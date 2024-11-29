These deals have come from UK tech retailers like Very, John Lewis, Currys and Amazon, with prices ranging from £259 to £1,449.

As always, the Black Friday savings can get a little bit confusing, with different retailers putting up different percentages and discounts throughout the season. That's why we always take care to check how much a product really costs, to find out how much you really save.

Below, we've gone into detail about how much we expect the iPad and iPad Pro to cost this Black Friday, while also listing the best deals we've found so far.

So let's dive right in...

Jump to:

What is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad this Black Friday?

Apple

iPad deals can get a bit complicated as there are a lot of different models out there, ranging in age and specs. This year, we're seeing a selection of offers floating around with prices starting at around £259 for an iPad 9th Gen, and £289 for an iPad 10th Gen, or you can get a refurbished one from £79.99.

However, we want to highlight that a lot of retailers tend to inflate the original cost of iPads, so we'd always recommend checking the official price on Apple before you buy, or using the price tracker CamelCamelCamel – that way you can see how much you're really saving.

What is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad Pro this Black Friday?

The 2024 iPad Pro's are now on sale for the first time this year. The best we've found so far is a £61 saving on the iPad Pro 11-inch (now £937) and a £80 saving on the iPad Pro 13-inch (now £1,219), both at Amazon.

Best iPad Black Friday deals at a glance

Best iPad Black Friday deals from the UK sales

Save £40 on the iPad 10th Gen (2022)

Very

What's the deal: Right now, you can save £40 or 12% on the iPad 10th gen, taking the price down to £289. This deal is available at Currys, Very and Amazon.

Why we chose it: Now, there seems to be a bit of confusion around the iPad 10, with a lot of different retailers slapping different percentages and discount prices on it, so here's the truth: On Apple, the standard iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen and 64GB of storage costs £329, you can add extras on such as Apple Care and additional storage which take the price up, but that's the starting price. However, when the device first came out it cost £499, which is why some retailers say you can save up to £200.

That means the only deals worth looking at for this model are those below £329. At the moment, these are Very and Amazon.

Save £60 on the iPad 9th Gen (2021)

Apple iPad 9th Gen (2021) JD Williams

What's the deal: Very is offering the iPad 9th Gen for £259, a reduction of £50 on the original price of £319. Or, you can find it at JD Williams for £269.

Again, a lot of retailers have inflated the original price of the iPad 9th Gen, but in 2021 it cost £319, so that's the number you want it below.

Why we chose it: Despite coming out in 2021, this tablet is powerful, versatile and easy to use with a 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip. Bear in mind that there's only 64GB of storage, so it may not be suitable if you require a lot of storage space.

Get over to £80 off the new iPad Pro (2024)

Amazon

What's the deal: You can save £61 on the 11-inch iPad Pro and £80 on the 13-inch iPad Pro, both new to 2024. This takes the 11-inch model down to £937 and the 13-inch to £1,219.

Why we chose it: The new iPad Pro is hugely impressive, with an Ultra Retina XDR display, 256GB of data, a landscape 12MP front camera, and a superfast M4 Chip that makes everything run smoothly. If you want a tablet that does it all, this is it.

Save over £50 on the iPad Air (2024)

Very

What's the deal: The new 2024 iPad Air has also been given a discount. You can get the 11-inch for £40 off and the 13-inch for £50 off, taking the prices to £559 and £749, respectively.

Why we chose it: The new iPad Air has all the best features of the Pro: a Liquid Retina display, a landscape camera perfect for FaceTime and video calls, and superfast Wi-Fi 6E. The main reason it's cheaper than the Pro is it has an M2 Chip rather than M4, but unless you're running very intense games or programming, this won't make much of a difference.

Get the 2022 iPad Pro from £1,449

John Lewis

What's the deal: If you're not worried about an older model, the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB versions of the 2022 iPad Pro are also on sale, reduced to £1,449, £1,849 and £2,099 respectively.

Why we chose it: If you're wondering why these models are so much more expensive than the more recent iPad Pro's, that's because they have a higher storage size (the 2024 iPad Pro's start at 256GB) come with the Wi-Fi and Cellular option, which means you can make calls without the need of your phone.

Get your iPad from £20 a month

Apple

What's the deal: At O2, you can pay for your iPad across 24 months, with prices starting as little as £20 a month.

Why we chose it: If you don't fancy paying one lump sum, this contract breaks your payments into small manageable chunks.

Buy Apple iPad 10th Gen from £10 a month with O2

Buy a refurbished iPad from £79.99

Apple

What's the deal: Most iPads before 2022 have now been discontinued by Apple, but you can find a whole collection of refurbished ones at Wowcher and Back Market. They're prices start at just £75 and include a huge variety of different iPad models.

Why we chose it: In case you weren't aware, refurbished isn't the same as pre-owned. Rather than just being passed on from the previous owner, refurbished tablets have been checked, cleaned and repaired by the retailer, so these iPads should work perfectly well.

Get a Refurbished iPad Mini from £49

Apple

What's the deal: As with the iPad, you can also find plenty of savings on refurbished iPad Mini's. Prices start at £49 at Wowcher and £65 at Back Market.

Why we chose it: The iPad Mini is so portable and convenient, it's the perfect Christmas present for someone who needs a tablet that's not too advanced.

Get free next day delivery and four months Apple TV+ when you buy an iPad

Westend61 via Getty Images

What's the deal: When you buy an iPad from Currys, you can get four months of Apple TV+ for free and free next day delivery included.

Why we chose it: Silo, Slow Horses, Bad Sisters, there's so much to explore on Apple TV+, so why not dive into it with your shiny new iPad?

Get free next day delivery and four months Apple TV+ when you buy an iPad at Currys

Get half price on Microsoft 365 Personal when you buy an iPad

Apple

What's the deal: At Currys, you can get a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for half price when you use the code 'PERSONAL30' at checkout.

Why we chose it: If you're a student, or like to work on your tablet, this deal is a great way to kickstart it.

Get half price on Microsoft 365 Personal when you buy an iPad at Currys

