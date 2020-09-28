Every upcoming Marvel movie – new release dates over the next few years

Never fear, Avengers or Marvel fans – there are plenty more Marvel movies coming your way.

Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home marked the culmination of every Marvel movie to date back in 2019 but they were far from the end of the Marvel universe – even if it has been taking a bit of a breather lately.

Over the coming months and years, all sorts of new and returning franchises will be coming to cinemas under the Marvel banner, with well-known heroes like Black Widow, Captain Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy rubbing shoulders with the Eternals, Shang-Chi and more making watching all the Marvel movies in order a mammoth task.

And although the release dates of many of these films have been pushed back as a direct result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this will only serve to increase the anticipating for their eventual arrival in cinemas. Plus with the release of WandaVision on Disney+ kicking off Phase 4 you don’t have too long to wait for your next Marvel fix.

Note: this article may be updated when new information is presented.

Upcoming Marvel movies with release dates

7th May 2021– Black Widow

Disney

The first film of MCU Phase 4 is the Black Widow movie, which has been revealed to be set between the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War – when Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is on the run from authorities.

The film’s cast includes Stranger Things’ David Harbour, The Little Drummer Girl’s Florence Pugh and The Favourite’s Rachel Weisz, with Pugh playing a younger spy trained up to be Johansson’s replacement and her “moral opposite”. The Handmaid’s Tale’s OT Fagbenle is also in the movie as a possible love interest, while Ray Winstone is expected to play an unknown role.

As is usually the case for Marvel movies, the plot of Black Widow has been kept tightly under wraps, but in the trailers released so far, Natasha talks about how she’s going to confront her past – involving a trip to Russia, where she grew up and learned her fighting skills.

9th July, 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The story of Marvel’s Chinese-American martial arts hero Shang-Chi from director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Canadian actor Simu Liu has been cast in the lead role, and he will become Marvel’s first Asian lead. Joining him in the movie are Tony Leung as The Mandarin and Awkwafina in an unknown role.

Intriguingly, the Ten Rings refer to a classic Iron Man villain called The Mandarin, who used 10 mystical rings to give himself immense magical power and who faced off with Tony Stark many times over the years – so it will be very interesting to see how many Iron Man references we might expect to see in the film…

5th November, 2021 – Eternals

The Eternals is Marvel’s cosmic new franchise that’s cast Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan among others.

Based around a society of superhuman aliens, it’s one of Marvel’s lesser-known properties (which might be why they’re stuffing it with so much star power) but if Guardians of the Galaxy could turn a talking raccoon and a tree into beloved action stars, we’re sure this will still strike a chord with audiences.

The film is directed by Chloe Zhao, who previously helmed the acclaimed indie flick The Rider, and could have scope to cross over with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

17th December, 2021 – Spider-Man 3

Disney/Marvel Studios

Despite talks between Sony and Marvel breaking down it turns out their deal – where Spider-Man appears in the MCU and Marvel boss Kevin Feige steers the solo Spider-Man movies – is back on for one final solo adventure and at least one more MCU appearance for Tom Holland.

Director Jon Watts is reportedly on board for the new Spider-Man 3 – though at time of writing it’s not clear if a new script has been penned.

Neither, as things stand, does the film have a name – but Watts has revealed that like Homecoming and Far From Home the threequel will have the word “home” in the title once again.

And while plot details are understandably thin on the ground at this stage, star Tom Holland has described Peter Parker’s future as “different,” but potentially “even cooler” – we’re definitely on board!

11th February, 2022 – Thor: Love and Thunder

In July 2019 it was revealed that Thor Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi will be back for another Thor sequel, which frankly has muddled all sorts of our predictions already. With Chris Hemsworth set to return as the God of Thunder, expectations will be sky-high for the director/writer and star’s reunion, especially given Ragnarok’s popularity.

But the big news from Comic-Con 2019 was that Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, who will take on Thor’s mantle as God of Thunder when Thor becomes “unworthy” to wield his hammer. Tessa Thompson has also been confirmed to return to the franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder.

And even more exciting is the news of who will play the villain – with former Batman Christian Bale confirmed to star in the film, although it remains unclear exactly which villain he will play (Dario Agger, aka The Minotaur is currently the odds-on favourite).

Meanwhile the film will adapt a Lady Thor story arc from recent a recent Marvel Comics series called The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron – which Waititi described as “incredible”.

25th March, 2022 –Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel

Director Scott Derrickson had been set to return to the magical superhero franchise, with Benedict Cumberbatch also set to make a comeback as the titular Sorcerer Supreme.

However, in January 2020, Derrickson stood aside, citing creative differences – with Spiderman director Sam Raimi reportedly set to take his place.

That came after a series of apparently contradictory comments about the film’s direction from Derrickson, who had promised “the first scary MCU film,” and Marvel chief Kevin Feige, who was quick to water down that promise – so it remains to be seen quite how terrified audiences will be left by the end product.

Other cast including Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo) and Benedict Wong (Wong) are also expected to return, though Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) won’t be back – while it’s possible that villain Nightmare, who has the power to suck psychic energies from the subconscious minds of dreaming beings – might be involved in Doctor Strange 2.

It was confirmed at Comic-Con in July 2019 that Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch will also feature in the film.

6th May, 2022 – Black Panther 2

It was announced at D23 2019 that Black Panther 2 would fill this big summer slot, earning a bit of a promotion after the original movie broke records in its February 2018 release date.

“We’re really hard at work on it trying to give you something special,” director Ryan Coogler told the audience at the time. “We’re gonna take our time; we want it to be right.”

However, the death of T’Challa actor Chadwick Boseman in August 2020 means the future of the project is uncertain – it currently still holds its 2022 release date, with Disney/Marvel yet to comment on the future of the Black Panther franchise without its original star.

Director Coogler was originally planning to bring back the vast majority of the first film’s cast, including Boseman, Danai Gurira (Okoye) and Letitia Wright (Shuri).

8th July, 2022 – Captain Marvel 2

Disney/Marvel

The studio has revealed that Captain Marvel 2 is aiming for release on 8th July 2022, no surprise given that the first film made over one billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

Whether a new film would follow on from Avengers: Endgame or explain where she was in the 20-odd years between her first movie and the present day is unknown, but we’ve explored the possibilities a bit here.

There’s a good chance that the film will delve into the world of the villainous Kree and their history with Carol Danvers, claiming they’ll be back for her – there’s no word yet on which stars may be joining Brie Larson in the cat, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for any announcements.

Upcoming Marvel movies with no release date

Marvel movies announced but yet to be gifted an official release date include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Ant-Man 3 and Blade (starring Mahershala Ali as the vampire hunter), plus reboots of the Fantastic Four and X-Men franchises.

Upcoming Marvel/Sony movies

Outside of the MCU, there are a few other Marvel-inspired films still in the pipeline, with the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (aka SPUMC)

19th March, 2021 –Morbius

Marvel Studios/Sony

Jared Leto stars as scientist-turned-bloodsucker Morbius in this upcoming Sony movie, which spins off the classic Spider-Man villain into his own movie in a similar way to the 2018 Venom movie.

Also starring Doctor Who’s Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius is also rumoured to have a secret Spider-Man connection. Despite existing in a separate movie universe, the film’s trailer includes a mysterious Spider-Man mural and is set to star Spider-Man: Homecoming’s Michael Keaton in what may be a reprise of his role as Adrian Toomes/Vulture. Intriguing…

June 25th, 2021 – Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom 2 rejoins journalist Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote Venom (both played by Tom Hardy) as they take on a new foe – Woody Harrelson’s serial killer Cletus Kasady, who bonds with his own symbiote to become the deadly supervillain Carnage.

Directed by Andy Serkis, the film is also set to star Michelle Williams (reprising her role from the first film), Reid Scott and Naomie Harris as Shriek, another symbiote from the comics and Carnage’s love interest. Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney have also been cast in undisclosed roles.

Upcoming Sony/Marvel movies with no release date

Rumoured movies also in Sony’s firing line include a Spider-Woman film directed by Olivia Wilde, a Kraven the Hunter spin-off and films featuring Spider-Man allies/foes Silver Sable, Black Cat and Madame Web, along with a long-dormant film about Spider-Man baddies The Sinister Six.

