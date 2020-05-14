Best iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max deals for May 2020

Looking to get your hands on the shiny new iPhone 11 launched last September? We’ve had a look at some of the best deals for the iPhone 11, iPhone Pro and Pro max, from 64GB to 512GB devices.

But what’s so good about the new model compared with devices of the past and how does the standard iPhone 11 compare to the Pro and Pro Max devices?

What’s new about the iPhone 11?

The iPhone 11 came onto the scene promising 4k shooting quality and a “Liquid Retina HD” display, which Apple describes as meaning it can offer true to life colour on screen.

Smartphones from other brands have already been developed to be water resistant in a way that iPhones notoriously were not. Now, the iPhone 11 should cope with being submerged in two metres of water for up to half an hour. While we don’t recommend doing this regularly, it should at least give you some piece of mind in case of any accidental spillages.

iPhones have also historically not been famed for their long battery life, but the newest iPhone 11 claims to be able to keep going long enough to play up to 17 hours of video – a definite improvement from earlier versions (the top battery life for the iPhone X Max was 15 hours).

What’s the difference between the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro max?

The iPhone 11 Pro, has all the benefits of the standard iPhone 11 but perhaps the most obvious difference at first glance is the triple camera. The additional “telephoto lens” means the device should be capable of shooting what Apple describes as “pro-level portraits” as well as trickier, further away subjects like wildlife and sports matches. This appears to be the main draw of the Pro device for most buyers.

The Pro is also water resistant for 30 minutes, but for twice the depth of the standard iPhone 11, at up to four metres. You also get an extra hour of battery life (up to 18 hours of video watching) and much larger storage capacity. While the standard iPhone 11 has a choice of 64GB, 128 GB and 256GB, the Pro options include 64GB, 256GB and a huge 512GB capacity.

The screen quality of the Pro model is also a step up, offering the best yet of all the iPhone models to date. The “Super Retina XDR” display is sharper, brighter in sunlight with clear detail and truer colours.

The clearest distinction between the iPhone 11 Pro Max and the other two models, is undoubtedly the size of the device itself. Whereas the standard Pro handset has a screen size of 5.8 inches, the Pro Max boasts a 6.5 inch display. There’s also a reasonably significant jump in battery life, with 20 hours of video watching time on a single charge.

The launch of the presumably named (but unconfirmed) new iPhone 12 is still yet to be announced for later in the year, but you can now get your hands on the most up to date version with the one of the iPhone 11 deals below.

Here are some of the top deals available now on all three iPhone 11 models, across all capacity sizes:

The best iPhone 11 deals

Fone House

iPhone 11 64GB, £46 per month (£0 upfront)

This deal from Fone House offers the 64GB device at no upfront cost and a charge of £46 per month. The 24 month contract has masses of data which (for most people) would mean pretty much unlimited surfing.

The deal includes:

125GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

EE network

Get the deal at Fone House

iPhone 11 64GB, £26 per month (£399 upfront)

Available at Mobile.co.uk on the Vodafone network, this iPhone 11 deal comes with loads of great extras. As well as the 64GB handset, you’d receive AirPods (wireless headphones) worth £139 and one year free of Apple TV to boot.

The catch is a steeper upfront cost, but at only £26 per month of the two year contract, it does mean lower monthly costs.

The deal includes:

22GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

AirPods

1 year Apple TV

Vodafone network

Get the deal at Mobiles.co.uk

iPhone 11 64GB, £41 per month (£49 upfront)

For a relatively modest upfront cost of £49, you can get your hands on the 64GB handset on the 3 network. There’s a huge load of data – 100GB, plus this one also has one year free with Apple TV.

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

Three network

Get the deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 128GB, £44 per month (£340 upfront)

If it’s the 128GB model you’re after, you can get your hands on the device for £44 per month – about what would be expected for the regular model. There is an upfront cost, but you do get to take advantage of unlimited everything as well as masses of storage throughout the 24 month contract.

The deal includes:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Three network

Get deal at Three

iPhone 256GB, £67 per month (£29 upfront)

For a higher spec device with a whopping 256GB storage, you can get your hands on the iPhone 11 device for an upfront cost of just £29. For this model, you’re looking at a higher monthly cost which usually easily climbs into the £70 and £80 brackets but this deal offers it for £67, which is much more reasonable.

The deal includes:

24GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Vodafone network

Get the deal at Vodafone

Buy the iPhone 11 outright

If you’re looking to buy the handset outright, you can get the device on Apple’s Amazon store now from £699.99 (discounted price):

Best iPhone 11 Pro deals

Amazon

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £59 per month (£99.99 upfront)

This deal on the Pro has a lot to offer with a mega data allowance and Apple TV package included, although there is a down payment with the device.

The deal includes:

160GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

O2 network

Get the deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £62 per month (£0 upfront)

If you don’t want to pay for the device upfront on the standard memory device, this is a great deal at a minor increase in monthly cost (although a slight dip in data).

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

Three network

Get the deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB, £82 per month (£0.99 upfront)

With a step up in storage size, you can get unlimited everything with Apple TV for only 99p upfront payment.

The deal includes:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

Vodafone network

Get the deal at Affordable Mobiles

iPhone 11 Pro 512GB, £94 per month (£0 upfront)

For the maximum memory on the Pro device, this EE deal offers no upfront cost to get your hands on the device. The monthly cost is £94 but that does include huge amounts of data plus a year of Apple TV.

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

EE network

Get the deal at Affordable Mobiles

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro outright

If you’re looking to buy the handset outright, you can get the device on Apple’s Amazon store now from £1,043.98 (discounted price):

Best iPhone 11 Pro Max deals

Amazon

iPhone Pro 11 Max 64GB, £72.58 per month (£0 upfront)

For the larger screen version of the Pro, you’ll be looking at a higher monthly cost (24 month contract) but you can still get hold of a device without any upfront payment.

The deal includes:

100GB Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

1 year Apple TV

Three network

Get the deal at Fone House

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB, £78.50 per month [with cashback scheme] (£0 upfront)

The cashback scheme available on this deal at Fone House means the usual £87 per month deal works out at £78.50 over the 24 month contract, with no upfront payments. You’ve also got unlimited everything.

The deal includes:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Vodafone network

Get the deal at Fone House

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB, £87 (£0 upfront)

Another £0 upfront deal but this time for the top spec device available on the market so far. With a huge 512GB this iPhone 11 Pro Max deal offers a mega 100GB data on a 24 month contract.

The deal includes:

Unlimited Data

Unlimited Minutes

Unlimited Texts

Three network

Get the deal at Fone House

Buy the iPhone 11 Pro Max outright

If you’re looking to buy the handset outright, you can get the device on Apple’s Amazon store now from £1,142.07 (discounted price):