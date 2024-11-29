This year, the sale includes up to 40% off some of their biggest and best loved franchises, including LEGO Icons, LEGO Marvel and LEGO Disney.

In particular the much-admired LEGO Christmas sets have seen heavy discounts, such as 20% off the LEGO Christmas Wreath and 20% off the LEGO Advent Calendars.

Below, we've assembled a list of some of our favourite offers from the sale, and we'll be keeping you updated as the hours tick on.

How long does the LEGO Black Friday sale last?

The LEGO sale will run from Friday 29th November (Black Friday) to Monday 2nd December (Cyber Monday). The deals will officially close at midnight on the 2nd.

LEGO Christmas Wreath

LEGO

What's the deal: This Christmas Wreath set is on sale for 20% off, taking the price from £89.99 to £71.99.

Why we chose it: This set, suitable for 18+, is as versatile as it is pretty. The formation of leaves, pinecones, cinnamon sticks and oranges can be turned into either a hanging wreath or a long table display. Plus, you can add your own arrangement of red, blue and white berries.

Buy LEGO Christmas Wreath for £89.99 £71.99 (save £18 or 20%)

LEGO Wolverine Construction Figure

LEGO

What's the deal: This Wolverine figure is on sale for £19.19 after receiving a 30% discount.

Why we chose it: After the return of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, you may come across a few Christmas lists with Wolverine merchandise on. This figure then, is an excellent choice with full moveable joints and Wolverine's classic extendable claws.

Buy LEGO Wolverine Construction Figure for £31.99 £19.19 (save £12.80 or 30%)

Buy new LEGO Icons The Endurance and get a free gift

LEGO

What's the deal: As of today, LEGO launched their latest Icons set: The Endurance. Based on Sir Ernest Shackleton's famous lost ship – which sank on an expedition to Antarctica in 1914 – this set has over 3,000 pieces and costs £229.99.

But, if you buy before 2nd December, you'll also receive a free gift of Shackleton's lifeboat.

Why we chose it: Shackleton's lifeboat is a 232-piece model which would normally cost £21.99, so you're saving that when you buy this incredible new set.

Buy new LEGO Icons The Endurance and get a free gift

LEGO Disney 2024 Advent Calendar

LEGO

What's the deal: LEGO's 2024 Disney Advent Calendar is now available for £23.99 rather than £29.99.

Why we chose it: Inside every window of this calendar are the pieces to assemble a pack of Disney Princesses and their friends. The figures include Ariel, Mirabel, Elsa, Moana and Tiana, plus pieces of their castles and key props.

Buy LEGO Disney 2024 Advent Calendar for £29.99 £23.99 (save £6 or 20%)

LEGO The Batman – Batcycle

LEGO

What's the deal: This Batcycle set is now £34.99 after being reduced by £15, or 30%.

Why we chose it: Fans of the Caped Crusader will love displaying this set on their bookcase or desks. It's also designed for play with moveable wheels and incredible details.

Buy LEGO The Batman – Batcycle for £49.99 £34.99 (save £15 or 30%)

LEGO Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar

LEGO

What's the deal: Another advent calendar deal, you can save £6 on this Spider-Man calendar, now priced at £23.99.

Why we chose it: It's not too late to pick up an advent calendar! This one has Spidey and four other minifigures: Green Goblin, Miles Morales, Ghost-Spider and Venom, plus Peter Parker's desk, Spider-Ham and more.

Buy LEGO Spider-Man 2024 Advent Calendar for £29.99 £23.99 (save £6 or 20%)

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone

LEGO

What's the deal: This Sonic the Hedgehog set can be displayed proudly for £18 off, with the price now sitting at £41.99.

Why we chose it: If you're a gamer or a fan of the old Sonic the Hedgehog TV shows like me, you'll love the detail of this set, complete with gold hoops and Chaos Emeralds to collect, a villain in Dr. Eggman and the Eggmobile, and even a life counter on the side.

Buy LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog – Green Hill Zone for £69.99 £41.99 (save £18 or 40%)

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration

LEGO

What's the deal: This Christmas Table Decoration is now available for £27.99 instead of £39.99, saving you £12 or 20%.

Why we chose it: This set is bright as a button, with a verdant Christmas wreath surrounding a red candle with a cute flame on top. At just 433 pieces, it's easy to build and lovely to display.

Buy LEGO Christmas Table Decoration for £39.99 £27.99 (save £12 or 20%)

LEGO The Hoopty

LEGO

What's the deal: This Captain Marvel themed set is on sale for £59.49, down from £84.99.

Why we chose it: If you loved The Marvels, this set is the perfect accompaniment with a detailed ship, the mini-figures of Captain Marvel, Ms Marvel and Photon, and even three cats (or rather Flerkens) to go on adventures with them.

Buy LEGO The Hoopty for £84.99 £59.49 (save £25.50 or 30%)

LEGO Captain America Construction Figure

LEGO

What's the deal: LEGO has lowered the cost of this Captain America figure from £31.99 to £22.39.

Why we chose it: Designed for ages 8+, this action figure is both inspiring and fun to play with, with posable joints and a certain Vibranium shield to enjoy.

Buy LEGO Captain America Construction Figure for £31.99 £22.39 (save £9.60 or 30%)

Get free LEGO Winter Holiday Train with purchases over £155

LEGO

What's the deal: When you spend £155 or more at LEGO, you can get this Winter Holiday Train Set for free.

Why we chose it: This set makes for a beautiful Christmas decoration and a great stocking filler to go along with all the other LEGO sets.

Get free LEGO Winter Holiday Train with purchases over £155

Get free LEGO Retro Record Player with purchases over £225

LEGO

What's the deal: Purchases of £225 or over at LEGO now come with this colourful retro record player.

Why we chose it: With 310 pieces, and details like the turntable needle, buttons and record label, this set is a wonder on its own.

Get free LEGO Retro Record Player with purchases over £225

