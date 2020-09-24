Full PS5 games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now
Here is everything announced for the PS5 so far.
The dawn of a new gaming era is almost upon us and the PS5 Spotlight event recently place where we found out all we need to know about the price and release of the highly-anticipated PS5.
While we eagerly await the release date of November 19th, here are all the games that we know of, so far, that are due to be released for it.
And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months. And don’t forget, if you have an interest in these games, it is always a good idea to pre-order early as while the price may fluctuate, you’ll get it for the lowest it has been without having to keep checking.
Upcoming PlayStation 5 games
PlayStation 5 games (A-C)
Anima: Song from the AbyssApex Legends
Aragami 2
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Preorder at Amazon now for £51.99
Astro’s Playroom
Atomic Heart
Balan Wonderworld
Battlefield 6
BioShock
Blood Bowl 3
Borderlands 3
Braid: Anniversary Edition
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
Bugsnax
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Preorder at Game now for £69.99
Call of Duty: Warzone
Chivalry 2
Chorus: Rise As One
Commandos
Control: Ultimate Edition
Cris Tales
Cyberpunk 2077
PlayStation 5 games (D-f)
Dead by Daylight
Deathloop
Demon’s Souls Preorder at Game now for £69.99
Destiny 2
Destruction AllStars
Devil May Cry Special Edition Preorder at Game now for £34.99
DIRT 5
Dustborn
Dying Light 2
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
Far Cry 6 – Preorder at Game now for £54.99
FIFA 21
Final Fantasy VII Remake
Final Fantasy XVI Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Preorder at Game now for £39.99
Fortnite
PlayStation 5 games (G-J)
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Godfall Preorder at Game now for £69.99
God of War: Ragnarok
Goodbye Volcano High
Gotham Knights Preorder at Game now for £54.99
Gothic
Gran Turismo 7
Grand Theft Auto V
Guilty Gear Strive
Haven
Heavenly Bodies
Hitman 3
Hogwarts Legacy Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Horizon Forbidden West
Immortals Fenyx Rising– Preorder now at Amazon for £59.99
In Sound Mind
Jett: The Far Shore
Just Dance 2021
PlayStation 5 games (K-M)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Little Devil Inside
Lords of the Fallen 2
Low-Fi
Madden NFL 21
Maquette
Marvel’s Avengers
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Preorder now at Amazon for £51.99
Metal: Hellsinger
MicroMan
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
Moonray
PlayStation 5 games (N-P)
NBA 2K21
NBA Live 21
Nour: Play With Your Food
Observer: System Redux
Oddworld: Soulstorm Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Outriders
Overcooked: All You Can Eat – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99
Override 2: Super Mech League
Paradise Lost
PES 2022
Planet Coaster: Console Edition – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99
Poker Club
Pragmata
Project Athia
Project Awakening
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
PlayStation 5 games (Q-S)
Quantum Error
Rainbow Six: Quarantine
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Recompile
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
RIDE 4
Riders Republic
Roots of Pacha
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Preorder at Game now for £59.99
Scarlet Nexus
Sea of Stars
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Skate
Sniper Elite 5
Solar Ash
Sonzai
Starfield
Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga Preorder at Amazon now for £59.99
Steelrising
Stray
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Preorder at Game now for £54.99
PlayStation 5 games (T-Z)
Temtem
Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
The Elder Scrolls VI
The Far Shore
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
The Pathless
The Pedestrian
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
Tribes of Midgard
Unknown 9: Awakening
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
War Mongrels
Warframe
Warhammer: Chaosbane
Watch Dogs Legion – Preorder at Amazon now for £51.99
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
Worms Rumble
WRC 9
Visit our hub for more Technology news.