How much will Apple AirPods cost on Black Friday 2024?
There's nothing sweeter than the sound of AirPods deals this Black Friday.
Black Friday savings are here and we've already found a range of offers on the much-loved Apple AirPods – sound good?
Similar to last year, retailers like Very, John Lewis and Amazon have all put major discounts on Apple's flagship wireless earbuds, with some models dropping as low as £99.
This November, we don't expect to see any deals from Apple itself – as we covered in does Apple do Black Friday? – but that doesn't mean we won't see discounts on of their products.
Below, we've answered your need-to-know questions on what happens to AirPods during the Black Friday sale, like 'How much will they be discounted by?' and 'Where can I find the best deals?' plus, a roundup on all the best offers spotted so far.
Make sure you also check out when does Amazon's Black Friday sale start and Black Friday start and end dates.
Jump to:
- How much will AirPods cost on Black Friday?
- How much will AirPods Pro cost on Black Friday?
- Where to buy AirPods on Black Friday
- AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance
- Best AirPods Black Friday deals
How much will the Apple AirPods cost on Black Friday?
AirPods don’t often go on sale throughout the year but luckily, Black Friday is the exception to this rule.
Last November, you could get up to £50 off different AirPods models, and luckily we've already spotted a similar trend this year.
So far, we've found £50 off the Apple AirPods 3rd generation and £40 off the AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case. Plus, £10 off the AirPods 4, which only launched in September.
How much will the Apple AirPods Pro cost on Black Friday?
Last year we saw substantial savings on the Apple AirPods Pro 2, but we can't guarantee the same this time around. Right now the best we can find is £10 off the AirPods Pro 2 at EE.
Where to buy Apple AirPods on Black Friday
The official Apple site doesn't usually run its own Black Friday sale, so for AirPods savings, you're best bet is turning to other retailers such as John Lewis or Very. Here's a list of the retailers currently promoting Black Friday deals on AirPods:
- Shop AirPods deals at Very
- Shop AirPods deals at John Lewis
- Shop AirPods deals at Amazon
- Shop AirPods deals at Curry
Apple AirPods Black Friday deals at a glance
- Apple AirPods (3rd generation) |
£149£99 (save £50 or 33%)
- Apple AirPods (4th generation) |
£129£119 (save £10 or 7%)
- Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case |
£179£139 (save £40 or 22%)
- Apple AirPods (4th generation) with Active Noise Cancellation|
£179£169 (save £10 or 5%)
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) |
£229£219 (save £10 or 4%)
- Apple AirPods Max |
£499£429 (save £70 or 14%)
- Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods
Best Apple AirPods Black Friday deals from UK sales
Get £50 off the Apple AirPods (3rd generation)
What's the deal: You can either get £50 off the standard AirPods (3rd generation) or £40 off the AirPods (3rd generation) with a MagSafe Charging Case. This takes the cost down to £99 and £139 respectively.
Why we chose it: A £50 discount is certainly nothing to sneer at for these wireless earbuds, which come with immersive Spatial Audio and a sweat and water-resistant casing. Plus, they last for up to six hours off a single charge, or up to 30 hours when you have a Lightning Charging Case.
- Buy Apple AirPods (3rd generation) for
£149£99 (save £50 or 33%) at John Lewis
- Buy Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with MagSafe Charging Case for
£179£139 (save £40 or 22%) at Very
Save £10 on the new Apple AirPods (4th generation)
What's the deal: The new 4th generation AirPods are available for £10 off. This is for the standard model and the more expensive Active Noise Cancellation model.
Why we chose it: The AirPods (4th generation) only came out in September and they boast improved Personal Spatial Audio and the comfiest design yet. Plus they have a transparency mode, which automatically lowers the volume of your music when you're having a conversation, and adaptive audio, which automatically reduces environmental noise.
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) for
£129£119 (save £10 or 7%) at John Lewis
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) with Active Noise Cancellation for
£179£169 (save £10 or 5%) at Very
- Buy Apple AirPods (4th generation) with Active Noise Cancellation for
£179£169 (save £10 or 5%) at Amazon
Get £10 off the Apple AirPods Pro
What's the deal: The AirPods Pro are available for £10 off at EE, taking the price down to £219.
Why we chose it: £10 isn't much, but if you've been waiting to buy the AirPods Pro then you might as well go for it.
Buy Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) for
£229 £219 (save £10 or 4%) at EE
Save £70 on the Apple AirPods Max
What's the deal: The AirPods Max are available for a whopping £70 off, taking the cost from £499 to £429.
Why we chose it: These fashionable over the ear headphones give you 20 hours of listening as well as featuring high-fidelity audio and a H1 chip that ensures faster connectivity with Apple devices.
Buy Apple AirPods Max for
£499 £429 (save £70 or 14%) at John Lewis
Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods
What's the deal: When you buy any set of AirPods from John Lewis you can get three months of Apple Music for free.
Why we chose it: Apple Music normally costs £10.99 a month but you also get the first month free, so you're saving over £20 with this deal.
Get three months' free Apple Music when you buy Apple AirPods at John Lewis
For more Black Friday deals, here's the PS5 Black Friday discount, Meta Quest 3 Black Friday discount and Nintendo Switch Black Friday discount.