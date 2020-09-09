XBox Series X and S price: How much will the Xbox Series X cost?

After seven long years of speculation, leaks, and theories, Microsoft is finally set to launch the Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

After a flurry of online presentations and digital events we have learnt the design, specs and upcoming games of the Xbox Series X – now there’s just a little matter or the price.

Both Microsoft and their competitor Sony kept tight lipped on cost – but we now have confirmation of both the price and pre-order date.

How much will the Xbox Series X cost?

Confirmed: Xbox Series X price is now confirmed at $499, launching 10th November alongside Xbox Series S ($299).

The Xbox Series X will cost £449.99 in the UK and $499 in the USA – and it will be released on 10th November.

Pre-orders for Xbox Series X will open on 22nd September, while the Xbox Series S will be released on the same day, costing £249.99 in the UK and $299 in the USA.

The Xbox Series X will cost £449.99 in the UK, it said, and $499 in the US. It will launch on 10 November, but pre-orders will open on September 22.

Early leaks basically guessed the price and the same leaks guessed the date, so no real shocks here. We hope you have been saving already because that is not far away at all.

A cheaper variant called the Xbox Series S, much like the current Xbox One X and Xbox One S options, has also been confirmed for release on the same day and will come at a cost of £249. One of the key things to note here is that it will not come with a disc drive – so everything will be digital and there will be no option to play blu-rays on it.

If you’re after an Xbox Series X bargain, then there’s every chance of an Xbox Series X Black Friday deal.

Should I wait for the Xbox Series X?

If you want you can buy an Xbox One now:

While now is a great time to get a cheap Xbox One and play some truly great games, the Xbox Series X will be out imminently and boasts features such as a high-speed SSD and ray tracing. Alternatively, the Xbox One price will sink even lower following the launch of the Xbox Series X.

Advertisement

For more tech news check out our Technology section.