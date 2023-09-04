It must be said that Janet is a far cry from your usual heroine. She’s a foul-mouthed, hilarious supermarket worker who doesn’t seem to care about very much at all. Instead, she drives her long-suffering boss and colleagues to despair and sees very little reason in living – quite the opposite to handsome, self-centred political broadcaster Seamus. On the surface, Seamus’s life looks pretty much perfect. He lives in London with his celebrity girlfriend and has just been given a new show to present, filming in Belfast…

It's here that Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over her garden wall) and, given they’re from two completely different worlds, it’s little wonder the pair immediately clash – and yet they also find themselves inextricably drawn to each other.

Of course, with much standing in their way, including opposing values and backgrounds, not to mention Seamus’s girlfriend and a dark secret Janet is harbouring from her past, can these two overcome everything that divides them to find happiness

Packed full of laugh-out-loud moments that’ll have you thinking, “I can’t believe they just said that,” The Lovers is the ultimate portrayal of when something that seems to be so utterly wrong, could in fact be so utterly right.

The Lovers is available to watch from 7th September on Sky.