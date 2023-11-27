By trawling through pages and pages of deals from all our favourite retailers – like Currys, John Lewis and Very – we've been able to track down the top 11 discounts (it was 10 but we found another one!) for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite.

If we had to pick, the best two offers we've seen are the Nintendo Switch and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle for £40 off and a free game of Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the Nintendo Switch Lite. But, there's loads more to discover.

So let's a go!

Jump to:

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundles at a glance

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch bundles still available from UK 2023 sales

Get £18.50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED

Currys Currys

What's the deal: The cheapest deal we've found for the Nintendo Switch OLED is £291.49 at Amazon, £299 at Currys and £299.99 at Argos. On the Amazon deals there's an £18.50 saving to be made as the price has reduced from £309.99.

Why we chose it: It's not much we grant you, but it's better than nothing. We can't guarantee the price won't drop further on Cyber Monday, but it's unlikely.

Get £20 off the Nintendo Switch Lite

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: The Nintendo Switch Lite has also had a small price reduction, taking the price from £199.99 to £179.99 at Box.co.uk. You also can get it for £10 less at Argos.

Why we chose it: Again this isn't the best saving in the world, but if you're looking to grab one of these before Christmas now is the time.

Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite for £199.99 £179.99 (save £20 or 10%) at Box.co.uk

Buy the Nintendo Switch Lite for £199.99 £189.99 (save £10 or 5%) at Argos

Nintendo Switch Lite & Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossings Horizons Amazon

What's the deal: Right now you can buy the Nintendo Switch Lite and Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for £199.99, which means you're essentially getting this beloved family game for free! Plus, for £206.99 you can get an extra Animal Crossing cuddly toy.

Why we chose it: We love the affordability of the Nintendo Switch Lite and it's made even better by the fact that you can get one of the most popular games around thrown in for free.

Buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle for £199.99 at Nintendo

Buy the Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle with cuddly toy for £206.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch OLED Neon & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle

What's the deal: For £299 you can get your Nintendo Switch OLED with beloved group game Mario Kart 8. That means you're paying the same price as you would for the OLED during the Black Friday sales but with an extra game with it. Plus, with this bundle, you'll get a three-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.

Why we chose it: This is another bundle where you're getting a Nintendo Switch with the game absolutely free. We also probably don't need to add that this would make the perfect family Christmas Day activity.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Neon & Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for £299 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros bundle

Nintendo

What's the deal: Speaking of Mario, watch him team up with all your favourite Nintendo characters in the Super Smash Bros bundle. For £319.99, you'll get this epic crossover game with the Nintendo Switch and a safe case to carry it around in.

Why we chose it: This bundle was made with Nintendo fans in mind – in one purchase you'll have every Nintendo world and character at your fingertips.

Buy Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros Bundle for £319.99 at Nintendo

Get Logitech G435 Gaming Headset for £29.99 with Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Edition

What's the deal: You can get the Logitech G435 Gaming Headset for only £29.99 when you buy the new Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Edition at John Lewis. Simply add both products to your basket and use the promo code at checkout.

Why we chose it: Logitech is a trustworthy brand when it comes to gaming and tech accessories. This headset is typically £44.99 so that's a nice saving of £15.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED Zelda Edition for £319.99 at John Lewis

Nintendo Switch Pokémon Legends: Arceus bundle

Nintendo

What's the deal: You've got to catch them all! So why not grab this Pokémon bundle that comes with the Nintendo Switch plus the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus for £309.99.

Why we chose it: This is the perfect present for Pokémon fans who want a new challenge this Christmas.

Buy Nintendo Switch Pokémon Legends: Arceus Pack for £309.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Neon & Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle

What's the deal: At Very, you can get an exclusive discount on the Nintendo Switch Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle, containing the Nintendo Switch Neon. This bundle was £309.99 but now it's £269, saving you over £40.

Why we chose it: This is a great deal to snap up while it lasts. It features a top game and a console for 12 per cent less.

Buy Nintendo Switch Neon & Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom bundle for £309.99 £269 (save £40.99 or 12%) at Very

Nintendo Switch Neon Console & EA Sports FC 24 bundle

What's the deal: You can get the Nintendo Switch Neon and EA Sports FC bundle for £20 off at Very. This brings the price down to £284.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 24 is one of the hottest games of the year and the most advanced football game to date. Now you can get it for even less!

Buy Nintendo Switch Neon Console & EA Sports FC 24 bundle for £304.99 £284 (save £20.99 or 6%) at Very

Pick up a free game when you order select Nintendo Switch bundles at Argos

Amazon

What's the deal: At Argos, not only can you get the Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch Lite for less, but you can also select a free game to go with it. You'll be able to choose your game from a wide selection that includes Instant Sports Summer Games, DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Plus, you can add an additional game for another £30.

Why we chose it: What's the point of having a shiny new console if you don't have anything to play? This way, you're getting the best of both worlds with a Nintendo Switch and a new game to test it with.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED for £309.99 £299.99 (save £10 or 3%) at Argos and pick up a free game

Get Nintendo Switch Sports for free with a bonus gift in Nintendo Switch Sports bundle

Nintendo

What's the deal: The sweet smell of victory is in reach, all you have to do is swing, kick, and jump your way to the top! This Nintendo Switch comes pre-installed with Nintendo Switch Sports, and includes a three-month Individual Membership to Nintendo Switch Online and leg strap, as well as a bonus water bottle gift.

Why we chose it: If you're a sports fan, this Nintendo Switch console gives you everything you need to get started; it even comes with a water bottle to quench your thirst after a tough game!

Buy the Nintendo Switch Sports bundle for £259.99 at Nintendo

Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Up to 70% off selected games including EA Sports FC 24

What's the deal: From now up until Sunday 3rd December, Nintendo is offering 50 per cent off games such as EA Sports FC 24, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Why we chose it: We love the immediacy of purchasing games from the Nintendo e-shop: once purchased, released games will begin downloading to your Nintendo Switch console, and as soon as your selected game is downloaded, simply start the game from your console's 'Home' menu.

Bag 40% off selected headphones

What's the deal: You can get up to 40 per cent off wireless headphones and earphones at Nintendo.

Why we chose it: These wireless earphones and headphones would make a brilliant gift for a gaming fan as there are plenty of themed devices to choose from such as Super Mario, Pokémon, and The Legend of Zelda. While there are lots of options to pick from – and we encourage you to have a scroll through all Nintendo headphone deals – we've selected the ones we hope Santa has wrapped up for us below:

Get £10 off Nintendo Switch wired controllers

What's the deal: Nintendo is offering £10 off its wired controllers for the Nintendo Switch, taking it down to just £14.99.

Why we chose it: These controllers are a great way of turning the Switch into an elite gaming experience. You can plug them into your monitor, telly and more.

Buy Nintendo Switch wired controllers for £24.99 £14.99 (save £10 or 40%)

Nintendo Switch SD card deals

