGO

What's the deal: Save 30 per cent on the Atari 2600, and secure it for £146.99 instead of £209.99 this Cyber Monday.

Why we chose it: The main reason for choosing this deal is that this LEGO model is hard to find, and the second reason we chose this deal is that it seems brilliant! This 18 and over LEGO build comes with 2,532 pieces, and you can plug it in and play games as the front panel mimics the console with functioning switches.

Buy Atari 2600 for £209.99 £146.99 (save £63 or 30%) at LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar via LEGO LEGO

What's the deal: Is it too early to talk about Christmas? Absolutely not! You can save 30 per cent (or £9) on the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar, taking the price from £29.99 to £20.99.

Why we chose it: As much as we like to deny it, Christmas is just around the corner, and this LEGO advent calendar is perfect for LEGO lovers. It comes with collectible characters, mini build toys and accessories to play out LEGO Star Wars sets.

Buy LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2023 for £29.99 £20.99 (save £9 or 30%) at LEGO

