This November, we don't expect to see any deals from Apple itself – as we covered in does Apple do Black Friday? – but that doesn't mean we won't see discounts on of their products.

Below, we've answered your need-to-know questions on what happens to AirPods during the Black Friday sale, like 'How much will they be discounted by?' and 'Where can I find the best deals?' plus, a roundup on all the best offers spotted so far.

How much will the Apple AirPods cost on Black Friday?

AirPods don’t often go on sale throughout the year but luckily, Black Friday is the exception to this rule.

Last November, you could get up to £50 off different AirPods models, and luckily we've already spotted a similar trend this year.

So far, we've found £50 off the Apple AirPods 3rd generation and £40 off the AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case. Plus, £10 off the AirPods 4, which only launched in September.

How much will the Apple AirPods Pro cost on Black Friday?

Last year we saw substantial savings on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but we can't guarantee the same this time around. Right now the best we can find is £10 off the AirPods Pro 2 at EE.

Where to buy Apple AirPods on Black Friday

The official Apple site doesn't usually run its own Black Friday sale, so for AirPods savings, you're best bet is turning to other retailers such as John Lewis or Very. Here's a list of the retailers currently promoting Black Friday deals on AirPods:

Apple AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals from UK sales

Get £50 off the Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

Apple

What's the deal: You can either get £50 off the standard AirPods (3rd generation) or £40 off the AirPods (3rd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case. This takes the cost down to £99 and £139 respectively.

Why we chose it: A £50 discount is certainly nothing to sneer at for these wireless earbuds, which come with immersive Spatial Audio and a sweat and water-resistant casing. Plus, they last for up to six hours off a single charge, or up to 30 hours when you have a Lightning Charging Case.

Save £10 on the new Apple AirPods (4th generation)

New Apple AirPods 4th Gen model Apple

What's the deal: The new 4th generation AirPods are available for £10 off. This is for the standard model and the more expensive Active Noise Cancellation model.

Why we chose it: The AirPods (4th generation) only came out in September and they boast improved Personal Spatial Audio and the comfiest design yet. Plus they have a transparency mode, which automatically lowers the volume of your music when you're having a conversation, and adaptive audio, which automatically reduces environmental noise.

Get £10 off the Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) at Apple Apple

What's the deal: The AirPods Pro are available for £10 off at EE, taking the price down to £219.

Why we chose it: £10 isn't much, but if you've been waiting to buy the AirPods Pro then you might as well go for it.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for £229 £219 (save £10 or 4%) at EE

Save £70 on the Apple AirPods Max

Apple

What's the deal: The AirPods Max are available for a whopping £70 off, taking the cost from £499 to £429.

Why we chose it: These fashionable over the ear headphones give you 20 hours of listening as well as featuring high-fidelity audio and a H1 chip that ensures faster connectivity with Apple devices.

Buy Apple AirPods Max for £499 £429 (save £70 or 14%) at John Lewis

Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods

Oscar Wong/Getty Images

What's the deal: When you buy any set of AirPods from John Lewis you can get three months of Apple Music for free.

Why we chose it: Apple Music normally costs £10.99 a month but you also get the first month free, so you're saving over £20 with this deal.

Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods at John Lewis

