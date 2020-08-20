More than just an online retail giant, Amazon now offers all sorts of services and subscriptions, from Prime Video to music streaming to cloud storage.

The only problem with all this swanky new tech is knowing just how much each will add to your monthly outgoings – including for Amazon’s snazzy streaming device the Fire Stick.

Have no fear – we’ve outlined any monthly fees out nice and clearly below. If you’re looking at purchasing a Fire Stick you can see our best Fire Stick deals, or for more information see our Amazon Fire Stick guide.

Is there a monthly fee for a Fire Stick?

Essentially – no. There is no monthly cost to use an Amazon Fire Stick. So once you’ve paid the initial purchase fee, there’s no additional cost just to use your fancy new streaming Stick.

However, several of the apps and channels available on the Fire Stick will require subscriptions in order to access them. This includes major streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, BritBox, Apple TV+, and Hayu.

However, there are plenty of free channels available on the smart stick, including catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, and UKTV Play. You can also buy and rent films and TV from Amazon without paying for a subscription.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that some channels may require a small payment to download, though that won’t be the case for the major streaming services.

For more information on the many, many services available see our Fire Stick Channel Guide, as well as our explainer on how to watch live football on Fire Stick UK.

How much is a Fire Stick?

While there is no monthly cost for a Fire Stick, you will, of course, have to purchase the physical stick itself first. The price will depend on whether you would like to shell out for the 4K edition or not – or if undecided you can see our guide to the best smart TV sticks available.

Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon

The standard Fire Stick comes with HD streaming, an Alexa Voice Remote, and a generous 8GB memory.

Amazon Fire Stick at Amazon

Buy now for £39.95 at Argos

Buy now for £39.99 at Very

Amazon Fire Stick 4K

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K does exactly what it says on the tin – the exact same as a regular Fire Stick but with 4K Ultra HD streaming, with support for HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Buy now for £49.99 at Argos

Buy now for £49.99 at Amazon

Buy now for £49.99 at Very.

However smart tech like the Fire Stick always get good discounts on Black Friday and Prime Day, and we suspect they’ll play a big role in Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

