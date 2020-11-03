Accessibility Links

Apple to hold new event next week – what to expect including new Macs

Apple has announced yet another event for 10th November, not long after the launch of the iPhone 12.

Apple One More Thing

Apple has announced an event on 10th November, not long after the launch of the new iPhones.

The event comes as somewhat of a surprise as Apple will have held no less than three events in three months, a new precedent for the tech company.

It’ll also mean the event comes not long before Black Friday meaning the older products may get a nice discount.

When is the Apple November 2020 event?

Apple sent the invites out on 2nd November letting people know the event will be held on 10th November.

The event starts at 10am Californian time, that’s 6pm in the UK.

You should be able to live stream the event as is standard, but we’ll update you nearer the time.

Apple One More Things November Event 2020: what to expect

The aptly named One More Thing, is rumoured to focus on a new Mac.

We’ve already had iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch announcements so it does make sense a Mac is next.

The main change is around the Intel processors, which are set to be replaced by a new ARM-based Apple Silicon Chips. The iPhone paved the way for the change as the phone has had its own Apple chip for years.

The idea is better battery life, better performance as it allows it to control the raw processing hardware and software.

While there’s been rumours of a new MacBook Pro for awhile, we could just see an upgrade to the MacBook.

What else could be announced? AirPods Studio has also been rumoured – wireless headphones.

The AirTags were also expected to be announced as the extra product at the last event, but didn’t make an appearance.

The AirTags are wireless location trackers that are attached to objects and tracked using the iPhone app.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but watch this space.

November is also a deal-packed month with Black Friday and Apple Black Friday deals live now, with more to come.  

